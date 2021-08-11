Wednesday, August 11, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 11, 2021
Play

Block parties tonight as part of an initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction this fall; New York is about to get its first woman governor.

2021Talks - August 11, 2021
Play

Block parties tonight as part of an initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction this fall; New York is about to get its first woman governor.

Social Issues  |  Census    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Groups Rally for Bipartisan, Transparent Redistricting Process

Play

Wednesday, August 11, 2021   

INDIANAPOLIS - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Indiana, good-government groups are urging transparency as state lawmakers draw new voting-district maps for the next decade of elections.

Some states are moving toward independent commissions to draw their voting-district maps, but in Indiana, it's the Legislature.

Katie Blair, director of advocacy and public policy for the ACLU of Indiana, said she hopes they take "communities of interest" into account. She said it's important that people with common values - related to race or ethnicity, a school district, park or community center - can come together to make their views known.

"We want to have multiple opportunities for people from the public - citizens - to come in, and to express what they want to see in their maps and what they have concerns with," she said. "We want these maps to be drawn fair, and to keep communities of interest together."

A series of public hearings on redistricting kicked off in Lafayette last week, but attendees voiced some concern about whether lawmakers actually will incorporate the input into the maps.

A coalition of good-government groups is to hold a rally at the Statehouse today, to ask that the process be bipartisan and transparent, and allow adequate time for the public to weigh in.

When redistricting is done properly, Blair said, new district lines should reflect population changes and racial diversity - but too often, people in power use redistricting as a political tool to manipulate election outcomes, or what's known as gerrymandering. She added that, historically, racial gerrymandering has been a major issue.

"It is used to further marginalize communities of color, by 'packing' communities of color into too small of districts," she said, "or by 'cracking' communities of color and spreading them out over many districts, diluting their voting power."

A recent report from the group "Women 4 Change" found an "extreme Republican bias" in Indiana's maps compared with other states. In 2012, Republican candidates got slightly more than 54% of the statewide congressional vote, but they won seven of the state's nine congressional seats. Results of elections since then have been similar.


get more stories like this via email
The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources recently estimated a majority of the state's waterways are "impaired" in terms of water quality. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Bill Could Help with SD Water Quality

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Anyone hoping for a range of new infrastructure projects across America saw a major development this week, with the U.S. Senate …

Environment

Conservation Group Employees Form Union

TUCSON, Ariz. - When most people think of a labor union, images of factory workers, carpenters or pipefitters come to mind. But what about workers on …

Environment

Solution to Wildlife Collisions Needed on OR Highway

VALE, Ore. - Eastern Oregonians are calling for a solution to wildlife collisions along a stretch of highway through the Malheur River Canyon…

Kentuckians have less than a week to purchase health insurance during the ACA's COVID-related special enrollment window. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

ACA Open Enrollment Deadline is Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Kentuckians have until Sunday to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. The Biden administration …

Social Issues

AFT President to Attend Scranton 'Back to School for All' Events

SCRANTON, Pa. - Community block parties in Scranton this evening are getting some national attention. American Federation of Teachers President …

A new report says one in three clean-energy jobs in Minnesota is located outside the Twin Cities. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

MN Clean-Energy Jobs Rebound from COVID Punch

MINNEAPOLIS - The COVID-19 pandemic ended job gains in plenty of industries, including clean energy. But a new report says the setback for …

Environment

Fence Mapping Project Helps Wildlife Move Across West

MISSOULA, Mont. - Wildlife is being fenced in across the West, and researchers are now mapping these lines to understand how they affect animals…

Social Issues

NH Groups: Family Caregivers Could Benefit from Credit for Caring Act

CONCORD, N.H. - More than 48 million people nationwide become unpaid caregivers for an adult family member or friend each year, and new survey data …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021