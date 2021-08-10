WA Workers Feel Disrespected After Challenging Year

SEATTLE -- Washington state workers who showed up throughout the pandemic are feeling disrespected by their employers as the state opens up.
About 1,200 education support professionals from SEIU Local 1948 in the Bethel School District south of Tacoma are in contract negotiations.
At a school board meeting today, they will be holding a rally and calling for proper compensation for their work throughout the pandemic.
Jenn Hansen, student resource specialist for the Bethel School District and union chapter president, said their unofficial slogan is to "Fight the fight to make it right."
"We need our pay brought up so that we can support our families and be respected," Hansen asserted.
Members of SEIU Local 1948 include child nutrition, transportation and maintenance staff. Hansen pointed out they continued to show up at schools even as learning went remote.
Teachers, who received a raise from the district, will be at the rally today to support their colleagues. The Bethel School District said they have collaboratively solved many areas of interest with the union and are working to conclude negotiations as soon as possible.
Hansen emphasized the rally today is to emphasize the critical role of education support staff for schools.
"Without us, you're not going to have schools in session," Hansen stressed. "And so, treat us with respect so that we can show you that we want to respect our schools and our students and our community."
Meanwhile, nurses in Seattle are also looking for better compensation.
Brittany Jones, a registered nurse in the emergency department at Harborview Medical Center for more than 15 years, said work during the pandemic has been stressful and scary, and she saw many nurses leave the profession completely.
Jones contended she and other nurses from SEIU Local 1199 feel like they've been "slapped in the face" by Harborview as they go through contract negotiations.
"My co-workers and I are angry," Jones stated. "We're angry that we're not being respected and that we're not being compensated. And it's all interwoven. So if Harborview can't respect us enough to pay us enough to stay, it affects the entire community."
In a statement, University of Washington Medicine said it has put forward its largest package ever with some of the biggest wage increases ever offered, including an 8% increase over two years for registered nurses.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Washington Federation of State Employees - AFSCME Council 28 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Western State Hospital workers are continuing to call for changes to protect their safety.
Assaults on staff are a major concern for employees.
Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, attended a rally at the hospital in July and said workers' protection is a big concern.
"Their families sometimes wonder if they're going to come home in one piece or if they're going to get injured on the job and not be able to take care of their family, and I think that that's a legitimate concern," Leavitt contended. "If I were a family member of a staff member who worked at Western State, I too would have that concern."
Patients have attacked staff on a number of occasions, including taking part of a nurse's ear in 2018. In 2020, the hospital created the Specialized Treatment, Assessment and Recovery (STAR) ward to house the most violent patients.
A spokesperson for the hospital said it is developing staff on a sister ward to fill in when necessary and reaching out to agency nurses to assist with staff shortages.
The spokesperson also noted the hospital offers training several days a month. However, at the July rally, workers said people on the STAR ward did not have enough training and that the hospital remains understaffed.
Mark Camacho, institutional counselor at the hospital and a Washington Federation of State Employees member, said he has been assaulted multiple times, and urged management to listen to what folks on the ground have to say about conditions in the hospital.
"We're short-staffed. We're burned out," Camacho asserted. "It's not worth the money, and many are quitting because they're getting beat up. You know, they didn't ask to come here and get punched in the face, and all of this stuff, in my opinion, can be prevented."
Although the hospital created a ward for violent patients, many workers point to the violence-reduction team for its efforts to keep people safe and want to see the team expanded.
Marie Buss, psychiatric social worker at the hospital, and union member, believes management should recognize its importance.
"A lot of times they will say safety is number one, but by their actions the union doesn't see it," Buss emphasized. "You want to be safe, yet you try to take away a program, and the union stood up and showed that this program does its work. So we were able to save it. But again, actions speak louder than words."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Washington Federation of State Employees - AFSCME Council 28 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
SACRAMENTO, Calif - Hundreds of thousands of Medi-Cal recipients who experienced financial hardship during the pandemic are paying monthly premiums when they don't have to - presumably unaware that the state is waiving the monthly payments during the pandemic.
All people have to do is call the California Department of Healthcare Services and request a waiver. Fatima Clark, senior policy and outreach associate with the nonprofit Children Now, said families are leaving anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars on the table.
"Our estimate is that about 40% of families who could be taking advantage of this program are not, today," said Clark.
A notice about the waiver and the number to call is on the invoices that recipients receive each month.
The waiver is expected to extend at least through the end of this year. What's more, people who've been making payments all this time can request that any payment made since March of 2020 be credited to their account and applied once the payments are required again.
Some Medi-Cal members who were impacted by natural disasters got automatic waivers, but they expired earlier this year, and those people now can apply for the regular waiver.
Clark said she's disappointed that the state didn't just waive the payments for everyone - and instead chose to make families jump through hoops.
"So families have to opt-in to receive the support," said Clark, "when the state could have very easily simply provided the support outright."
Medi-Cal provides health insurance to 14 million low-income Californians, including families with children, pregnant individuals and people with disabilities. Most do not pay any premiums but 750,000 do get an invoice once a month.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Children Now/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jessica Molina of Perrysburg says she was inspired as a child by the spirit of activism, as she watched her parents participate in rallies and protests advocating for the rights of farm workers. Now, as the principal of the only bilingual elementary school in Toledo, Escuela Smart Academy, Molina volunteers with the Farm Labor Organizing Committee on youth programs.
Most recently, Molina has helped FLOC with COVID-19 vaccination efforts, even opening the doors of the school to provide more space for their clinic.
"It was important for them to make sure that their members had front-row seats to getting the vaccine - which really, they did, because FLOC's clinic was up and running just like the major hospitals," she said. "So, I think it was crucial to for them to show their members they have their back."
For their contributions to helping migrant farm workers, Molina and her parents recently attended a White House celebration of front-line health-care workers and volunteers.
FLOC's work resulted in more than 6,000 people being vaccinated at the south Toledo clinic, with an 89% return rate for the second dose. Molina noted that the clinics were open to anyone in need of the vaccine.
"The clinic was available on the weekends, in the evenings," she said. "We even had a 'vaccine-a-thon,' where we were offering vaccines for 42 hours straight, from sunup until sundown. So, it was a really productive clinic."
Molina said she believes FLOC has set an example of what it means to serve the community in times of crisis.
"They maximized their relationships and their partnerships with other organizations to refocus their work on battling the pandemic," she said. "Fighting COVID isn't a part of their mission statement, but helping the community is."
With such a large percentage of the community now vaccinated, Molina said the school is no longer needed as a clinic site. However, she noted that FLOC continues to connect workers at various migrant farms to health-care services.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Farm Labor Organizing Committee contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Rural/Farming, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.