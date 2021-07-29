Thursday, July 29, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 29, 2021
Advocates for home- and community-based services urge Congress to invest in what's become known as the "care economy," and U.S. Senate votes to advance a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

2021Talks - July 29, 2021
Senators reach a deal on an infrastructure package, Walmart will offer free college tuition to its employees, and some Republican governors are rejecting new CDC mask-wearing guidelines.

MI Groups Urge Congress to Invest in Home, Community-Based Services

Thursday, July 29, 2021   

LANSING, Mich. -- Advocates for home- and community-based services in Michigan urged Congress to build off state efforts and invest in what's become known as the "care economy."

President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan includes $400 billion to expand access to Medicaid home- and community-based services for seniors and people with disabilities, and to strengthen the care workforce.

Kelly Garrett, Michigan state director for Care in Action, said making investments will help keep people in their homes and communities for longer than they would be otherwise.

"We need to pay our essential workers, our domestic workers, our care workers a livable wage," Garrett asserted. "Also, people that need care should be able to get cared for in place in their homes, or wherever they choose to be cared for."

Michigan's paid medical-leave law went into effect in 2019, and applies to any employer with more than 50 workers, but domestic workers often do not fit the criteria.

Garrett joined a roundtable with people who rely on home-based and community services, caregiver advocates and lawmakers. She argued more progress is needed, and the White House plan would support well-paying caregiver jobs with benefits and collective bargaining rights.

Women, and especially Black, brown and Indigenous women, are more likely to leave the workforce to care for a family member, which became all the more evident during the pandemic.

Garrett added care infrastructure, such as home and community-based services as well as child care and paid family and medical leave, are so important because everyone needs care at some point in their lives.

"Everyone's gonna have this situation," Garrett explained. "Either you're going to be the caregiver, or you're going to need to be cared for. It just happens. And so passing this bill allows people to age with dignity, and to be taken care of with dignity."

Home- and community-based services can look different for different people, ranging from meal services and transportation to doctors' appointments, or having a personal aide come in to help get ready for the day and manage their medicines, or speech or occupational therapy at home or at a community facility.

Garrett urged Michiganders to contact their lawmakers and let them know how urgently needed the legislation is.


Men accounted for two-thirds of the enrollment last year in Virginia's workforce grant program, which helps folks get jobs in construction and other industries. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Virginia Workforce Grants Help Boost Employment During COVID

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- With many Virginians still experiencing pandemic-related unemployment, students at a state community college were able to get …

Health and Wellness

SD Suicide Numbers Concerning to Mental-Health Community

PIERRE, S.D. -- Suicide-prevention officials in South Dakota are reminding residents facing a mental-health crisis there are resources available…

Environment

NC Community Tackles Erosion, Sediment Issues in Water Supply

ELKIN, N.C. -- Surry and Wilkes County residents will have cleaner water with less pollution and less sediment, thanks to a recently completed stream …

An exhibit looking at the opioid crisis in Indiana features personal stories and art installations from people in the recovery community as well as medical professionals. (The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites)

Health and Wellness

Exhibit Aimed at Reducing Opioid-Use Disorder Stigma Heads to Muncie

INDIANAPOLIS -- An exhibit at the Indiana State Museum, "FIX: Heartbreak and Hope Inside Our Opioid Crisis," is leaving Indianapolis Sunday and …

Social Issues

AR Youth in Foster Care Eligible for Pandemic Relief Payments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansans ages 16 to 26 who are or have been in the foster-care system now are eligible for one-time payments of at least $750…

Jessica Molena of Perrysburg says her own parents' advocacy for migrant farm workers has served as an inspiration. (FLOC)

Social Issues

Migrant Worker Group Helps Vaccinate an Ohio Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jessica Molina of Perrysburg says she was inspired as a child by the spirit of activism, as she watched her parents participate in …

Environment

Casey's Civilian Conservation Corps Could Help Fight Climate Change

HARRISBURG, Pa. - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., wants to bring back the Civilian Conservation Corps, a public-works program from the 1930s that created …

Health and Wellness

Medical Expert: Fake Prescription Pills May Contain Fentanyl

CHICAGO - Overdose deaths in Illinois rose by more than a quarter from 2019 to 2020, and medical experts are warning that pills not prescribed by a …

 

