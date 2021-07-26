Parents Urged: Complete School Meal Forms Even Though Lunches are Free

AUGUSTA, Maine -- School meals in Maine will be free for all students again this year and into the future, but parents are being urged to fill out meal benefit forms anyway.
The income information is linked to other resources school districts can access, from funding for Title I to after-school and summer programs and special education. The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended its free breakfast and lunch program through the 2021 to 2022 school year, and the Maine Legislature included free school meals for the future in the budget bill passed earlier this month.
Anna Korsen, advocacy director for Full Plates Full Potential, said while families don't need to worry about being eligible for school meals, other state and federal resources are needed for students to thrive.
"It's a big piece of helping your school," Korsen asserted. "And it's a way that families can make sure that all students in their school districts have access to educational resources, nutrition resources."
Korsen added before the pandemic, nearly 45% of Maine kids were eligible for free meals, but many more students than expected participated when it was opened up to everyone.
Korsen argued having free school meals is a big step toward improving child food security in Maine overall. She pointed out eligibility requirements in the past did not always capture what the need truly was.
"When there's stigma, a lot of food-insecure students just choose not to eat," Korsen explained. "And when meals are provided free of charge to all students, more kids eat at school, especially the students who are experiencing food insecurity."
Research shows when students are well-fed, their educational outcomes are much better. If a child is hungry, they may have a harder time focusing on the material in class.
Maine and California are the only two states so far to extend free school meals beyond the USDA extension, but there are calls in other states to follow their example.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- After a new state law expanded eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the program formerly known as food stamps, more Nebraskans could start receiving food assistance as early as this week, and a growing number of food producers and farmer's markets are hoping some of those federal dollars will end up in their pockets.
Eric Savaiano, economic justice program manager for Nebraska Appleseed, said the incentive program known as Double Up Food Bucks is a great way for families to access locally grown, nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables to fuel kids' summer activities.
"The Double Up Food Bucks is part of the SNAP program that allows participants to go to local farmer's markets and retailers and double their money," Savaiano explained. "They can spend up to $20 and get $40 worth of produce."
Last session, lawmakers expanded eligibility for SNAP to eliminate the so-called cliff effect, where workers who get small pay increases lose hundreds of dollars in food assistance. Agencies can now consider expenses including child care when assessing need.
For assistance navigating the enrollment process for SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks, call the Food Bank of the Heartland toll-free at 855-444-5556.
Savaiano pointed out getting more eligible Nebraskans enrolled in SNAP will not only put healthy food on more family tables, it can help state and local economies rebound from the economic fallout of COVID-19. Every federal tax dollar returning to Nebraska in SNAP benefits generates as much as $1.80 in economic activity, money that supports local grocery stores and farmers.
"We know that SNAP is a great program to support folks experiencing food insecurity, but it is also a great program to help with the economic recovery associated with the pandemic," Savaiano emphasized.
Farmers and other food producers can also sign up for the Farmer's Market Nutrition Programs for Seniors and Women, Infants and Children through the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
Older residents and families with children can get coupons to buy locally grown food exclusively at produce stands certified by the agency. The programs also ensure farmers get fair market prices for their goods.
BOISE, Idaho -- Boise State University nursing students and the Idaho Foodbank are teaming up to establish healthy food as crucial medicine for Idahoans.
The nursing students are helping the Foodbank develop food "farmacies" in Idaho.
Jeannine Suter, an adjunct member of the faculty at the Boise State University School of Nursing, said the idea of food as medicine has been eye-opening for the students and for her.
"They know what food insecurity is. They know what eating healthy is," Suter explained. "But combining those two concepts to say, 'OK, these people who are food insecure with chronic health conditions. Oh, we can help them with these prescriptions and these food pharmacies.'"
Food insecurity is linked to higher incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart and kidney diseases. One in nine Idahoans is experiencing food insecurity, according to recent data from Feeding America. For children, the rate is even higher: about one in eight.
Shannon Rumsey, clinical associate professor at the Boise State University School of Nursing, said rural parts of the state suffer most from food insecurity and lack of access to healthy foods. But being able to refer people to more nutritious sources in partnership with Idaho Foodbank will help fill that gap.
"I know when I worked in a hospital, I would try to tell patients, 'You can eat this, you can't eat this anymore, you can eat this,'" Rumsey recounted. "But I never would even really assess, 'OK, do you even have access to this food that I want you to eat?'"
Amy Luginbill, director of community initiatives for the Idaho Foodbank, said the pandemic hit the state hard, but it has also motivated more people to work together.
"From the pandemic, one of the positive takeaways has been what we've experienced almost overwhelming support and encouragement of collaboration at a community level between organizations," Luginbill stated.
The nursing school is going to refine the food "farmacy" program and hopes to launch a site next semester.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The COVID-19 pandemic is waning, but its devastating impact has changed just about every aspect of normal life, including levels of food insecurity.
New Mexico's largest food bank knows first hand, having distributed 20 million more pounds of food this fiscal year than the previous.
Sonya Warwick, communications officer with Albuquerque's Roadrunner Food Bank, said the state's high poverty rate makes people more susceptible to food insecurity, but many families needed help for the first time during the pandemic.
"We anticipate that that need will continue," said Warwick, "because when you're brand new in a food line - especially for people who'd never been using our services before - we expect that people are going to continue to struggle with basic needs."
Warwick said the food bank normally distributes about 40 million pounds of food annually, but the year-long pandemic pushed it to a record-breaking 60 million pounds.
Most food is unprepared and includes bakery goods, meat, dairy, produce, canned and dry goods. That allows staff and a fleet of semi trucks to collect it from grocery stores, food manufacturers, growers, farmers and wholesalers for redistribution.
Warwick added that people always can contribute by donating food, time and funds and volunteering to help people navigate the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to receive needed benefits.
"While we have seen decreases in the numbers of people visiting," said Warwick, "the need is still very much there and has not returned to what we would call pre-pandemic levels by any means."
Research by social scientists found that at the height of the pandemic, the average person tended to spend more per trip at grocery stores to stockpile food and prepare for food shortages.
But food-insecure individuals could not prepare in the same way because of constrained budgets likely due to job loss.
