Thursday, July 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 22, 2021
A proposal to connect 30 million homes in U.S. to solar energy could have a big impact on climate change; and Speaker Pelosi nixes Reps. Banks and Jordan from insurrection investigation.

2021Talks - July 22, 2021
Republicans tank an infrastructure vote; Speaker Pelosi blocks Rep. McCarthy's Jan. 6th committee picks; and fireworks fly at Senate hearing on immigrant farmers.

Social Issues  |  Immigrant    News
More Calls for Pathway to Citizenship for Undocumented Immigrants

Wednesday, July 21, 2021   

BOSTON -- Immigrants' rights advocates are calling on Congress to pave the way to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented people in the U.S.

Daniel Pereira, director of communications for the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said last week's federal court ruling from Texas halting new applications to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program amplifies how urgent it is for lawmakers to take action.

He argued protection from deportation with a pathway to citizenship should be extended to those with Temporary Protected Status, as well as any other people residing without legal status.

"As this ruling shows, it's not enough," Pereira asserted. "We need something more permanent, more stable and more viable in the long term. So we would really love to see, for the broader population of immigrants in the United States, a pathway to citizenship over the long term."

Pereira noted the ruling leaves DACA recipients with uncertainty, but does not cancel permits for the roughly 700,000 so-called Dreamers. And people who are eligible to renew or in the process of renewing their permits can still do so.

The Trump administration attempted to end DACA in 2017, and no new applications were accepted until the U.S. Supreme Court restored the program in 2020. The administration then tried to keep the halt on new applications going and make recipients renew their application after just one year instead of two. But that also was blocked, and thousands of people recently have applied.

Pereira urged residents to make their support known.

"I think that we've got a great delegation in Washington right now for this," Pereira remarked. "But keep putting on pressure and letting the people in the Congress know that, you know, a pathway to citizenship is really the end goal here and something that's going to make lives better for everyone."

President Joe Biden said the federal government will appeal the decision on DACA, and added the Department of Homeland Security soon plans to propose a new rule to fortify the program.


The Gila monster is listed as a protected species in Nevada. Wildlife officials would like to boost its population by importing lizards from Utah.(Josh Olander/Wikimedia Commons)

Environment

New Bill Would Help Save Bighorn Sheep, Golden Eagles

CARSON CITY, Nev. - A bill just introduced in the U.S, Senate would help thousands of species stay off the Endangered Species List - including …

Health and Wellness

Ohio AAP: Kids Need Class, and That Means Masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Amid mixed national messaging on COVID-19 and masks, the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends students …

Social Issues

Scammers Targeting Nebraska Student-Loan Holders

LINCOLN, Neb. - Student-loan forgiveness has become an increasingly popular scam targeting young adults, and as an October deadline looms, consumer …

A new report finds programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Weatherization Assistance Program could eventually transform energy-bill assistance into self-reliance through investments in local solar energy. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: 30M Solar Homes Could Boost Jobs, Benefit Environment

HARRISBURG, Pa. - With federal investment, a proposal to connect 30 million homes in the United States to solar energy could have a big impact in …

Social Issues

Telework, Equity Among Priorities for MN State Workers in Contract Talks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota government has a new budget in place, but it's still trying to wrap up the latest two-year contracts for state employees…

Industry observers say just four companies control nearly 80% of all the beef slaughtered in the United States. Advocates for livestock producers say it affects their bottom line. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Through USDA Efforts, Ranchers Flex Some Selling Muscle

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The beef or chicken you buy from the grocery store is often processed by the same small number of companies. Advocates for …

Health and Wellness

MI Health Officials Prioritize Equity in Calls for Residents to Get Vaccinated

FLINT, Mich. - Michigan health officials are prioritizing equity as they continue to urge more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The …

Social Issues

Organized Labor Urges Congress to Pass PRO Act

BOSTON - The AFL-CIO is holding a week of action to urge Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize - or PRO - Act, what some labor …

 

