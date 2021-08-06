AR Group Gathers Signatures to Get Recreational Marijuana on Ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas marijuana activists are pushing to get a recreational-cannabis amendment on the 2022 ballot.
Arkansas True Grass started petitioning in May 2020 and has gathered an estimated 10,000 signatures so far.
The amendment would legalize the sale and possession of any part of a cultivated cannabis plant to people 21 and older. They would be able to buy up to four ounces of smokeable or vaporized marijuana per day. There also would be no cap on the number of recreational dispensaries, which has been an issue in Arkansas, since medical dispensaries are limited to 40.
Briana Boling, spokesperson for Arkansas True Grass, said she thinks a recreational-marijuana program would be a major boost for state funds.
"The taxes for it would all go to the General Fund besides the cost of implementing the amendment, and the General Assembly would decide where that can be spent," Boling explained. "So that would be good for the state. Also, allowing more people to be in the industry would be better for the economy."
True Grass needs 89,151 signatures by July 2022 in order for the amendment to make it onto the ballot. Boling added True Grass will have a booth at the Arkansas State Fair in October, where they hope to connect with many state residents.
Additionally, under the amendment, anyone who is incarcerated for a marijuana-related offense would be released from prison and have their record expunged. According to a report from the American Civil Liberties Union, Black people in the state were almost two-and-a-half times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people, based on 2018 data.
Melissa Fults, board member and treasurer of Arkansas NORML, said she thinks that racial disparity is one of the main reasons why recreational cannabis should be legal.
"If we have it straight-across-the-board legal, if you're 21, and you're in possession of four ounces or less of marijuana, they can't harass you, they can't destroy your life," Fults asserted. "The social injustices for a person of color, as opposed to me, a white woman, are unbelievable."
Arkansans voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2016 through a ballot initiative with a 53% vote. There are currently an estimated 70,000 medical marijuana patients in the state.
RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's General Assembly Special Session begins today to budget more than $4 billion in federal COVID relief funds, and advocates for low-income families are urging the money be targeted for those hit hardest by the pandemic.
Kim Bobo, executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, said she thinks it's fine that lawmakers have promised more than $350 million to support businesses and long-term infrastructure projects, like sewer systems.
But she also said she sees a need for equitable investment for working-class families, which so far is missing from the budget proposal. Bobo said it's especially important to help with evictions, since many landlords are refusing to take rental-assistance dollars.
"We need budget language that would require landlords to take the rental assistance before trying to evict tenants for nonpayment of rent," said Bobo. "Because we are very worried that there's going to be a huge number of evictions."
Officials from Gov. Ralph Northam's administration formed the budget bill with only Democratic lawmakers, causing an outcry from House Republicans, who say the budget process should be more transparent when deciding how to spend such a large amount of money.
Bobo said she agrees, noting there also have been no community hearings for public input - which could have helped allot more money for priorities like restocking food banks.
She said legislators have been told they can't make any budget amendments, and the governor didn't release the full budget until this past Friday.
"The result right now is that a year ago, there was a huge amount of talk about justice and equity," said Bobo. "And now, we have an opportunity to focus our dollars on low-income people - on people of color, on folks who've been marginalized - and the budget does not do that."
She added the American Rescue Plan budget calls for spending on a range of initiatives, from increasing broadband access to paying for air-quality improvements in public schools.
But she said she thinks those dollars might be better spent helping families pay for their own broadband access or computer equipment. And the money for schools requires one-to-one matching, which is more difficult for low-income communities.
CONCORD, N.H. - New polling finds many New Hampshire voters think it's important that wealthy individuals and corporations pay what's described as their "fair share" of taxes.
President Joe Biden's economic proposals include several tax code changes for only the highest-income Americans, many of whom now pay little or no tax.
The proposals would raise corporate taxes, raise income taxes on people making more than $400,000 a year, and tax capital gains at the same rate as income for high earners.
Maggie Fogarty, program director with American Friends Service Committee in New Hampshire, said investments are needed in affordable childcare, renewable energy, access to healthcare, housing and more.
"It's long past time for us to end these corporate tax giveaways and the loopholes for the wealthy," said Fogarty, "so that we can shift our focus to investing in community well-being."
More than 60% of New Hampshire voters polled by Granite State Progress and Americans for Tax Fairness support the changes to help fund Biden's "Build Back Better" economic plans, and more than 70% support proposals to establish a wealth tax, or tax on assets.
State Sen. Becky Whitley - D-Concord - said many of her constituents are benefiting from funds distributed as part of the American Rescue Plan, including the Child Tax Credit advance payments.
Whitley said she thinks it's clear that economic relief is working, but says more is needed - and the current tax code isn't sustainable for working people.
"We also have an opportunity to make health care, long-term care for older folks, child care, college, housing and many other services more affordable for working people," said Whitley, "and expand Child Tax Credits for most families."
The poll also found unaffiliated voters, meaning those not associated with either the Republican or Democratic parties, were more likely than voters overall to support these progressive tax measures.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Huge new aid programs are beating back poverty in the Golden State, especially among families with children.
Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed a raft of budget bills, that included another $640 by the end of the month for CalWORKS families, on top of the $600 payments already sent to those in the CalWORKS and Supplemental Security Income programs, and three rounds of federal stimulus payments.
Mike Herald, director of policy advocacy for the Western Center on Law and Poverty, said the supports are a boost to parents who lost jobs during the pandemic.
"We are really lifting up a lot of low-income families," Herald remarked. "They're getting real financial assistance in the $5,000-$7,000 range, and really, believe me, it's going to make a big difference in people's lives."
The California Comeback Plan, as Newsom calls it, also puts $5.2 billion toward rental assistance, so families can apply to get all their back rent paid, and even get a few months ahead.
Last week, parents started receiving payments of up to $300 a month per child, as part of the Biden administration's expanded federal Child Tax Credit.
Herald said because funds are going out monthly, instead of all coming at tax time, it is a game changer.
"This will help to really provide more financial stability," Herald asserted. "They're going to have more money every month in their accounts, to be able to pay bills and put food on the table. And this is something that advocates have wanted for a long time."
And the help for children doesn't stop there. California has also added 100,000 new slots to the state-funded childcare program and raised what it pays child-care operators, to encourage more of them to reopen as the pandemic subsides. The budget also includes a significant funding increase for K-through-12 schools.