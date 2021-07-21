More Calls for Pathway to Citizenship for Undocumented Immigrants

BOSTON -- Immigrants' rights advocates are calling on Congress to pave the way to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented people in the U.S.



Daniel Pereira, director of communications for the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said last week's federal court ruling from Texas halting new applications to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program amplifies how urgent it is for lawmakers to take action.



He argued protection from deportation with a pathway to citizenship should be extended to those with Temporary Protected Status, as well as any other people residing without legal status.



"As this ruling shows, it's not enough," Pereira asserted. "We need something more permanent, more stable and more viable in the long term. So we would really love to see, for the broader population of immigrants in the United States, a pathway to citizenship over the long term."



Pereira noted the ruling leaves DACA recipients with uncertainty, but does not cancel permits for the roughly 700,000 so-called Dreamers. And people who are eligible to renew or in the process of renewing their permits can still do so.



The Trump administration attempted to end DACA in 2017, and no new applications were accepted until the U.S. Supreme Court restored the program in 2020. The administration then tried to keep the halt on new applications going and make recipients renew their application after just one year instead of two. But that also was blocked, and thousands of people recently have applied.



Pereira urged residents to make their support known.



"I think that we've got a great delegation in Washington right now for this," Pereira remarked. "But keep putting on pressure and letting the people in the Congress know that, you know, a pathway to citizenship is really the end goal here and something that's going to make lives better for everyone."



President Joe Biden said the federal government will appeal the decision on DACA, and added the Department of Homeland Security soon plans to propose a new rule to fortify the program.



HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 20% of college-educated immigrants in the U.S., or two million people, are either unemployed or underemployed, according to new research.



The Migration Policy Institute, which authored the study, said the disparity accounts for significant "brain waste," and huge losses in potential taxes for state and local governments. The Institute's new research shows many foreign-trained professionals end up driving a taxi or doing janitorial work to make ends meet.



Courtney Brown, vice president of impact and planning at Lumina Foundation, which supported the report, said failing to use those talents results in devastating costs to workers and the nation.



"We're hurting individuals, we're hurting generations of individuals, the states' economies and the U.S. economy, because we're leaving all this talent on a shelf," Brown asserted. "We are not valuing what they're bringing here."



Brown noted the health-care worker shortage during the pandemic as an example. As the crisis worsened, some states reduced licensing barriers to tap the skills of foreign-trained experts. She pointed out while the results were mixed, the efforts brought the issue to light.



Brown believes helping immigrants succeed is an urgent national priority. The U.S. faces an estimated shortfall of eight million workers between now and 2027, amid declining birth rates and an aging workforce. She sees immigrants as a primary source of future labor-force growth.



"Black immigrants, as well as Black native-borns, are more likely to be underemployed," Brown observed. "So, an immigrant perhaps from the U.K., or a white immigrant that's foreign-trained, is not as likely to be underemployed as a Black immigrant."



In addition to race and ethnicity, the study found English proficiency and legal status are strong predictors of brain waste. Brown emphasized lost wages from trained migrants are estimated at nearly $40 billion annually, and as a result, governments lose $10 billion a year in tax revenue. She hopes President Biden's immigration reform bill will prompt positive changes.



