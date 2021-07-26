As North Carolinians Resume Travel, Experts Urge Protecting Sensitive Info

RALEIGH, N.C. -- As more North Carolinians resume travel and take vacations this summer, most will be relying on their debit and credit cards, and smartphones, and experts say fraudulent activity from financial data aggregation services such as PayPal and Venmo are a growing concern.



Joe Mecca, vice president for communication at Coastal Credit Union, said criminals can steal login credentials from less secure websites, and then attempt to use them to hack into other accounts or obtain bank information.



"Fraudsters are getting more and more sophisticated in how they target people," Mecca outlined. "They're getting a combination of publicly available information, as well as information that may have been stolen from different data breaches, and they start to cobble that all together to create profiles. "



Mecca advised never using the same password on multiple websites, and emphasized a strong, unique password is your first line of defense.



According to a report from Safety.com, North Carolina ranks fifteenth in the nation for the frequency of cybercrime, with losses estimated at more than $48 million.



Mecca added sharing seemingly harmless information on Facebook such as your first car, favorite pet or second-grade teacher's name may reveal common security question answers.



"What they don't realize is your friends who went to school with you that you're connected with on Facebook that a fraudster can see, might be using that information, or your family members might be using that information," Mecca explained.



Jonathon Striley, vice president for information security at Coastal Credit Union, recommended just like getting your vehicle's oil changed every few months, take the time to regularly update your computer, change your passwords and delete old accounts.



"Security is going to continue to be a major threat, unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on how you look at it," Striley asserted. "Now everything that we do is entirely dependent on computers. Therefore, our security and our well-being is dependent on keeping them safe."



Losses from identity-theft cases increased 42% to more than $700 billion last year, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Experts say the spike was fueled by the high rate of unemployment identity theft during the pandemic, as increased and extended unemployment benefits became a magnet for fraudsters.



DENVER -- When this winter's power outages in Texas' deregulated electric grid caused shockingly high utility bills for customers, Xcel Energy was also forced to pay inflated prices to continue serving its customers in Colorado, and now, the bill is coming due.



Luke Ilderton, deputy director of Energy Outreach Colorado, explained Xcel and other utility companies across the U.S. had to buy natural gas in the same wholesale energy market that saw large spikes in demand as power stations in Texas not equipped to withstand freezing temperatures went offline.



"And therefore prices increased, and utilities needed to pay the elevated pricing for natural gas, in order to meet the needs of Coloradans to heat their homes that weekend," Ilderton noted.



Xcel has asked the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to approve rate increases to cover this winter's spike in prices, as well as investments it has already been making for improvements and updates.



Residential customers could see an increase of more than $9 on their monthly electric bills, with small businesses paying close to $15 more, starting in September 2022.



Ilderton pointed out for many Coloradans, an increase of $9 a month can force families to make tough decisions about which bills to pay. He emphasized people can find out if they are eligible for assistance by calling Energy Outreach Colorado's Heat Help Hotline, at 866-HEAT-HELP. And he added there are ways for families to reduce energy costs now.



"That starts with evaluating the efficiency of your home," Ilderton outlined. "Determining what energy conservation practices can be implemented in your home, and thinking about what you as a household can do to control your own home energy usage."



If the PUC approves Xcel's request, the company said it will use part of the $343 million generated to prevent wildfires by clearing vegetation near power lines, and will install smart meters to allow families to monitor their energy use in real time. The increase will also support investments in a 500-megawatt wind farm on Colorado's eastern plains.



FRANKFORT, Ky. -- The Kentucky Public Service Commission has rejected proposed rate hikes by Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities, instead setting new rate increases lower than what the companies had asked for.



Advocates called the decision a win for consumers.



Cathy Kuhn, executive director of the Metro Housing Coalition, explained the average bill of a typical customer will increase by around 7% per month, or an additional $8.



"We don't like to see any increase in our gas or electric rates, but we were very pleased to see that the increase was much less than what the company was initially asking for," Kuhn stated.



The companies also must comply with a so-called stay out provision, which prevents another rate increase from being implemented before July 2025. Several community groups were interveners in the case, including the Metro Housing Coalition, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, and the Kentucky Solar Energy Society.



Charlotte Whittaker, volunteer state president of AARP Kentucky, said fifty-plus residents across the Commonwealth are already struggling with rising living costs and economic stability coming out of the pandemic.



She pointed out many residents couldn't have afforded the proposed 12% rate hike in their electric bills and 9% increase for gas.



"We have so many seniors that are on a very fixed income," Whittaker noted. "And it's a choice they will have to make. Do they not buy their medicine? Do they try to buy fewer groceries?"



Whittaker added over the last few months, AARP Kentucky has mobilized its volunteers to call on the Public Service Commission to carefully consider if the rate increase was reasonable.



Kuhn noted the commission also decided against raising the companies' basic monthly charge.



"Which is really the amount that customers pay regardless of how much energy they use," Kuhn explained.



The commission also approved a one-year economic relief surcredit totaling $38.9 million for LG&E's electric customers, $2.7 million for LG&E's natural-gas customers, and $11.9 million for K-U's customers.



