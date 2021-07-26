PA Mayors Call on Congress to Pass Parks, Jobs & Equity Act

PORTLAND, Ore. -- As the Bootleg fire burns in southern Oregon, the U.S. Senate is considering an infrastructure package that environmental scientists say contains misguided provisions.



The infrastructure bill would include billions in funding for the U.S. Forest Service in the name of wildfire prevention.



Dr. Dominick DellaSala, chief scientist for Wild Heritage and an evacuee of last year's wildfire in Talent, Oregon, said increasingly the term "wildfires" is a misnomer, because they become urban fires that destroy unprepared communities.



"Every dollar spent in the backcountry logging forests is a dollar that is not being spent assisting communities in hardening their homes for our new climate/fire reality," DellaSala asserted.



DellaSala argued efforts to protect communities should be pursued rather than adding money to the infrastructure bill for logging activities and vegetation clearing.



The bill, which includes the logging provisions, was introduced by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.



Laura Haight, U.S. policy director at the Partnership for Policy Integrity, contended the Manchin provisions to allow more commercial logging activities would make the fire situation in the West worse, not better.



She urged Congress to listen to scientists, not logging companies, about prevention.



"And what science has shown, over and over and over again, is that the areas where they do more logging are thinner and drier and much more prone to catastrophic wildfire," Haight emphasized.



DellaSala noted drought, heat waves and high winds brought on by deforestation and fossil-fuel emissions could make 2021 the worst fire season ever. He believes policymakers need to be doing more to keep communities safe as fires caused by climate change increase.



"And that's not what we're seeing in this bill in Congress right now," DellaSala remarked. "Which is going to put billions of dollars into additional logging in the backcountry that's only going to feed back into more, future fires."



He added disaster aid, relocation assistance, and proper planning should be the focus of lawmakers to make sure other communities are not destroyed when wildfires burn structures in a domino effect ignited by embers cast for miles ahead of the flames.



Disclosure: The Partnership Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, and the Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Bootleg fire Nat'l Wildfire Coordinating Group 07/21/2021

Energy Infrastructure Act 2021



get more stories like this via email



SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexicans who want to impact climate change by driving an electric vehicle have several roadblocks, and they won't end soon if the state fails to take action before the end of this year.



Two years ago, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order committing New Mexico to essential climate-change goals.



The order included a requirement that auto manufacturers deliver more electric vehicles to the state, but the timeline for a necessary rule-making process to adopt Advanced Clean Cars Standards has come and gone twice, and been postponed a third time.



Tammy Fiebelkorn, New Mexico representative for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, said cleaner cars are crucial to address climate change.



"We have these goals of reducing our greenhouse gases and meeting our climate goals that are in the executive order that the governor signed, but until we can get some electric vehicles sold here, we're not going to meet the transportation one," Fiebelkorn cautioned.



Southwest Energy Efficiency is among a coalition of groups that filed a formal petition asking the state to adopt Advanced Clean Cars Standards by year's end, a deadline state officials have said can not be met.



New Mexico has installed more than 100 electric-vehicle charging stations in various locations, but only about 1,200 plug-in electric vehicles are currently on the roads.



Fiebelkorn pointed out the adoption of rules to govern Advanced Clean Car Standards is fairly straightforward because they must be identical to those of other states. She added New Mexico may be unable to implement standards until 2026 if it misses a December deadline.



"Because of the way the standards are written, you have to wait two model years," Fiebelkorn explained. "And so if we can get it in this year, then that lets us implement a whole year sooner."



When it comes to purchasing an electric vehicle, the Consumer Choice Center ranked New Mexico and 16 other states in the "barely accessible" category, a notch above nine other states where they are totally "inaccessible," either because direct-to-consumer sales are banned, or extra registration fees are exorbitant.



Nationwide, electric vehicles represent less than 1% of all vehicles on the road.



Disclosure: Sierra Club, Rio Grande Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: N.M. clean car standards Office of the Governor 08/24/2019

Petition Southwest Energy Efficiency Project 07/01/2021

Electric vehicle accessibility index Consumer Choice Center June 2021



get more stories like this via email

