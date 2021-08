IA Latino Group: Election Materials Shouldn't Be English-Only

DES MOINES, Iowa -- When Iowans register to vote or cast their ballot, the forms are usually just in English.



A civil rights group argued the state needs to clarify whether counties can offer materials in other languages so that disenfranchised residents can take part in elections.



This week, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa filed a court petition, asking the Secretary of State to make it clear what is allowed when translating election materials.



Nick Salazar, Iowa state director for LULAC, said the process is already confusing enough.



"And when you can't read the forms, or you can't speak the language, it's going to create a lot of issues," Salazar asserted.



He pointed out not having the forms in other languages such as Spanish means thousands of people who are eligible cannot access voter information.



The petition centers around a 2002 state law which defined English as Iowa's official language. LULAC said a subsequent court ruling further narrowed the scope in seeking translations.



The Secretary of State's office said it will follow the process outlined in the law, while adding it does outreach to the Spanish-speaking community when it comes to elections.



Salazar contended the barriers are especially problematic during the Iowa caucuses. He also cited an example from last year when a voter needed to have an issue resolved through their local county auditor's office.



"In order for us to address the issue, we have to get on a conference call with the county auditor, with the voter and a translator," Salazar recounted.



Currently, only two Iowa counties are allowed to use non-English forms because they are exempt under federal law. LULAC hopes the order ultimately allows the state's other 97 counties to do the same.



The Secretary of State said it has received the filing. A formal response is required within 60 days, at which point further court action can be taken.



FARGO, N.D. -- The people behind efforts to recall four Fargo School Board members have until August 25th to collect signatures.



Ahead of that deadline, a statewide watchdog group sees the national movement to shake up local school boards as abusing the process.



Mask mandates and communication issues were among the concerns cited by recall supporters in Fargo when their petitions launched this year.



Amy Jacobson, executive director of Prairie Action ND, said from her group's viewpoint, nothing that has been mentioned warrants a special vote to remove a sitting board member.



"The recall process is meant to remove an elected official who has done something particularly egregious and should no longer be serving," Jacobson contended.



Jacobson urged those upset with board members to focus on the next election, which is next spring. She pointed out special votes also are a drain on resources.



But the parents involved say members they are targeting have terms that expire in 2024. Ballotpedia noted more than 150 recalls were launched nationwide in the first half of this year, with nearly 50% involving school boards.



A number of attempts to oust board members have been linked to rhetoric over a concept known as Critical Race Theory, with some of those talking pointed surfacing in Fargo.



But Jacobson argued it isn't even being taught in the local schools.



"There's definitely misinformation that's being spread from national, to states, to local that is causing folks to get in an uproar about things that are not actually happening in their schools," Jacobson asserted.



Jacobson added the turmoil hurts teachers and staff, who get caught in the middle of the backlash. Since special elections have lower turnout, candidates with extreme views could find an easier path to victory for a seat that's traditionally nonpartisan.



Outside the Fargo recall efforts, Prairie Action ND said there have been discussions in other North Dakota communities, such as Williston, but no other petitions have been filed with the state.



