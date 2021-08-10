WA Workers Feel Disrespected After Challenging Year

SEATTLE -- Washington state workers who showed up throughout the pandemic are feeling disrespected by their employers as the state opens up.



About 1,200 education support professionals from SEIU Local 1948 in the Bethel School District south of Tacoma are in contract negotiations.



At a school board meeting today, they will be holding a rally and calling for proper compensation for their work throughout the pandemic.



Jenn Hansen, student resource specialist for the Bethel School District and union chapter president, said their unofficial slogan is to "Fight the fight to make it right."



"We need our pay brought up so that we can support our families and be respected," Hansen asserted.



Members of SEIU Local 1948 include child nutrition, transportation and maintenance staff. Hansen pointed out they continued to show up at schools even as learning went remote.



Teachers, who received a raise from the district, will be at the rally today to support their colleagues. The Bethel School District said they have collaboratively solved many areas of interest with the union and are working to conclude negotiations as soon as possible.



Hansen emphasized the rally today is to emphasize the critical role of education support staff for schools.



"Without us, you're not going to have schools in session," Hansen stressed. "And so, treat us with respect so that we can show you that we want to respect our schools and our students and our community."



Meanwhile, nurses in Seattle are also looking for better compensation.



Brittany Jones, a registered nurse in the emergency department at Harborview Medical Center for more than 15 years, said work during the pandemic has been stressful and scary, and she saw many nurses leave the profession completely.



Jones contended she and other nurses from SEIU Local 1199 feel like they've been "slapped in the face" by Harborview as they go through contract negotiations.



"My co-workers and I are angry," Jones stated. "We're angry that we're not being respected and that we're not being compensated. And it's all interwoven. So if Harborview can't respect us enough to pay us enough to stay, it affects the entire community."



In a statement, University of Washington Medicine said it has put forward its largest package ever with some of the biggest wage increases ever offered, including an 8% increase over two years for registered nurses.



Disclosure: Washington Federation of State Employees - AFSCME Council 28 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: SEIU Local 1948 2021

SEIU Local 1199 2021



get more stories like this via email



LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Western State Hospital workers are continuing to call for changes to protect their safety.



Assaults on staff are a major concern for employees.



Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, attended a rally at the hospital in July and said workers' protection is a big concern.



"Their families sometimes wonder if they're going to come home in one piece or if they're going to get injured on the job and not be able to take care of their family, and I think that that's a legitimate concern," Leavitt contended. "If I were a family member of a staff member who worked at Western State, I too would have that concern."



Patients have attacked staff on a number of occasions, including taking part of a nurse's ear in 2018. In 2020, the hospital created the Specialized Treatment, Assessment and Recovery (STAR) ward to house the most violent patients.



A spokesperson for the hospital said it is developing staff on a sister ward to fill in when necessary and reaching out to agency nurses to assist with staff shortages.



The spokesperson also noted the hospital offers training several days a month. However, at the July rally, workers said people on the STAR ward did not have enough training and that the hospital remains understaffed.



Mark Camacho, institutional counselor at the hospital and a Washington Federation of State Employees member, said he has been assaulted multiple times, and urged management to listen to what folks on the ground have to say about conditions in the hospital.



"We're short-staffed. We're burned out," Camacho asserted. "It's not worth the money, and many are quitting because they're getting beat up. You know, they didn't ask to come here and get punched in the face, and all of this stuff, in my opinion, can be prevented."



Although the hospital created a ward for violent patients, many workers point to the violence-reduction team for its efforts to keep people safe and want to see the team expanded.



Marie Buss, psychiatric social worker at the hospital, and union member, believes management should recognize its importance.



"A lot of times they will say safety is number one, but by their actions the union doesn't see it," Buss emphasized. "You want to be safe, yet you try to take away a program, and the union stood up and showed that this program does its work. So we were able to save it. But again, actions speak louder than words."



Disclosure: Washington Federation of State Employees - AFSCME Council 28 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Western State Hospital Wash. State Dept. of Social and Health Services 2021



get more stories like this via email

