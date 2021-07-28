Breaking Down the Facts on Breakthrough COVID Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People across the Midwest, including Iowans, have dealt with a series of heat waves this summer.



Health experts say hotter weather is harder on the heart, and outdoor construction workers need to be extra mindful.



Cities like Des Moines, Waterloo and Sioux City are expected to see temperatures well above 90 degrees in the next several days, prompting reminders for vulnerable populations to protect themselves from the hot and humid conditions.



Lisa Leighton, senior project controls manager for the construction firm Ryan Companies, said workers on building sites should know the dangers, too.



"Construction workers are more susceptible to heat strokes and heat exhaustion, due to the fact that they're working outside," Leighton explained. "And workers in the construction industry have a higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease than employees in other fields."



She cited findings from the American Heart Association (AHA), which works with companies like Ryan on the "Hard Hats with Heart" campaign, an outreach to construction workers about their elevated health risks.



During heat waves, Leighton suggested starting the day earlier to avoid the hot afternoon sun, as well as taking regular breaks, staying hydrated and wearing lighter clothing.



The AHA said construction workers with heart disease are already 60% more likely to retire on disability and to retire early because of poor health.



Leighton asserted it is especially important to protect themselves in hot weather, and hopes site managers take extra notice as well.



"Making sure they're watching for some of those signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and possibly even tell the workers that they need to take that break," Leighton urged.



She added even though staying on schedule is important for construction projects, safety is the biggest priority.



Some symptoms to look out for include headaches, dizziness, muscle cramps, and fast and shallow breathing. If a worker displays these signs, they are advised to find a shady spot, douse themselves with cold water, get rehydrated and possibly seek medical attention.



Disclosure: American Heart Association of Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Smoking Prevention, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Hard Hats with Heart American Heart Assn. 2021

Heart health tips American Heart Assn. 07/18/2019

Heat illness prevention OSHA 2021



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Amid mixed national messaging on COVID-19 and masks, the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends students wear masks to school during the upcoming school year.



While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance recommends masks for the unvaccinated, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests universal mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status.



Melissa Wervey Arnold, CEO for the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said getting kids back in class is crucial for their mental, physical, emotional and academic health. She contended masks are the safest route, since kids younger than 12 cannot get a COVID vaccine.



"Kids themselves might not spread the virus as readily as we've seen adults do it, or might not have the same negative health consequences," Wervey Arnold explained. "We still know that they can spread it, and they can spread it to people who are more vulnerable, especially the older population."



Meanwhile, Senate Bill 209 was introduced last week to prohibit schools and businesses in Ohio from mandating masks. An exception would be made for those with certain health conditions.



Wervey Arnold said regrettably, mask wearing during the pandemic has become politicized.



"It became an argument around freedom versus public health," Wervey Arnold observed. "And people have the right to their own personal choices, but sometimes those personal choices harm others. In that case, it's our opinion, you really have to focus on public health then."



Ohio's public health order requiring a facial covering in public settings expired in June. Wervey Arnold pointed out some kids did not mind wearing them, and for many others it simply became routine. She noted pediatricians noticed a difference masks made in preventing COVID and other illnesses.



"We saw a really low rate of flu infection this past year, and other things like RSV and other respiratory infections," Wervey Arnold recounted. "As the mask mandates have lifted, we're seeing a lot of ill visits from families. "



Gov. Mike DeWine indicated he does not plan to implement another mask mandate. He recently signed a bill banning public schools from requiring vaccines that have not received full FDA approval, which the COVID-19 vaccines have not.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



References: School COVID-19 guidance American Academy of Pediatrics 07/18/2021

Mask guidance CDC 06/29/2021

Senate Bill 209 2021

House Bill 244 07/14/2021



get more stories like this via email

