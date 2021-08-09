Monday, August 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 9, 2021
Play

Families across the nation seeing more money in the bank thanks to the extended Child Tax Credit; Fauci says the immune impaired should anticipate a third COVID vaccine dose.

2021Talks - August 9, 2021
Play

Phoenix Police Department under DOJ investigation; Biden pushes for more electric vehicles; Texas Democrats continue to block voting bill; and USPS expected to implement plan to slow first-class mail delivery.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Groups Launch New Statewide Effort to Reduce KY Childhood Adversity

Play

Monday, August 9, 2021   

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A new initiative called Bloom Kentucky is focused on statewide policy change to prevent and mitigate the impact of childhood adversity.

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are traumatic events that occur before the age of 18, such as physical or sexual abuse, substance-use issues in the household, or having a parent in jail.

Sara Hemingway, executive director of the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation in Owensboro, said experiencing ACEs have lifelong effects on health, mental wellness, and the ability to function as an adult.

"It compounds the issues that they already are facing," Hemingway explained. "And it takes them twice as long, three times as long, to get back on track, and so, we can't possibly do it by ourselves."

The latest data showed 22% of kids in the Commonwealth have experienced at least two ACEs. Kentucky also has the highest rate of child victims of abuse and neglect in the nation for the third year running, and more than one in ten Kentucky children have had a parent separated from them due to incarceration, the fifth-highest rate in the nation.

Research hints the pandemic and accompanying social isolation, job loss, school closures and other stressors may be amplifying childhood trauma.

Gerry Roll, CEO of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky in Hazard, pointed out it is more important than ever to raise community awareness about the harmful effect of ACEs.

"You don't start with the money, you start with the people and the community," Roll advised. "Then we can use our dollars to work more effectively in those communities."

Barry Allen, president and treasurer of the Gheens Foundation in Louisville, said for the first time in the Commonwealth, more than thirty grant makers from around the state have agreed to come out of their comfort zones to tackle ACEs.

"And get into the business of educating, encouraging, and enabling our legislative, judicial and executive leadership in Frankfort, to enact policy changes that are necessary to prevent and mitigate this whole impact of childhood adversity on our children and families," Allen urged.

Nearly half of children in the U.S. have experienced at least one adverse childhood event prior to age 18, with a higher prevalence among children of color and low-income children.


get more stories like this via email
Community Health Centers pivoted to telehealth, including online paperwork systems for patients to check-in from home or from their car during the pandemic. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

COVID Innovations Celebrated During National Health Center Week

DENVER - Sunday marked the beginning of National Health Center Week, a chance to spotlight important contributions made by safety-net hospitals and …

Health and Wellness

Health Professionals Urge Lawmakers to Expand Medicaid

RIVERTON, Wyo. -- Wyoming medical professionals are urging state lawmakers to act before it's too late to take advantage of a pandemic-related …

Social Issues

Suni Lee's Olympic Triumph a Boost for MN Hmong Community

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Over the weekend, local celebrations were held in honor of Minnesota's Suni Lee, who brought home a trio of gymnastics medals from …

Of the 36 states that have adopted voter identification laws, nearly 10 of them are considered strict by the National Conference of State Legislatures. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Voter ID Plans Take Center Stage in Election Policy Debates

BISMARCK, N.D. - Efforts to enact voting restrictions continue, months after the 2020 presidential election. Voter ID requirements are being floated …

Health and Wellness

COVID Vaccinations Up in AR as Delta Variant Spreads

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansans are well aware the state is seeing one of the nation's worst outbreaks of the delta COVID variant - but it's also …

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration does not plan to reinstate a face-mask mandate for public schools in Pennsylvania, leaving it up to school districts' discretion. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

PA Educators: Use ARP Funds to Support Student Mental Health

HARRISBURG, Pa. - For many young people, the social isolation of the pandemic has had negative effects, and as Commonwealth students prepare to …

Environment

Ohio Researchers Bring Social-Work Lens to Farming

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Researchers in Ohio are bringing a social work lens to agriculture by examining the challenges that affect farmers' mental health - …

Social Issues

WA Psychiatric Hospital Workers Call for Greater Protections

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Western State Hospital workers are continuing to call for changes to protect their safety. Assaults on staff are a major concern …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021