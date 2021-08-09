WA Psychiatric Hospital Workers Call for Greater Protections

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Western State Hospital workers are continuing to call for changes to protect their safety.



Assaults on staff are a major concern for employees.



Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, attended a rally at the hospital in July and said workers' protection is a big concern.



"Their families sometimes wonder if they're going to come home in one piece or if they're going to get injured on the job and not be able to take care of their family, and I think that that's a legitimate concern," Leavitt contended. "If I were a family member of a staff member who worked at Western State, I too would have that concern."



Patients have attacked staff on a number of occasions, including taking part of a nurse's ear in 2018. In 2020, the hospital created the Specialized Treatment, Assessment and Recovery (STAR) ward to house the most violent patients.



A spokesperson for the hospital said it is developing staff on a sister ward to fill in when necessary and reaching out to agency nurses to assist with staff shortages.



The spokesperson also noted the hospital offers training several days a month. However, at the July rally, workers said people on the STAR ward did not have enough training and that the hospital remains understaffed.



Mark Camacho, institutional counselor at the hospital and a Washington Federation of State Employees member, said he has been assaulted multiple times, and urged management to listen to what folks on the ground have to say about conditions in the hospital.



"We're short-staffed. We're burned out," Camacho asserted. "It's not worth the money, and many are quitting because they're getting beat up. You know, they didn't ask to come here and get punched in the face, and all of this stuff, in my opinion, can be prevented."



Although the hospital created a ward for violent patients, many workers point to the violence-reduction team for its efforts to keep people safe and want to see the team expanded.



Marie Buss, psychiatric social worker at the hospital, and union member, believes management should recognize its importance.



"A lot of times they will say safety is number one, but by their actions the union doesn't see it," Buss emphasized. "You want to be safe, yet you try to take away a program, and the union stood up and showed that this program does its work. So we were able to save it. But again, actions speak louder than words."



COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jessica Molina of Perrysburg says she was inspired as a child by the spirit of activism, as she watched her parents participate in rallies and protests advocating for the rights of farm workers. Now, as the principal of the only bilingual elementary school in Toledo, Escuela Smart Academy, Molina volunteers with the Farm Labor Organizing Committee on youth programs.



Most recently, Molina has helped FLOC with COVID-19 vaccination efforts, even opening the doors of the school to provide more space for their clinic.



"It was important for them to make sure that their members had front-row seats to getting the vaccine - which really, they did, because FLOC's clinic was up and running just like the major hospitals," she said. "So, I think it was crucial to for them to show their members they have their back."



For their contributions to helping migrant farm workers, Molina and her parents recently attended a White House celebration of front-line health-care workers and volunteers.



FLOC's work resulted in more than 6,000 people being vaccinated at the south Toledo clinic, with an 89% return rate for the second dose. Molina noted that the clinics were open to anyone in need of the vaccine.



"The clinic was available on the weekends, in the evenings," she said. "We even had a 'vaccine-a-thon,' where we were offering vaccines for 42 hours straight, from sunup until sundown. So, it was a really productive clinic."



Molina said she believes FLOC has set an example of what it means to serve the community in times of crisis.



"They maximized their relationships and their partnerships with other organizations to refocus their work on battling the pandemic," she said. "Fighting COVID isn't a part of their mission statement, but helping the community is."



With such a large percentage of the community now vaccinated, Molina said the school is no longer needed as a clinic site. However, she noted that FLOC continues to connect workers at various migrant farms to health-care services.



