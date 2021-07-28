Breaking Down the Facts on Breakthrough COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS - As COVID cases trend upward again, public-health experts are setting the record straight on certain storylines about new infections.
get more stories like this via email
Minnesota's seven-day average for new COVID cases had dipped below 100 earlier this summer. Now, it's nearing 300. Health officials blame the combination of the Delta variant spreading and a slower rate of vaccinations.
For some who elected to get the shots, there are instances of infections. But David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the vaccines still work; there are just some key things to remember.
"They give your immune system a jump-start on the virus, but every now and then, that jump-start is not quite enough to prevent an infection," he said. "Almost always, it's going to be enough to prevent you from getting really, really sick."
He said no vaccine is perfect. However, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that fewer than 1% of COVID deaths and hospitalizations have been tied to fully vaccinated individuals. Despite the rarity of breakthrough cases, Dowdy said it's important to be cautious in public settings to prevent major spikes again, noting the risk for vulnerable populations, such as older adults, even if they've been vaccinated.
As for vaccination rates, groups such as AARP have raised concerns about benchmarks for staff members at places such as nursing homes.
Dowdy said there are many reasons some people are hesitant to get a shot, including in communities overlooked by public-health offices. However, he suggested that it's reasonable to take a closer look at places such as assisted-living facilities.
"That does change the calculus a little bit," he said. "You're not just thinking about yourself now; you're thinking about the people that you're having to come in contact with on a daily basis."
In its latest nursing home COVID-19 dashboard, AARP said just 17% of Minnesota nursing homes have met an industry target of having at least 75% of staff fully vaccinated. Overall, 88% of the state's nursing-home residents have completed the immunization cycle, compared with 62% of all staff.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Health-care advocates called on Missouri lawmakers to allocate funds for Medicaid expansion right away, after the state Supreme Court ruled they must extend coverage to the 275,000 people who fall into what's known as the Medicaid gap. That means they have incomes above their state's eligibility for Medicaid, but cannot afford marketplace or employer-based insurance.
get more stories like this via email
John McDonald, a retired carpenter who falls in the gap, said while the Legislature has played what he calls "political ping pong" with Medicaid expansion, he and many others are waiting on critical medical care, and emphasized expansion is going to be life-changing.
"I'm going to be able to live a longer life because I'll have insurance to go to the doctors," McDonald explained. "I can't get a CT scan, I can't get any of these things done for myself, because they're so expensive. They're thousands of dollars."
Lawmakers in Jefferson City have resisted funding expansion, even after voters approved it as a Constitutional amendment via a ballot initiative. Legislators said the costs won't be sustainable, long-term.
In addition to providing health care to hundreds of thousands of people, budget experts say expanding Medicaid will boost the state economy and budget.
KJ McDonald, organizing director at Missouri Health Care For All, said federal funding incentives should allay lawmakers' concerns. In addition to federal Affordable Care Act funding, which covers 90% of the cost of expansion, the American Rescue Plan included another 5% of the cost as an incentive for states that had not yet expanded Medicaid to do so.
"We saw lots of folks who were scared to go to the doctor if they were experiencing symptoms, because they were uninsured," McDonald observed. "People who were unable to hold down a job or be able to stay home and take care of their symptoms because they didn't have paid sick leave."
The initial implementation date for expansion was July 1.
McDonald added getting people covered is especially urgent, with Missouri facing increased hospitalizations as the Delta variant makes its way through the state.
DES MOINES, Iowa -- People across the Midwest, including Iowans, have dealt with a series of heat waves this summer.
Health experts say hotter weather is harder on the heart, and outdoor construction workers need to be extra mindful.
Cities like Des Moines, Waterloo and Sioux City are expected to see temperatures well above 90 degrees in the next several days, prompting reminders for vulnerable populations to protect themselves from the hot and humid conditions.
Lisa Leighton, senior project controls manager for the construction firm Ryan Companies, said workers on building sites should know the dangers, too.
"Construction workers are more susceptible to heat strokes and heat exhaustion, due to the fact that they're working outside," Leighton explained. "And workers in the construction industry have a higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease than employees in other fields."
She cited findings from the American Heart Association (AHA), which works with companies like Ryan on the "Hard Hats with Heart" campaign, an outreach to construction workers about their elevated health risks.
During heat waves, Leighton suggested starting the day earlier to avoid the hot afternoon sun, as well as taking regular breaks, staying hydrated and wearing lighter clothing.
The AHA said construction workers with heart disease are already 60% more likely to retire on disability and to retire early because of poor health.
Leighton asserted it is especially important to protect themselves in hot weather, and hopes site managers take extra notice as well.
"Making sure they're watching for some of those signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and possibly even tell the workers that they need to take that break," Leighton urged.
She added even though staying on schedule is important for construction projects, safety is the biggest priority.
Some symptoms to look out for include headaches, dizziness, muscle cramps, and fast and shallow breathing. If a worker displays these signs, they are advised to find a shady spot, douse themselves with cold water, get rehydrated and possibly seek medical attention.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Heart Association of Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Smoking Prevention, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Amid mixed national messaging on COVID-19 and masks, the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends students wear masks to school during the upcoming school year.
get more stories like this via email
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance recommends masks for the unvaccinated, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests universal mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status.
Melissa Wervey Arnold, CEO for the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said getting kids back in class is crucial for their mental, physical, emotional and academic health. She contended masks are the safest route, since kids younger than 12 cannot get a COVID vaccine.
"Kids themselves might not spread the virus as readily as we've seen adults do it, or might not have the same negative health consequences," Wervey Arnold explained. "We still know that they can spread it, and they can spread it to people who are more vulnerable, especially the older population."
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 209 was introduced last week to prohibit schools and businesses in Ohio from mandating masks. An exception would be made for those with certain health conditions.
Wervey Arnold said regrettably, mask wearing during the pandemic has become politicized.
"It became an argument around freedom versus public health," Wervey Arnold observed. "And people have the right to their own personal choices, but sometimes those personal choices harm others. In that case, it's our opinion, you really have to focus on public health then."
Ohio's public health order requiring a facial covering in public settings expired in June. Wervey Arnold pointed out some kids did not mind wearing them, and for many others it simply became routine. She noted pediatricians noticed a difference masks made in preventing COVID and other illnesses.
"We saw a really low rate of flu infection this past year, and other things like RSV and other respiratory infections," Wervey Arnold recounted. "As the mask mandates have lifted, we're seeing a lot of ill visits from families. "
Gov. Mike DeWine indicated he does not plan to implement another mask mandate. He recently signed a bill banning public schools from requiring vaccines that have not received full FDA approval, which the COVID-19 vaccines have not.
Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.