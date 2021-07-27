Tuesday, July 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 27, 2021
The latest on the PRO Act, which could bring major changes to labor law, especially in "right-to-work" states; and COVID spikes result in new mandates.

2021Talks - July 27, 2021
Travel restrictions are extended as Delta variant surges; some public-sector employers will mandate vaccines; President Biden says long-haul COVID could be considered a disability; and western wildfires rage.

Museum on Wheels: IA's History Hits Road for All Residents to Learn

Tuesday, July 27, 2021   

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Cultural institutions in the U.S. are facing scrutiny to be more accessible and inclusive.

The organization in charge of Iowa's main history center is making another attempt to reach all parts of the state. This month, a mobile museum led by the State Historical Society of Iowa began visiting various counties, with more stops planned for August and September.

The pandemic forced the custom-built Winnebago carrying artifacts to stop traveling for more than a year.

Michael Morain, communications manager for the State Historical Society of Iowa, said the project began in 2017, amid calls to boost accessibility for those who are not in a position to visit historical sites.

"Sometimes, history can seem sort of dusty and a little bit distant if we just see an old black and white photograph, or if we just read about it in a magazine article," Morain noted. "But when you see the artifact, it's often easier to put yourselves in the shoes of the people who lived through that chapter of history."

The project works with hosts such as community centers and festivals so that people from all walks of life can be reached. The first tour made 175 stops across all 99 counties, attracting nearly 65,000 visitors.

In light of the racial reckoning, Morain emphasized the historical society is continuing efforts through exhibits at its main site in Des Moines to try to tell a more complete history of Iowa.

"So I think history can help us understand Iowa in a more complex and more interesting way than you can see in a textbook," Morain contended.

He added "Iowa's People and Places" exhibit, which allows some artifacts to go into the mobile museum, represents a more robust telling of the state's history.


Smoke from the Bootleg fire in southern Oregon is blowing across Idaho and as far east as New York. (National Interagency Fire Center/Flickr)

Environment

Tiny Particles in Wildfire Smoke Pose Health Risks

BOISE, Idaho -- Wildfires are affecting air quality across the West, bringing hidden dangers in smoke that can harm people's health. The Boise-based …

Social Issues

Reinsurance Program Saving Coloradans Money on Health Coverage

DENVER -- The days of exponentially high increases in health-insurance costs may finally be in the rearview mirror. The Colorado Division of …

Environment

NW Heat Wave Exposes Inequities, Need to Prioritize Low-Income Communities

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Last month's deadly heat wave in the Northwest underscored the need to reduce carbon emissions, but advocates want to ensure low-…

Supporters of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act say if it can't clear the Senate, they hope certain provisions will be included in spending-related measures. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

ND Labor Groups: PRO Act Is About Accountability

MINOT, N.D. -- Many arguments are being floated about legislation before Congress that would bring big changes to U.S. labor laws. The bill has its …

Health and Wellness

Groups Urge Swift Funding After Court Upholds Medicaid Expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Health-care advocates called on Missouri lawmakers to allocate funds for Medicaid expansion right away, after the state …

Maine is among the first states to pass a bill for free school meals for all students, regardless of household income. (WaveBreakMediaMicro/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Parents Urged: Complete School Meal Forms Even Though Lunches are Free

AUGUSTA, Maine -- School meals in Maine will be free for all students again this year and into the future, but parents are being urged to fill out …

Environment

Report: More Solar Homes Would Benefit Rural Economies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A report outlines how federal efforts to bring solar energy to one in four American households could bring clean energy to …

Social Issues

As North Carolinians Resume Travel, Experts Urge Protecting Sensitive Info

RALEIGH, N.C. -- As more North Carolinians resume travel and take vacations this summer, most will be relying on their debit and credit cards…

 

