MI Groups Urge Congress to Invest in Home, Community-Based Services

LANSING, Mich. -- Advocates for home- and community-based services in Michigan urged Congress to build off state efforts and invest in what's become known as the "care economy."



President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan includes $400 billion to expand access to Medicaid home- and community-based services for seniors and people with disabilities, and to strengthen the care workforce.



Kelly Garrett, Michigan state director for Care in Action, said making investments will help keep people in their homes and communities for longer than they would be otherwise.



"We need to pay our essential workers, our domestic workers, our care workers a livable wage," Garrett asserted. "Also, people that need care should be able to get cared for in place in their homes, or wherever they choose to be cared for."



Michigan's paid medical-leave law went into effect in 2019, and applies to any employer with more than 50 workers, but domestic workers often do not fit the criteria.



Garrett joined a roundtable with people who rely on home-based and community services, caregiver advocates and lawmakers. She argued more progress is needed, and the White House plan would support well-paying caregiver jobs with benefits and collective bargaining rights.



Women, and especially Black, brown and Indigenous women, are more likely to leave the workforce to care for a family member, which became all the more evident during the pandemic.



Garrett added care infrastructure, such as home and community-based services as well as child care and paid family and medical leave, are so important because everyone needs care at some point in their lives.



"Everyone's gonna have this situation," Garrett explained. "Either you're going to be the caregiver, or you're going to need to be cared for. It just happens. And so passing this bill allows people to age with dignity, and to be taken care of with dignity."



Home- and community-based services can look different for different people, ranging from meal services and transportation to doctors' appointments, or having a personal aide come in to help get ready for the day and manage their medicines, or speech or occupational therapy at home or at a community facility.



Garrett urged Michiganders to contact their lawmakers and let them know how urgently needed the legislation is.



DES MOINES, Iowa -- People across the Midwest, including Iowans, have dealt with a series of heat waves this summer.



Health experts say hotter weather is harder on the heart, and outdoor construction workers need to be extra mindful.



Cities like Des Moines, Waterloo and Sioux City are expected to see temperatures well above 90 degrees in the next several days, prompting reminders for vulnerable populations to protect themselves from the hot and humid conditions.



Lisa Leighton, senior project controls manager for the construction firm Ryan Companies, said workers on building sites should know the dangers, too.



"Construction workers are more susceptible to heat strokes and heat exhaustion, due to the fact that they're working outside," Leighton explained. "And workers in the construction industry have a higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease than employees in other fields."



She cited findings from the American Heart Association (AHA), which works with companies like Ryan on the "Hard Hats with Heart" campaign, an outreach to construction workers about their elevated health risks.



During heat waves, Leighton suggested starting the day earlier to avoid the hot afternoon sun, as well as taking regular breaks, staying hydrated and wearing lighter clothing.



The AHA said construction workers with heart disease are already 60% more likely to retire on disability and to retire early because of poor health.



Leighton asserted it is especially important to protect themselves in hot weather, and hopes site managers take extra notice as well.



"Making sure they're watching for some of those signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and possibly even tell the workers that they need to take that break," Leighton urged.



She added even though staying on schedule is important for construction projects, safety is the biggest priority.



Some symptoms to look out for include headaches, dizziness, muscle cramps, and fast and shallow breathing. If a worker displays these signs, they are advised to find a shady spot, douse themselves with cold water, get rehydrated and possibly seek medical attention.



