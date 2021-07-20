DACA Legal Limbo 'Exhausting' for Ohio Dreamers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In light of a new federal court ruling on DACA, immigration advocates in Ohio say Congress must take action to create a roadmap to citizenship for millions of undocumented people.
A U.S. district court judge ruled Friday the Obama administration overstepped its authority when it created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children to stay legally.
Samantha Searls, program manager for the Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center in Cincinnati, works on immigrant-rights issues. She explained since its inception in 2012, DACA has faced a myriad of legal challenges which have kept many Dreamers living in limbo.
"What I heard from our folks is, it's just exhausting," Searls remarked. "DACA recipients have to plan their whole lives out in small increments because it's unsure if the program's going to continue because of all of these developments."
The ruling bars the government from approving new applications for DACA, but left the program in place for existing recipients. Nine conservative states filed the lawsuit, claiming DACA was illegal because former President Barack Obama created the program under executive order, circumventing Congress.
Searls contended Dreamers need a permanent pathway to citizenship, which can be made possible through House and Senate bills currently under consideration.
"Congress has solutions in front of them right now," Searls asserted. "They just need to take the courage and do something. If anything, this ruling just highlights the fact that the urgency is there, and folks can't plan their lives while they wait on judges to make decisions."
The Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center's Immigrant Dignity Coalition promotes the need for federal immigration legislation through its "Summer of Citizenship for All Campaign." Searls noted they're focusing on challenges facing the immigrant community, such as the lack of health-care services, while highlighting local immigrants who would benefit from permanency.
"A young man named Rolando shared his story and how education was such a gateway for his family, and how having citizenship would give access to higher education for millions of other families," Searls reported.
As of March 2020, an estimated 3,800 DACA recipients lived in Ohio.
Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.
HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 20% of college-educated immigrants in the U.S., or two million people, are either unemployed or underemployed, according to new research.
The Migration Policy Institute, which authored the study, said the disparity accounts for significant "brain waste," and huge losses in potential taxes for state and local governments. The Institute's new research shows many foreign-trained professionals end up driving a taxi or doing janitorial work to make ends meet.
Courtney Brown, vice president of impact and planning at Lumina Foundation, which supported the report, said failing to use those talents results in devastating costs to workers and the nation.
"We're hurting individuals, we're hurting generations of individuals, the states' economies and the U.S. economy, because we're leaving all this talent on a shelf," Brown asserted. "We are not valuing what they're bringing here."
Brown noted the health-care worker shortage during the pandemic as an example. As the crisis worsened, some states reduced licensing barriers to tap the skills of foreign-trained experts. She pointed out while the results were mixed, the efforts brought the issue to light.
Brown believes helping immigrants succeed is an urgent national priority. The U.S. faces an estimated shortfall of eight million workers between now and 2027, amid declining birth rates and an aging workforce. She sees immigrants as a primary source of future labor-force growth.
"Black immigrants, as well as Black native-borns, are more likely to be underemployed," Brown observed. "So, an immigrant perhaps from the U.K., or a white immigrant that's foreign-trained, is not as likely to be underemployed as a Black immigrant."
In addition to race and ethnicity, the study found English proficiency and legal status are strong predictors of brain waste. Brown emphasized lost wages from trained migrants are estimated at nearly $40 billion annually, and as a result, governments lose $10 billion a year in tax revenue. She hopes President Biden's immigration reform bill will prompt positive changes.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
ST PAUL, Minn. - For an immigrant who is a victim of a crime, seeking justice can be especially difficult. Minnesota lawmakers are making that process easier in a move supporters say removes a level of fear.
The federal government has a way for foreign nationals, who have been victimized by serious crimes, to protect their legal status if they cooperate with law enforcement.
They can apply for what's known as a U visa, designed to encourage them to come forward without fear of deportation or retaliation.
But Veena Iyer, executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, said there's been issues in seeing this component utilized around the state.
"One of the requirements for the U visa is a certification from law enforcement with regard to that cooperation," said Iyer. "And unfortunately, we've seen in Minnesota that there have been instances where law enforcement hasn't timely responded to those requests for certification. "
She said that delay can make survivors feel even more isolated in cases of domestic violence or human trafficking.
New language included in a public safety spending bill sets deadlines for police to issue a certification.
Some GOP lawmakers questioned if this allows people to exploit the process. But supporters say there are safeguards.
The move coincides with the Biden administration's step to provide work permits for those with a pending U visa application, amid a massive backlog.
Iyer cited many reasons why it's been hard for law enforcement to issue these certifications, including a lack of understanding about the process. But she said she hopes this prompts more survivors to come forward and see their cases solved.
"Our hypothesis would be that over the next several years, this is going to be a really great tool for law enforcement," said Iyer. "And then, of course, also a really great protection for victims. "
In addition to setting deadlines, law-enforcement agencies have to identify a point person for issuing certifications, while implementing protocols for language access.
The legislative effort was led by Rep. Sandra Feist - DFL-New Brighton - who says it provides "transparency and consistent timelines." The spending bill was expected to be signed by the governor.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The California State Assembly is set to approve a budget bill tomorrow to make California the first state in the nation to expand Medicaid health coverage to people age 50 and over who qualify, regardless of their immigration status.
The expansion would allocate up to $1.3 billion for the program.
Jose Torres Casillas, legislative associate for the advocacy group Health Access California, which spearheaded the Health4All campaign with the California Immigrant Policy Center, predicts it will reduce suffering for many Californians.
"This is a groundbreaking thing," Casillas asserted. "It'd be beginning May 1, 2022; rough estimates give it about 235,000 that would be newly eligible for the benefit."
Opponents of the change argued taxpayer dollars would be better spent directly on U.S. citizens, but advocates of the expansion countered the state already pays when undocumented folks end up in emergency rooms, so it's more efficient to provide comprehensive, preventive care.
Jonatan Gutierrez, an immigration advocate from Santa Ana, said his undocumented parents have had to forgo medical care for chronic conditions like diabetes.
"Sometimes, we'll put aside our health problems because we are worried about the hospital bill, or we don't have money for medicine at the moment," Gutierrez explained.
Cynthia Buiza, executive director of the California Immigrant Policy Center, said undocumented essential workers were some of the real heroes of the pandemic, yet they were only eligible for emergency health care.
"Now is our opportunity to envision and create a state where everyone has a chance to thrive," Buiza contended.
In the past few years, California extended Medi-Cal to undocumented children, and then to undocumented young adults.
Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, said adding people over age 50 to the program is an important step toward universal health care.
"This inclusion is not the end," Durazo insisted. "This has been, and always will be, a 'health for all' campaign."Disclosure: Health Access contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
