Money Milestones Series Aims to Beef Up Wyomingites’ Financial Skills

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- AARP Wyoming is gearing up for a series of Webinars and Telephone Town Halls to help residents of all ages get their financial houses in order.
Jennifer Baier, advisor for the office of volunteer engagement at AARP Wyoming, said navigating your financial future can be a little tricky, and each month's program will offer important tools for those just starting to save for retirement, people working to make their savings last far into their sunset years, and everyone in between.
"Whether you're looking to invest, or you're looking to save," Baier explained. "And a lot of people want to know how to plan their wills and their trusts, they have questions that vary from state to state. So we'll be able to offer some practical advice as it relates to Wyoming."
Whether it's paying off a credit card, making deposits into a retirement account, or being aware of the latest scams to protect assets, Baier noted the series will demonstrate how achieving even basic milestones can improve financial security.
All events will be free and open to the public, and you don't have to be an AARP member to participate. For more information and to sign up, head to aarp.org/wyoming.
The webinars will also help participants decide when to start claiming Social Security benefits. If you apply at age 62, you'll start collecting earlier, but if you wait, your benefit checks will likely be considerably larger.
Baier added the series' final installment will cover ways folks can protect their retirement savings.
"This is where we'll really talk about how fraudsters make it their full-time job to get your hard-earned cash," Baier outlined. "So you spend your lifetime earning, planning and saving, they're literally targeting you. So we'll cover the latest scams, how to protect yourself and your family."
If you think you've been targeted by fraudsters or want to stay up to speed on the latest scams, visit AARP's Fraud Watch Network.
SAN ANTONIO -- The 65-and-older population has grown by over one-third in the past decade, which prompted a Texas man to take a cross-country bike trip to highlight the growing need for senior care.
Jeff Salter, CEO of Caring Senior Services, arrives in Amarillo today, 10 days before he completes his 9,000-mile trip. Salter's company provides caregivers for seniors, to help with tasks that allow them to stay in their homes, rather than move to care facilities.
Salter has visited 30 states on his electric bike since April, and said seniors who can continue living in their homes need more help to do so safely.
"We need more caregivers," Salter asserted. "And there continues to be a shortage of caregivers, and that's part of what I'm trying to do on this ride, is bring that awareness to people. I'm hoping to inspire people that want to become caregivers."
As part of the bike trip, Salter has already raised money to help at least 100 older people install "grab bars" in their bathrooms, where more than 80% of falls happen among seniors. He noted past age 65, falls are the leading cause of injury-related death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said every 11 seconds, an older person is treated in an emergency room for an often-preventable fall, with treatment cost averaging $30,000.
Salter emphasized the pandemic highlighted the benefits of helping people age in place.
"COVID has shown that individuals that were in community housing were more susceptible to the disease," Salter observed. "Those that were able to stay at home were able to protect themselves better."
Salter's company used the cycling trip to officially launch his initiative, "Close the Gap in Senior Care." He noted at stops along the way, people shared their concerns about aging.
"As we age, things get just a little more difficult, keeping your house neat and tidy, but then also, things like standing in a kitchen and cooking a meal can be taxing as you age," Salter outlined.
After starting his trip in McAllen, Texas last April, Salter headed south to Mississippi and neighboring states before biking to the Northeast. He then headed through the Midwest and Rocky Mountains to California before returning through Arizona and Texas. He's set to arrive home in San Antonio on August 1.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Family caregiving is rewarding and challenging, and it can also put a big strain on people's wallets. A new study from AARP found unpaid caregivers looking after loved ones spend, on average, more than $7,200 out of their own pockets each year.
Bandana Shrestha, state director of AARP Oregon, said there are about 500,000 family caregivers in the state, and she describes them as the backbone of the long-term care system.
"They are providing care that is really essential for people to have quality of life and to be able to live, often, independently in their own homes," Shrestha explained. "And the person who is providing the care routinely spend their own money on caregiving."
Shrestha pointed out caregiving comes in many forms, from helping around the house to performing complex medical tasks, and that there are caregivers from every generation.
About half of the caregivers surveyed said they spent their own money on household expenses, and 30% spent money on rent or mortgage payments for the person they're assisting.
About one-third of the survey respondents also said they've had to change their own work schedules, or take time off, which can add to the financial stress of caregiving.
Shrestha said there is help in the works, in Washington, D.C.
"Congress is considering a bipartisan bill called the Credit for Caring Act, which would create a tax credit for working family caregivers, and that would be up to $5,000," Shrestha stated. "That would really offset major expenses that we know caregivers are facing."
AARP and more than 80 other organizations have endorsed the Credit for Caring Act.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- As the legislative session in Sacramento comes to a close, lawmakers will consider a bill to require nursing homes to better account for the billions of taxpayer dollars they take in each year.
The State Assembly Committee on Health will hear Senate Bill 650, to require nursing homes to provide detailed financial reports that include transactions with any vendors in which they own more than a 5% interest.
Sen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, sponsored the bill.
"Unless we actually know the nature of these related-party transactions, there's an ability to erect a very insidious shell game," Stern asserted. "Moving money around, and not knowing where it is; that we could be seeing billions of dollars in waste and abuse."
Opponents of the bill said it puts too big a regulatory burden on an industry that's reeling from COVID-19. Rallies in support of the bill, and the care economy in general, take place today in Los Angeles and Oakland.
Blanca Castro, senior manager of advocacy for AARP California, said COVID exposed longstanding problems with short staffing. She noted state data showed more than 110,000 nursing home residents and staff had become infected as of May.
"The time is now to hold to nursing home operators accountable," Castro argued. "Over 9,000 lives were lost; that includes residents and staff."
Arnulfo De La Cruz, executive vice president of Service Employees International Union Local 2015, which represents nursing home staff, said some nursing-home corporations use what he called "accounting tricks" with affiliated companies to extract profits from rent, supplies and more.
"Shining a light on the lack of transparency by some of California's largest nursing-home employers is a fundamental step towards our vision for a long term care system that puts care first, not profit," De La Cruz emphasized.
Tony Chicotel, staff attorney for the nonprofit California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, said the concerns predate the pandemic.
"Nursing homes know their costs. They know their profits, and the state simply doesn't," Chicotel contended. "This lack of transparency results in the state getting ripped off, paying for the private jets and vacation homes of nursing-home owners, instead of the staff and resources critical for resident well-being."
A recent state auditor's report found from 2006 to 2015, three of the state's biggest nursing-home corporations grew substantially, and their related-party transactions soared, even as deficiencies that caused serious harm or death to residents increased by 35%.
