Thursday, July 15, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 15, 2021
Play

Germany's leader faces public pressure to stop blocking global development of COVID-19 vaccines, and working families begin to see monthly payments from the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - July 15, 2021
Play

President Biden touts a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits D.C., Sen. Schumer wants to decriminalize marijuana, and the DOJ says the FBI failed in investigating Larry Nassar.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Study: Taking Care of Family Costly for Caregivers

Play

Thursday, July 15, 2021   

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Family caregiving is rewarding and challenging, and it can also put a big strain on people's wallets. A new study from AARP found unpaid caregivers looking after loved ones spend, on average, more than $7,200 out of their own pockets each year.

Bandana Shrestha, state director of AARP Oregon, said there are about 500,000 family caregivers in the state, and she describes them as the backbone of the long-term care system.

"They are providing care that is really essential for people to have quality of life and to be able to live, often, independently in their own homes," Shrestha explained. "And the person who is providing the care routinely spend their own money on caregiving."

Shrestha pointed out caregiving comes in many forms, from helping around the house to performing complex medical tasks, and that there are caregivers from every generation.

About half of the caregivers surveyed said they spent their own money on household expenses, and 30% spent money on rent or mortgage payments for the person they're assisting.

About one-third of the survey respondents also said they've had to change their own work schedules, or take time off, which can add to the financial stress of caregiving.

Shrestha said there is help in the works, in Washington, D.C.

"Congress is considering a bipartisan bill called the Credit for Caring Act, which would create a tax credit for working family caregivers, and that would be up to $5,000," Shrestha stated. "That would really offset major expenses that we know caregivers are facing."

AARP and more than 80 other organizations have endorsed the Credit for Caring Act.Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

Hearing, Rallies Today on Bill to Reform CA Nursing Homes

Social Issues

Report: Family Caregivers Buckling Under Out-of-Pocket Expenses

Social Issues

Survey: Arizona Seniors Support Long-Term Care Reform

Environment

Totem Pole Journey to Support Bears Ears Restoration This Weekend

MONTICELLO, Utah -- The movement to restore the Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah gets a major boost this weekend when a hand-carved …

Social Issues

Better Health, Education Outcomes Linked to Child Tax Credit Payments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Supporters of the expanded Child Tax Credit are highlighting the arrival of monthly payments for eligible families. In South …

Social Issues

Report: Lobbyist Spending in Nebraska Thrived During Pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new Common Cause Nebraska report showed last year, more than $18 million was invested in lobbying efforts in Nebraska. By …

Social Issues

Gov. Baker Urged to Commit to Anti-Poverty Efforts in State Budget

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Community Action Agencies applauded the Massachusetts General Court for its commitments to anti-poverty efforts in the 2022 state …

Social Issues

Budget Stabilizer: Child Tax Credit Payments Arrive for WI Families

MADISON, Wis. -- The federal government today begins issuing monthly payments under the expanded Child Tax Credit. Advocates for working families in …

Social Issues

Students Who Left College During COVID Can Still Earn Associate’s Degree

DENVER - A new Colorado law will offer a pathway for thousands of students who have completed significant course work at public colleges and universit…

Social Issues

Public News Service Joins the Trust Project to Support Transparency, Accuracy in Journalism

BOULDER, Colo. - As people struggle to find trusted news and information, Colorado News Connection and its network Public News Service are …

Environment

Groups Urge Wolf Administration to Strengthen Methane Emissions Rule

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Advocates for clean air are calling on the Wolf administration to strengthen a proposed regulation on methane emissions. They say …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021