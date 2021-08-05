Thursday, August 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 5, 2021
Play

A new study says current federal limits for exposure to wireless radiation should be hundreds of times lower for children, and President Biden calls out the governors of Texas, Florida for "bad health policy."

2021Talks - August 5, 2021
Play

Analysts warn the Delta variant could dampen economic recovery, former president Trump attempts to keep his federal tax returns away from Congress after a court ruling, and Mexico sues several U.S. gun makers.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

IA Latino Group: Election Materials Shouldn't Be English-Only

Play

Thursday, August 5, 2021   

DES MOINES, Iowa -- When Iowans register to vote or cast their ballot, the forms are usually just in English.

A civil rights group argued the state needs to clarify whether counties can offer materials in other languages so that disenfranchised residents can take part in elections.

This week, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa filed a court petition, asking the Secretary of State to make it clear what is allowed when translating election materials.

Nick Salazar, Iowa state director for LULAC, said the process is already confusing enough.

"And when you can't read the forms, or you can't speak the language, it's going to create a lot of issues," Salazar asserted.

He pointed out not having the forms in other languages such as Spanish means thousands of people who are eligible cannot access voter information.

The petition centers around a 2002 state law which defined English as Iowa's official language. LULAC said a subsequent court ruling further narrowed the scope in seeking translations.

The Secretary of State's office said it will follow the process outlined in the law, while adding it does outreach to the Spanish-speaking community when it comes to elections.

Salazar contended the barriers are especially problematic during the Iowa caucuses. He also cited an example from last year when a voter needed to have an issue resolved through their local county auditor's office.

"In order for us to address the issue, we have to get on a conference call with the county auditor, with the voter and a translator," Salazar recounted.

Currently, only two Iowa counties are allowed to use non-English forms because they are exempt under federal law. LULAC hopes the order ultimately allows the state's other 97 counties to do the same.

The Secretary of State said it has received the filing. A formal response is required within 60 days, at which point further court action can be taken.

Disclosure: The League of United Latin American Citizens - Council 307 contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Immigrant Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
In the United States, home-care workers, mostly women and people of color, earn on average only $12 an hour. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NY Disability Rights Advocates Seek Federal Dollars for Home Care

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Advocates for people with disabilities in New York are pushing for the federal budget resolution to include $400 billion in Medicaid …

Environment

Report: Mussel Restoration Essential for Chesapeake Bay Cleanup

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Freshwater mussels are key to keeping the Chesapeake Bay watershed clean, and with more than half of all species now facing …

Social Issues

Historic Community Halls Open Doors for Tour, Potlucks, Pie Auctions

BUFFALO, Wyo. -- The doors of five historic community halls across Johnson and Sheridan counties were opened this past weekend for 15 people curious …

Over the past six decades, there has been a steady increase in the number of fires in the western United States, according to NASA. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Western Wildfire Smoke Poses Health Hazard for NC Residents

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Massive wildfires in the Western U.S. and Canada have triggered poor air quality in North Carolina over the past few weeks, and …

Environment

In Olympia, Calls for Greater Safeguards Against Heat for Farmworkers

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Farmworkers are in Olympia today, calling for stronger protections from extreme heat. The farmworkers union Familias Unidas por la …

A video from July shows sockeye salmon with red lesions and fungus because of the Columbia River's hot water. (Conrad Gowell/Columbia Riverkeeper)

Environment

In Hot Water, Rallies Planned for NW Salmon

BOISE, Idaho -- Rallies are taking place across the Northwest to support salmon, which face dire conditions in the Columbia River Basin. Saturday…

Environment

Opponents Say 'No Tanks' to WI Gas Storage Facilities

IXONIA, Wis. -- The public comment period has ended, but opponents of proposed natural gas storage facilities in southeastern Wisconsin still hope to …

Environment

Poll Finds Support for Holding Natural-Gas Industry Accountable in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvanians are growing worried about the environmental consequences of natural-gas drilling in the state, according to a new …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021