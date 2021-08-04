Easing Back-to-School Jitters for Vulnerable Students

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- School bells will soon ring, and Ohio county Children Services agencies are doing what they can to make the transition back to classrooms a little easier for vulnerable children.



Some students will be going back to in-person learning for the first time in a year.



Sarah Newland, executive director of Allen County Children Services, explained fears remain about the spread of COVID, and parents' financial circumstances may have changed.



"Some families do have financial stress with either being laid off, now trying to get back into work, getting their children back into traditional daycare settings," Newland observed. "There could be some increased financial burdens."



Gaja Karyala, educational programs director for Hamilton County Job and Family Services, said the pandemic created additional instability for children in foster care, who may already be at an educational disadvantage.



"They come in with a lot of educational deficits, and last year was really, really a rough year for any student," Karyala contended. "And our students had a hard time."



She pointed out they get educational support and extracurricular opportunities through the "Kids in School Rule" program, a collaboration with Cincinnati Public schools, the Legal Aid Society and Hamilton County Juvenile Court. Other county agencies are providing families with school supplies and clothing, offering a small cash benefit or connecting them to assistance programs and resources.



In Allen County, Newland noted they host a unique event to help with back-to-school needs.



"Our agency holds an 'un-garage' sale," Newland explained. "Staff, as well as other community members, bring in items that we typically may have donated to different resources. Families come in, shop and take anything that they could need to prepare them for getting back to school."



There are also efforts to help students adapt to in-person learning again. Karyala emphasized kids who attend Cincinnati Public Schools had an opportunity to be part of a "Summer Scholars" program.



"They had half-a-day academic and half-a-day enrichment activities. So, that was really a great way for the students to meet their peers, meet their teachers, get back into the school."



References: Kids in School Rule program Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati 2021



get more stories like this via email



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansans ages 16 to 26 who are or have been in the foster-care system now are eligible for one-time payments of at least $750.



They can use the money for basic needs, from rent and utility bills to transportation, groceries and more. The funds come from the federal "Supporting Foster Youth and Families Through the Pandemic Act."



State officials have estimated that roughly 4,000 young people are eligible, and Amy Webb, chief of community and community engagement at the Arkansas Department of Human Services, urged anyone who qualifies to apply by Aug. 31 at ar.gov/fostercarepayments.



"We know it's been a difficult situation for everyone, but these teens and young adults are particularly vulnerable," she said, "and so this money is really designed to go directly to them, to help them as they make it through the months ahead."



During the pandemic, a national survey of youths who had experienced foster care found 43% were forced to move during the COVID crisis. One in five said they were entirely on their own, lacking family or caseworker support.



Webb said once a young person from foster care applies, the Division of Children and Family Services will verify his or her eligibility and payments will be issued by Sept. 30 to the address supplied on the application.



"Transitioning out of foster care is difficult in the best-case scenario," she said. "It's difficult to experience that trauma of leaving your family, and maybe going back to your family, or aging out of the system without the support of a family."



Webb added that many young people who age out of care don't stay connected with the Division of Children and Family Services, so she said it's crucial to raise awareness that these payments are available. She urged anyone who knows someone who fits the criteria to let them know so they can apply.



References: Relief Payments For Youth Who Experienced Foster Care Arkansas Department of Human Services 2021

H.R.133 - Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 116th Congress (2019-2020) 2020



get more stories like this via email



KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Community partnerships in Missouri are working to help young people, either in or aging out of foster care, connect with resources they need to start their independent lives, and the pandemic has brought added financial hardship for many.



DeWayne Bright, Sr., youth advocate for the Local Investment Commission (LINC) in Kansas City, works with the local Chafee Independent Living Initiative. It links young people with life and work skills and job placements, and helps them pay for things like transportation and work attire.



Bright said the pandemic has had a major impact on many of the kids he works with.



"They were working in situations where their hours were cut," Bright explained. "Many of them already had unstable housing situations. It really hit our kids terribly. And so, we're just trying to help them really find some stability."



He added LINC and Chafee Services also help young people access state and federal funds that are available to them, such as helping them fill out financial aid forms, or education and training voucher applications to pay for college.



Robyn Wolfe, director of youth development for the Community Partnership in Rolla, said a big part of the Chafee Independent Living Program is being a voice to help youths advocate for themselves. She added their individual needs may be very different.



"For one, it may be the things related to employment and housing, and aging out," Wolfe noted. "And then for another, it may be soft skills, like I need to learn how to make better decisions and how to control my anger. Then you might have the ones that are very tangible: I want to learn how to do laundry; I want to learn how to cook a healthy meal."



The partnerships also support foster families.



Tom Dugger, executive director of Families and Communities Together in Hannibal, said their donation programs for foster families have items ranging from household goods, clothing and school supplies, to cribs, mattresses and car seats.



"We have a car seat tech, and the car seat tech can make sure that the seat is installed properly in their car," Dugger emphasized. "If they have an old seat, we can do a check on it."



Families and Communities Together, as well as LINC and the Community Partnership in Rolla, are affiliated with the Missouri Family and Community Trust and Missouri KIDS COUNT. All are working to improve outcomes for kids and families in the state.



References: Chafee Foster Care Independence Program U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 06/28/2012



get more stories like this via email

