AR Health Officials Work to Clear Up Vaccine Misinformation, Misconceptions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Health officials in Arkansas are urging residents who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine yet to change that as soon as possible, as the Delta variant makes its way through the state.
Slightly more than 35% of Arkansas residents are fully vaccinated, meaning it's been two weeks since their last dose, compared with nearly half of Americans nationwide.
Dr. Michelle Smith, director of the Office of Health Equity and HIV Elimination at the Arkansas Department of Health, said at the beginning of the vaccine rollout, it was easy to get people into line to get a vaccine, but now it has stalled.
"It's more of coaxing and talking to people one on one about addressing their fears, the hesitancy, the misinformation that they've been receiving," Smith explained.
Fewer Black, brown and Indigenous residents have received the vaccine than white residents, but Smith noted major progress has been made since the start. She emphasized key steps have been making sure people have transportation and holding clinics on the weekend or later in the evening for people who can't miss work.
Smith added it is critical to meet communities where they are.
"We don't just go into a community expecting them to come to us," Smith noted. "The community is involved in our planning, from beginning to end, and that's the most important component of making sure that it is equitable."
Smith encouraged unvaccinated residents to have one-on-one conversations with their health-care providers, who can clear up any misinformation or misconceptions people may have about the vaccine. She stressed the approved vaccines are safe, and protect communities, especially the elderly and the immunocompromised.
LANSING, Mich. -- A bipartisan bill before the Legislature would allow Michigan residents to purchase pharmaceuticals from Canada, where prices are far lower.
If passed, patients could save anywhere from 50% to 80% on treatments ranging from diabetes to blood clots or allergies.
Melissa Seifert, associate state director for government affairs at AARP Michigan, said before the U.S.-Canada border closure due to COVID-19, many individuals in the Great Lakes State would travel to Canada to buy prescription drugs out-of-pocket rather than going through their insurance at home.
"These prices are crippling older adults who are living on a fixed income," Seifert asserted. "These prescriptions don't work if you can't afford to take them. And we're seeing that more and more amongst older adults."
Seifert pointed to data that showed EpiPens, for example, cost more than $600 in the U.S. but are less than half that price in Canada. Xarelto, a drug for treating blood clots, and Januvia, for Type 2 diabetes, both cost more than $1,300 in the U.S., but both less than $500 in Canada.
Seifert contended one of the driving factors is drug companies in the U.S. set their own prices.
"Drug companies hold the patent, right?" Seifert explained. "So they're able to extend their patents for 20 years at a time by making very small changes to the prescription drug."
She emphasized most countries don't allow pharmaceutical companies to advertise. In the U.S. they spend about $6 billion a year.
Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, the bill's sponsor, noted it follows federal FDA regulations. A rule finalized by the agency last year paves the way for programs to import certain drugs, as long as there is no risk to anyone's health or safety.
"We already have the federal piece in place," Johnson stressed. "We need to push this really hard, and we need to all do it together. It's nonpartisan; it just helps people."
Johnson added despite support from Republican and Democratic members of the Legislature, the pharmaceutical industry is lobbying hard against it. But she argued the benefits to consumers are worth it, and she urged residents to contact their legislators to express support.Disclosure: AARP Michigan contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
SEATTLE -- An unprecedented heat wave in Washington state has underscored the importance of staying safe when it's hot.
Places such as Seattle reached record highs in late June, with two months of summer still to go.
Dr. Scott Itano, a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente in Seattle, offered tips for beating the heat.
"First off, I think prevention is probably the best thing," Itano recommended. "If you don't have to go outside in the heat, then try to stay indoors in a cool environment. Also, drink extra water. You're going to be losing more water, getting more dehydrated."
Itano suggested when outside, limit exposure to the sun and wear light clothing, and limit the intensity of exercise. He emphasized people should be mindful of the signs of heat exhaustion; nausea, dizziness, cramps or a headache.
Itano added lightheadedness, an abnormal or fast heartbeat or feelings of confusion could be signs of a heat stroke, which can be life-threatening. He advised people with severe symptoms to go to an urgent care facility.
Rising temperatures also raise the threat of wildfires. Itano noted Washingtonians should be careful when there is smoke in the air, and watch out for eye, nose or throat irritation.
"If you're having lung symptoms, so problems breathing, wheezing, coughing, or heart issues," Itano outlined. "You may get chest pain or elevated heart rate, or just not feel like yourself. Those are the most important things to look out for."
He stressed children have less resilience to heat and smoke, and so parents and guardians should minimize their exposure to such threats as much as possible. Itano cautioned his advice could continue to stay relevant in future summers as the effects of climate change intensify.Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
RICHMOND, Va. - COVID-19 turned daily life upside down and, for many, the stress led to troublesome eating habits and body-image problems.
An American Psychological Association report found more than 60% of adults experienced weight gain or weight loss during the pandemic. Connie Sobczak, a body-image expert, co-founder of the nonprofit The Body Positive and author of the book "Embody," said the pandemic confirmed just how harmful stress is to the human body. While making changes in eating and exercise habits, she said folks need to take a gentle approach with themselves and be less judgmental.
"It's really important to be kind and gentle with our bodies," she said, "and recognize and honor that they helped us survive, when so many people didn't."
She recommended not going on a diet because it will likely backfire. Instead, she suggested slowly making changes to increase movement in your daily life - and then start eating more nutritious foods.
The pandemic also forced many people to sit in front of screens all day, whether online learning or telecommuting, further disrupting exercise and eating routines. While some overate during the lockdown, said Dr. Donna O'Shea, chief medical officer for population health at United Healthcare, others developed eating disorders, especially teens.
"We see both ends of the spectrum," she said. "People who had excess snacking, but we also see that in others, the same kind of stress caused them to not eat, and to really put their health at risk."
O'Shea said summer weather might inspire folks to get back outdoors. While getting back into shape, she noted it's important to focus on proper nutrition, getting enough sleep - and daily exercise, such as walking.
"Walking has a host of health benefits," she said. "It can help us maintain a healthier weight, it can help ward off depression, prevent or manage chronic conditions - and really, just help that stress in the middle of the day."
United Healthcare is offering a free online program to motivate people to make health a priority this summer; it's online at UHCStepUp.com.
