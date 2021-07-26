Parents Urged: Complete School Meal Forms Even Though Lunches are Free

BOISE, Idaho -- Boise State University nursing students and the Idaho Foodbank are teaming up to establish healthy food as crucial medicine for Idahoans.



The nursing students are helping the Foodbank develop food "farmacies" in Idaho.



Jeannine Suter, an adjunct member of the faculty at the Boise State University School of Nursing, said the idea of food as medicine has been eye-opening for the students and for her.



"They know what food insecurity is. They know what eating healthy is," Suter explained. "But combining those two concepts to say, 'OK, these people who are food insecure with chronic health conditions. Oh, we can help them with these prescriptions and these food pharmacies.'"



Food insecurity is linked to higher incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart and kidney diseases. One in nine Idahoans is experiencing food insecurity, according to recent data from Feeding America. For children, the rate is even higher: about one in eight.



Shannon Rumsey, clinical associate professor at the Boise State University School of Nursing, said rural parts of the state suffer most from food insecurity and lack of access to healthy foods. But being able to refer people to more nutritious sources in partnership with Idaho Foodbank will help fill that gap.



"I know when I worked in a hospital, I would try to tell patients, 'You can eat this, you can't eat this anymore, you can eat this,'" Rumsey recounted. "But I never would even really assess, 'OK, do you even have access to this food that I want you to eat?'"



Amy Luginbill, director of community initiatives for the Idaho Foodbank, said the pandemic hit the state hard, but it has also motivated more people to work together.



"From the pandemic, one of the positive takeaways has been what we've experienced almost overwhelming support and encouragement of collaboration at a community level between organizations," Luginbill stated.



The nursing school is going to refine the food "farmacy" program and hopes to launch a site next semester.



References: Food insecurity study CDC 10/13/2016

Food insecurity data Feeding America 2021



get more stories like this via email



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The COVID-19 pandemic is waning, but its devastating impact has changed just about every aspect of normal life, including levels of food insecurity.



New Mexico's largest food bank knows first hand, having distributed 20 million more pounds of food this fiscal year than the previous.



Sonya Warwick, communications officer with Albuquerque's Roadrunner Food Bank, said the state's high poverty rate makes people more susceptible to food insecurity, but many families needed help for the first time during the pandemic.



"We anticipate that that need will continue," said Warwick, "because when you're brand new in a food line - especially for people who'd never been using our services before - we expect that people are going to continue to struggle with basic needs."



Warwick said the food bank normally distributes about 40 million pounds of food annually, but the year-long pandemic pushed it to a record-breaking 60 million pounds.



Most food is unprepared and includes bakery goods, meat, dairy, produce, canned and dry goods. That allows staff and a fleet of semi trucks to collect it from grocery stores, food manufacturers, growers, farmers and wholesalers for redistribution.



Warwick added that people always can contribute by donating food, time and funds and volunteering to help people navigate the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to receive needed benefits.



"While we have seen decreases in the numbers of people visiting," said Warwick, "the need is still very much there and has not returned to what we would call pre-pandemic levels by any means."



Research by social scientists found that at the height of the pandemic, the average person tended to spend more per trip at grocery stores to stockpile food and prepare for food shortages.



But food-insecure individuals could not prepare in the same way because of constrained budgets likely due to job loss.







Disclosure: Roadrunner Food Bank contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Risk perception and resource scarcity in food procurement during the early outbreak of COVID-19 The Royal Society for Public Health 6/1/21



get more stories like this via email

