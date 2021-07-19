You Can Adopt a Highway; What About a Boat Landing?

MINNEAPOLIS -- "Only you can prevent forest fires" is among the more iconic public awareness campaigns. In Minnesota, new funding aims to make boat owners embrace a different civic duty: combating aquatic invasive species.



That includes putting tools in their hands to get the job done.



The new two-year state budget includes $1 million aimed to stop the spread of a specific threat to Minnesota lakes, Starry Stonewort. The money will allow cleaning stations to go up at landings at affected lakes for boaters to use.



Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, said there also will be a lot of community-level outreach to change social norms in the water recreation community.



"Kind of like "adopt a highway," and instead of picking up garbage or not throwing garbage, you're cleaning your boat," Forester explained.



Forester pointed out Starry Stonewort is the key focus, because of how quickly it can spread to surrounding lakes. It has been detected in at least 16 Minnesota lakes, and the state hopes to avoid what happened in Michigan, where as many as 2,500 lakes are infested.



Those involved with the program noted the stations are easy to use, and cleaning usually takes 3 to 5 minutes.



Mark Apfelbacher, president of CD3 General Benefit Corporation, the Minnesota-based company that developed the stations, said the process is not intimidating. The self-service kiosks feature information on invasive species. Boaters then simply pick up the blowers, vacuums and other tools and quickly make sure their watercraft is clean.



"We wanted to make sure that we're creating something that's not 'Big Brother,' but 'fun uncle,' that gives people the tools to take the actions themselves," Apfelbacher touted.



Forester acknowledged the challenges in making connections with out-of-state boaters. He contended lake associations can play a role in having conversations with cabin owners who visit from places like Iowa.



"The lake association can then reach out to those people and say, 'Here's why it's important, here's what you can do. It's not a big deal, but it just needs to become a habit,'" Forester emphasized.



Water protectors said developing the new habit can go a long way to protect the ecosystems in Minnesota's lakes from drastic changes.Disclosure: Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Public Lands/Wilderness, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Public Lands/Wilderness, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Stop starry stonewort budget information Minn. Legislature 07/13/2021

Infested waters list Minn. Dept. of Natural Resources 07/09/2021



get more stories like this via email



PAGE, Ariz. -- The federal Bureau of Reclamation is taking emergency measures to shore up water levels in Lake Powell, to preserve the reservoir's ability to generate hydropower.



Late last week, officials ordered an additional release of 50,000 feet per second from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Wyoming, to maintain Lake Powell's water levels at 3,500 feet. Bureau officials project without this intervention, water levels would soon fall below the amount necessary to run the generators at Glen Canyon Dam.



Gary Wockner, executive director of the nonprofit Save the Colorado, said the upstream water release is too little, too late.



"This idea of just letting more water out of the other reservoirs is, at best, a very short-term band-aid," Wockner argued. "It does not solve anything. It only just elongates the problem; it doesn't actually address the problem."



Lake Powell, the second-largest reservoir in the U.S., provides power and delivers water to 40 million people in the Lower Colorado River basin, including millions of Arizonans. Agricultural interests would see water cutbacks first, before they would reach residential users.



The Bureau also plans additional water releases from Blue Mesa Reservoir in Colorado and Navajo Reservoir in New Mexico later this year.



Wockner charged the Colorado River's managers with being more interested in keeping the generators turning than raising the water levels.



"This is really more about electricity than water," Wockner contended. "And here's the thing: There's all sorts of alternatives to make electricity, but there are no alternatives to make more water. Letting more water out of Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Wyoming doesn't fix anything."



Both Lake Powell and it's larger cousin, Lake Mead, are currently at 35% of water-storage capacity and dropping. The move to increase inflows is part of a 2019 agreement about how to apportion Colorado River resources during a continued drought.



Save the Colorado is among the groups advocating Lake Powell be shut down, to let the Colorado River return to its original course, a change Congress would ultimately have to make.



References: Water release order U.S. Bureau of Reclamation 07/16/2021

Drought plan U.S. Bureau of Reclamation 05/20/2019



get more stories like this via email



MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- June has been National Rivers Month, and in West Virginia, conservation groups are celebrating the results of decades-long efforts to clean up acid mine drainage from the Cheat River.



Fish can once again be found in the Cheat Canyon, and both Sovern Run and Big Sandy Creek are almost ready to be removed from the state's list of impaired streams.



Stephen Toth, general partner at Blue Gold Development, which has helped with the cleanup project, said the Cheat River is recovering, but treatment should be ongoing to ensure the contamination doesn't return.



"It's something that you basically have to do every 10 to 20 years," Toth explained. "Even though we did a project this year, in about 10 to 15 or 20 years, that's probably going to have to happen again. So, funding is of major importance for this."



In the past two decades, Cheat River restoration efforts have received more than $5 million in support, and research showed between 2000 and 2013, the restoration work reduced acid mine drainage-related pollution in the Cheat watershed by more than one million pounds, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.



Toth added the river cleanup has also boosted local tourism and brought more dollars to small businesses.



"It means so much to the community that lives here, and also tourism, and brings people from out of state," Toth observed. "It's just remarkable what they've done, and I'm very thankful to be a part of this."



Laura Delaney, who owns a brewery in Bruceton Mills, agreed. She said she's watched economic development and quality of life improve with river restoration work.



"I mean, this is a rural farming community," Delaney remarked. "We depend, you know, in so many ways, on having a clean water supply."



Groups like Friends of the Cheat said they next plan to focus on removing the Albright Power Dam on the Cheat River, arguing reconnecting the Cheat will have positive ecological and economic benefits.



References: National Rivers Month American Rivers

Cheat River restoration EPA 06/09/2016

Friends of the Cheat



get more stories like this via email

