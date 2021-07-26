Congress Takes Action on Toxic "Forever Chemicals"

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A bill to tackle contamination from so-called "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) is moving through Congress.
PFAS is used in a range of consumer products and linked to a variety of health problems.
The chemical essentially does not degrade, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most Americans have PFAS in their blood.
Sonya Lunder, senior toxics policy advisor for the Sierra Club, explained PFAS contamination has been on the radar of environmental advocates for decades, but federal regulators didn't start paying attention until the turn of the century, when evolving research uncovered the prevalence of chemicals.
"It's been maddening for environmental advocates, because PFAS chemicals are used so widely in things like microwave popcorn bags, or to make fabrics or rugs stain resistant," Lunder stressed. "However, the chemicals in the environment build up in our food. They're in the water we drink. They linger in our body for years."
A recent study detected PFAS at nearly 70 sites in Ohio. The bill would accelerate the response to PFAS contamination and direct the EPA to establish federal regulations.
Water system sampling conducted under Ohio's PFAS Action Plan in 2020 found PFAS levels above the state's action level in just two public water systems.
However, Lunder pointed out Ohio's threshold is much more lax than other states, and at least 31 systems exceed the most protective drinking-water standard. She added some states are going beyond testing and taking steps to prevent PFAS contamination.
"There are so many things that need to be done, and it is very cumbersome in these state-by-state approaches," Lunder contended. "They're paving the way, they're showing us what is possible, but what we really need to level the playing field to protect everybody and to do this more quickly is federal action."
Moving forward, Lunder emphasized more needs to be done to prevent the need for regulators to continuously play catch-up. She argued for too long, chemicals have been created and marketed without enough research on the long-term impacts.
"Until we have a much better integrated system using better judgments and a more precautionary view, we're going to continue to find that these pollutants are widespread in the environment, impacting everyone in costing us an incredible amount of money," Lunder remarked.
The PFAS Action Act of 2021 passed the House with bipartisan support. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, was the only Ohio Republican to vote in favor.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A petition signed by 19 mayors from across Pennsylvania urges the state's congressional delegation to pass the Parks, Jobs, and Equity Act.
The bill would provide $500 million in public park investment nationwide and, its backers said, would also help address racial and class inequity in terms of access to public space. The legislation reserves half the funding for low-income populations that historically have not had easy access to neighborhood parks.
Owen Franklin, Pennsylvania director of The Trust for Public Land, the group that organized the petition, said the funding is needed in Pennsylvania, with so many more people spending time outdoors since the pandemic.
"It's a very intuitive argument to make," Franklin contended. "To say to leaders of our cities and towns across the Commonwealth that investments in parks and open space are needed from Congress, in order to ensure that the benefits that we've all prioritized over the past year and a half more than ever before can endure, and provide for generations."
Nine in 10 Pennsylvanians said they participated in outdoor activities during the pandemic, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
In Duquesne, in Allegheny County, there are 900 abandoned properties and vacant lots in the city's 2.5 square miles. It's considered a financially distressed community under Pennsylvania's Act 47.
Nickole Nesby, mayor of Duquesne, said investing in parks could benefit the city.
"We are hoping that once this legislation is actually funded, that monies could be used to improve the quality of life," Nesby explained. "For not only our children, our next generation, but also for our seniors."
Nesby added the city needs funds to improve playgrounds and for a community space for older residents.
Investing in outdoor space could have important psychological impacts, too.
Steve Stroman, public policy advocate for the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society, believes COVID-19 proved parks are essential for public health.
"If you live in a city, and you're on the 14th floor of an apartment building, you're home with your kids, those urban parks have been tremendous places, for both your kids and for parents as well," Stroman asserted.
The Parks, Jobs, and Equity Act was introduced in the U.S. House in March, and the Senate in June.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- As the Bootleg fire burns in southern Oregon, the U.S. Senate is considering an infrastructure package that environmental scientists say contains misguided provisions.
The infrastructure bill would include billions in funding for the U.S. Forest Service in the name of wildfire prevention.
Dr. Dominick DellaSala, chief scientist for Wild Heritage and an evacuee of last year's wildfire in Talent, Oregon, said increasingly the term "wildfires" is a misnomer, because they become urban fires that destroy unprepared communities.
"Every dollar spent in the backcountry logging forests is a dollar that is not being spent assisting communities in hardening their homes for our new climate/fire reality," DellaSala asserted.
DellaSala argued efforts to protect communities should be pursued rather than adding money to the infrastructure bill for logging activities and vegetation clearing.
The bill, which includes the logging provisions, was introduced by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.
Laura Haight, U.S. policy director at the Partnership for Policy Integrity, contended the Manchin provisions to allow more commercial logging activities would make the fire situation in the West worse, not better.
She urged Congress to listen to scientists, not logging companies, about prevention.
"And what science has shown, over and over and over again, is that the areas where they do more logging are thinner and drier and much more prone to catastrophic wildfire," Haight emphasized.
DellaSala noted drought, heat waves and high winds brought on by deforestation and fossil-fuel emissions could make 2021 the worst fire season ever. He believes policymakers need to be doing more to keep communities safe as fires caused by climate change increase.
"And that's not what we're seeing in this bill in Congress right now," DellaSala remarked. "Which is going to put billions of dollars into additional logging in the backcountry that's only going to feed back into more, future fires."
He added disaster aid, relocation assistance, and proper planning should be the focus of lawmakers to make sure other communities are not destroyed when wildfires burn structures in a domino effect ignited by embers cast for miles ahead of the flames.
SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexicans who want to impact climate change by driving an electric vehicle have several roadblocks, and they won't end soon if the state fails to take action before the end of this year.
Two years ago, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order committing New Mexico to essential climate-change goals.
The order included a requirement that auto manufacturers deliver more electric vehicles to the state, but the timeline for a necessary rule-making process to adopt Advanced Clean Cars Standards has come and gone twice, and been postponed a third time.
Tammy Fiebelkorn, New Mexico representative for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, said cleaner cars are crucial to address climate change.
"We have these goals of reducing our greenhouse gases and meeting our climate goals that are in the executive order that the governor signed, but until we can get some electric vehicles sold here, we're not going to meet the transportation one," Fiebelkorn cautioned.
Southwest Energy Efficiency is among a coalition of groups that filed a formal petition asking the state to adopt Advanced Clean Cars Standards by year's end, a deadline state officials have said can not be met.
New Mexico has installed more than 100 electric-vehicle charging stations in various locations, but only about 1,200 plug-in electric vehicles are currently on the roads.
Fiebelkorn pointed out the adoption of rules to govern Advanced Clean Car Standards is fairly straightforward because they must be identical to those of other states. She added New Mexico may be unable to implement standards until 2026 if it misses a December deadline.
"Because of the way the standards are written, you have to wait two model years," Fiebelkorn explained. "And so if we can get it in this year, then that lets us implement a whole year sooner."
When it comes to purchasing an electric vehicle, the Consumer Choice Center ranked New Mexico and 16 other states in the "barely accessible" category, a notch above nine other states where they are totally "inaccessible," either because direct-to-consumer sales are banned, or extra registration fees are exorbitant.
Nationwide, electric vehicles represent less than 1% of all vehicles on the road.
