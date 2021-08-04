Wednesday, August 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 4, 2021
Play

The youngest students along with faculty and staff will need to mask up in states like New Mexico; and President Biden calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a report on sexual harassment.

2021Talks - August 4, 2021
Play

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reacts to sexual harassment report; CDC places new limits on evictions until October; and a new study finds Democrats could lose control of US House in 2022 due to Republican gerrymandering.

Social Issues  |  Youth    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Easing Back-to-School Jitters for Vulnerable Students

Play

Wednesday, August 4, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- School bells will soon ring, and Ohio county Children Services agencies are doing what they can to make the transition back to classrooms a little easier for vulnerable children.

Some students will be going back to in-person learning for the first time in a year.

Sarah Newland, executive director of Allen County Children Services, explained fears remain about the spread of COVID, and parents' financial circumstances may have changed.

"Some families do have financial stress with either being laid off, now trying to get back into work, getting their children back into traditional daycare settings," Newland observed. "There could be some increased financial burdens."

Gaja Karyala, educational programs director for Hamilton County Job and Family Services, said the pandemic created additional instability for children in foster care, who may already be at an educational disadvantage.

"They come in with a lot of educational deficits, and last year was really, really a rough year for any student," Karyala contended. "And our students had a hard time."

She pointed out they get educational support and extracurricular opportunities through the "Kids in School Rule" program, a collaboration with Cincinnati Public schools, the Legal Aid Society and Hamilton County Juvenile Court. Other county agencies are providing families with school supplies and clothing, offering a small cash benefit or connecting them to assistance programs and resources.

In Allen County, Newland noted they host a unique event to help with back-to-school needs.

"Our agency holds an 'un-garage' sale," Newland explained. "Staff, as well as other community members, bring in items that we typically may have donated to different resources. Families come in, shop and take anything that they could need to prepare them for getting back to school."

There are also efforts to help students adapt to in-person learning again. Karyala emphasized kids who attend Cincinnati Public Schools had an opportunity to be part of a "Summer Scholars" program.

"They had half-a-day academic and half-a-day enrichment activities. So, that was really a great way for the students to meet their peers, meet their teachers, get back into the school."


get more stories like this via email
Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, could land on a list of more than 60 blacklisted companies prohibited from doing business with the State of Florida. (Stevepb/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

FL Dems: DeSantis Should Focus on COVID, Not Ben & Jerry's

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising to block any state money from going to the parent company of ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry's unless …

Social Issues

Las Vegas' New Shuttle for People Experiencing Homelessness Gains Popularity

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas is trying to make it easier for people experiencing homelessness to get to their appointments with social service agencies by in…

Environment

August Challenge for Montanans: Eat Local Every Day

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montanans are being challenged this month to eat locally grown foods, every day of August. The Northern Plains Resource Council is …

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families is also asking the Arkansas Legislature to reconsider Act 977, which bans state and local officials from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Ask AR Lawmakers to Lift Mask-Mandate Ban in Schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- COVID-19 has given a whole new meaning to the term "Extraordinary Session," as state lawmakers are in Little Rock again today to …

Health and Wellness

Tips for Speaking to People Hesitant About COVID-19 Vaccine

SEATTLE - Speaking to folks who are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine has gained a new sense of urgency as the Delta variant pushes cases up…

Ayolanda Evans Mack of the group Protect Minnesota is at the helm of a new documentary about what it would take to rid a community of gun violence. (Black Light Media)

Social Issues

New MN Film Tries to Bring Context to Gun-Violence Debate

MINNEAPOLIS - Cities such as Minneapolis are getting attention over waves of gun violence in recent months. A statewide group hopes a new documentary …

Social Issues

ND Watchdog: Rash of School Board Recalls "Wasteful"

FARGO, N.D. -- The people behind efforts to recall four Fargo School Board members have until August 25th to collect signatures. Ahead of that …

Social Issues

Groups Urge Long-Term Solutions After States Cut Federal Unemployment

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. MagazineBroadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Tennessee News Service/Public News Service NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021