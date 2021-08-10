Tuesday, August 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 10, 2021
Red flags are issued on greenhouse gas emissions; we have reports from N.M. and Calif. And doubts are cast on the latest GOP efforts to re-figure Wisconsin's vote totals from the 2020 election.

2021Talks - August 10, 2021
The U.N. says climate change is accelerating, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants to raise the debt ceiling, Democrats release a $3.5 trillion budget resolution, and the Arizona presidential election audit nears an end.

WA Workers Feel Disrespected After Challenging Year

Tuesday, August 10, 2021   

SEATTLE -- Washington state workers who showed up throughout the pandemic are feeling disrespected by their employers as the state opens up.

About 1,200 education support professionals from SEIU Local 1948 in the Bethel School District south of Tacoma are in contract negotiations.

At a school board meeting today, they will be holding a rally and calling for proper compensation for their work throughout the pandemic.

Jenn Hansen, student resource specialist for the Bethel School District and union chapter president, said their unofficial slogan is to "Fight the fight to make it right."

"We need our pay brought up so that we can support our families and be respected," Hansen asserted.

Members of SEIU Local 1948 include child nutrition, transportation and maintenance staff. Hansen pointed out they continued to show up at schools even as learning went remote.

Teachers, who received a raise from the district, will be at the rally today to support their colleagues. The Bethel School District said they have collaboratively solved many areas of interest with the union and are working to conclude negotiations as soon as possible.

Hansen emphasized the rally today is to emphasize the critical role of education support staff for schools.

"Without us, you're not going to have schools in session," Hansen stressed. "And so, treat us with respect so that we can show you that we want to respect our schools and our students and our community."

Meanwhile, nurses in Seattle are also looking for better compensation.

Brittany Jones, a registered nurse in the emergency department at Harborview Medical Center for more than 15 years, said work during the pandemic has been stressful and scary, and she saw many nurses leave the profession completely.

Jones contended she and other nurses from SEIU Local 1199 feel like they've been "slapped in the face" by Harborview as they go through contract negotiations.

"My co-workers and I are angry," Jones stated. "We're angry that we're not being respected and that we're not being compensated. And it's all interwoven. So if Harborview can't respect us enough to pay us enough to stay, it affects the entire community."

In a statement, University of Washington Medicine said it has put forward its largest package ever with some of the biggest wage increases ever offered, including an 8% increase over two years for registered nurses.

Disclosure: Washington Federation of State Employees - AFSCME Council 28 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


