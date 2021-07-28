Wednesday, July 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 28, 2021
Play

Powerful testimony from Capitol Police officers at insurrection hearing; and CDC now says even vaccinated people should wear masks in some situations.

2021Talks - July 28, 2021
Play

CDC recommends vaccinated people mask up indoors; searing testimony in first hearing on Jan. 6 insurrection; man accused of killing 8, mostly women of Asian descent, in Atlanta area spa pleads guilty to 4 deaths; mental health takes center stage at Olympics with unexpected exit of superstar gymnast Biles. Note offensive but cogent language in first cut.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Migrant Worker Group Helps Vaccinate an Ohio Community

Play

Wednesday, July 28, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jessica Molina of Perrysburg says she was inspired as a child by the spirit of activism, as she watched her parents participate in rallies and protests advocating for the rights of farm workers. Now, as the principal of the only bilingual elementary school in Toledo, Escuela Smart Academy, Molina volunteers with the Farm Labor Organizing Committee on youth programs.

Most recently, Molina has helped FLOC with COVID-19 vaccination efforts, even opening the doors of the school to provide more space for their clinic.

"It was important for them to make sure that their members had front-row seats to getting the vaccine - which really, they did, because FLOC's clinic was up and running just like the major hospitals," she said. "So, I think it was crucial to for them to show their members they have their back."

For their contributions to helping migrant farm workers, Molina and her parents recently attended a White House celebration of front-line health-care workers and volunteers.

FLOC's work resulted in more than 6,000 people being vaccinated at the south Toledo clinic, with an 89% return rate for the second dose. Molina noted that the clinics were open to anyone in need of the vaccine.

"The clinic was available on the weekends, in the evenings," she said. "We even had a 'vaccine-a-thon,' where we were offering vaccines for 42 hours straight, from sunup until sundown. So, it was a really productive clinic."

Molina said she believes FLOC has set an example of what it means to serve the community in times of crisis.

"They maximized their relationships and their partnerships with other organizations to refocus their work on battling the pandemic," she said. "Fighting COVID isn't a part of their mission statement, but helping the community is."

With such a large percentage of the community now vaccinated, Molina said the school is no longer needed as a clinic site. However, she noted that FLOC continues to connect workers at various migrant farms to health-care services.

Disclosure: Farm Labor Organizing Committee contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Rural/Farming, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
In a survey of young people who have experienced foster care, nearly 20% reported they ran out of food. (Maya Kruchancova/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

AR Youth in Foster Care Eligible for Pandemic Relief Payments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansans ages 16 to 26 who are or have been in the foster-care system now are eligible for one-time payments of at least $750…

Environment

Casey's Civilian Conservation Corps Could Help Fight Climate Change

HARRISBURG, Pa. - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., wants to bring back the Civilian Conservation Corps, a public-works program from the 1930s that created …

Health and Wellness

Medical Expert: Fake Prescription Pills May Contain Fentanyl

CHICAGO - Overdose deaths in Illinois rose by more than a quarter from 2019 to 2020, and medical experts are warning that pills not prescribed by a …

Public health experts say while the Delta variant is fueling a rise in COVID cases, they don't anticipate dangerous spikes like the ones seen this past winter. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Breaking Down the Facts on Breakthrough COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS - As COVID cases trend upward again, public-health experts are setting the record straight on certain storylines about new infections…

Social Issues

Pediatricians: Families Should Dust Off Their Wellness Visit Calendars

APPLETON, Wis. - The pandemic paused many facets of life, and a new report says wellness checkups for children were among them. With school resuming …

If passed, New York could become the third state in the country to amend its state Constitution to guarantee that "each person shall have a right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment." (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Push is On for NY to Add Environmental Rights to State Constitution

ALBANY, N.Y. - A ballot measure could give New York residents the constitutional right to a healthy environment, and on Tuesday a group of state …

Social Issues

Racial Gap Narrows for Incarcerated OR Youth, But Work Remains

SALEM, Ore. - Young people of color are locked up at disproportionately high rates compared with their white peers, despite recent signs the gap is …

Social Issues

MT Effort Helps Identify Developmental Delays Before Kids Start School

HELENA, Mont. - A Montana campaign is renewing its efforts to help identify developmental delays in young children. The Centers for Disease Control …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021