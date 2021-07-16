Friday, July 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 16, 2021
A move to eliminate student debt aims to help build the future for Black women, and Sen. Lindsey Graham vows to "go to war" for Chick-fil-A.

2021Talks - July 16, 2021
The head of the Congressional Black Caucus is handcuffed and arrested in a protest; Texas Democrats dig in their heels in D.C.; and President Biden touts historic new Child Tax Credit payments.

AR Health Officials Work to Clear Up Vaccine Misinformation, Misconceptions

Friday, July 16, 2021   

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Health officials in Arkansas are urging residents who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine yet to change that as soon as possible, as the Delta variant makes its way through the state.

Slightly more than 35% of Arkansas residents are fully vaccinated, meaning it's been two weeks since their last dose, compared with nearly half of Americans nationwide.

Dr. Michelle Smith, director of the Office of Health Equity and HIV Elimination at the Arkansas Department of Health, said at the beginning of the vaccine rollout, it was easy to get people into line to get a vaccine, but now it has stalled.

"It's more of coaxing and talking to people one on one about addressing their fears, the hesitancy, the misinformation that they've been receiving," Smith explained.

Fewer Black, brown and Indigenous residents have received the vaccine than white residents, but Smith noted major progress has been made since the start. She emphasized key steps have been making sure people have transportation and holding clinics on the weekend or later in the evening for people who can't miss work.

Smith added it is critical to meet communities where they are.

"We don't just go into a community expecting them to come to us," Smith noted. "The community is involved in our planning, from beginning to end, and that's the most important component of making sure that it is equitable."

Smith encouraged unvaccinated residents to have one-on-one conversations with their health-care providers, who can clear up any misinformation or misconceptions people may have about the vaccine. She stressed the approved vaccines are safe, and protect communities, especially the elderly and the immunocompromised.


MI Residents Could See Big Savings if Prescription Importation Bill Passes

Health and Wellness

Tips for Staying Safe in WA's Hot, Smoky Summer

Health and Wellness

Experts: Love Your Body While Healing from Pandemic Eating Issues

Social Issues

Lawsuit: MN Needs to Integrate BIPOC Voices in Redistricting

WORTHINGTON, Minn. -- Several lawsuits have been filed seeking fairness in Minnesota's redistricting process, and new legal action focuses on lifting …

Social Issues

A Call to Build Black Women's Futures by Canceling $50K in Student Debt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- With Black women carrying more student loan debt than any other group, a national petition has been launched to cancel $50,000 …

Environment

Totem Pole Journey to Support Bears Ears Restoration This Weekend

MONTICELLO, Utah -- The movement to restore the Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah gets a major boost this weekend when a hand-carved …

Social Issues

Better Health, Education Outcomes Linked to Child Tax Credit Payments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Supporters of the expanded Child Tax Credit are highlighting the arrival of monthly payments for eligible families. In South …

Social Issues

Report: Lobbyist Spending in Nebraska Thrived During Pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new Common Cause Nebraska report showed last year, more than $18 million was invested in lobbying efforts in Nebraska. By …

Social Issues

Study: Taking Care of Family Costly for Caregivers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Family caregiving is rewarding and challenging, and it can also put a big strain on people's wallets. A new study from AARP found …

Social Issues

Gov. Baker Urged to Commit to Anti-Poverty Efforts in State Budget

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Community Action Agencies applauded the Massachusetts General Court for its commitments to anti-poverty efforts in the 2022 state …

Social Issues

Budget Stabilizer: Child Tax Credit Payments Arrive for WI Families

MADISON, Wis. -- The federal government today begins issuing monthly payments under the expanded Child Tax Credit. Advocates for working families in …

 

