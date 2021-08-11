Groups Rally for Bipartisan, Transparent Redistricting Process

INDIANAPOLIS - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Indiana, good-government groups are urging transparency as state lawmakers draw new voting-district maps for the next decade of elections.



Some states are moving toward independent commissions to draw their voting-district maps, but in Indiana, it's the Legislature.



Katie Blair, director of advocacy and public policy for the ACLU of Indiana, said she hopes they take "communities of interest" into account. She said it's important that people with common values - related to race or ethnicity, a school district, park or community center - can come together to make their views known.



"We want to have multiple opportunities for people from the public - citizens - to come in, and to express what they want to see in their maps and what they have concerns with," she said. "We want these maps to be drawn fair, and to keep communities of interest together."



A series of public hearings on redistricting kicked off in Lafayette last week, but attendees voiced some concern about whether lawmakers actually will incorporate the input into the maps.



A coalition of good-government groups is to hold a rally at the Statehouse today, to ask that the process be bipartisan and transparent, and allow adequate time for the public to weigh in.



When redistricting is done properly, Blair said, new district lines should reflect population changes and racial diversity - but too often, people in power use redistricting as a political tool to manipulate election outcomes, or what's known as gerrymandering. She added that, historically, racial gerrymandering has been a major issue.



"It is used to further marginalize communities of color, by 'packing' communities of color into too small of districts," she said, "or by 'cracking' communities of color and spreading them out over many districts, diluting their voting power."



A recent report from the group "Women 4 Change" found an "extreme Republican bias" in Indiana's maps compared with other states. In 2012, Republican candidates got slightly more than 54% of the statewide congressional vote, but they won seven of the state's nine congressional seats. Results of elections since then have been similar.



BOSTON -- Every ten years, after the Census, local municipalities usually draw new precinct boundaries before state lawmakers draw new voting districts, but a bill passed by both the Massachusetts House and Senate could change that.



Block-by-block Census data needed for redistricting and what's known as "reprecincting" was supposed to be available in April.



Beth Huang, executive director of the nonprofit Massachusetts Voter Table, which is part of the Drawing Democracy Coalition, said the pandemic and the former administration's politicization of the Census have delayed the data until Sep. 30.



That leaves just over a month to get the new maps ready, which Huang pointed out needs to happen at least a year before the next Election Day.



"State representatives need to live in the districts to which they're elected for a full year before the election," Huang explained. "That means that our constitutional deadline for redrawing districts is November 8th."



She added if reprecincting needs to happen before redistricting, there is no chance of having enough time to get residents' input on the new maps. How maps are drawn can affect communities' abilities to build voting coalitions to hold their officials accountable on issues that matter most to them.



To reduce historical racial gerrymandering, the Voting Rights Act includes a provision which requires states to have majority-minority districts; that is, districts where a majority of voters represent a minority racial or linguistic community.



Huang noted sometimes, cities draw precincts of vastly different sizes, which can make redistricting at the state level more difficult.



"If you have these different-sized building blocks, these different-sized precincts, and Voting Rights Act considerations at the same time, there are constraints on two different sides," Huang remarked.



She added efforts are always underway to increase public participation, and make political representation in the Commonwealth more equitable. She thinks Gov. Baker should sign the bill into law, emphasizing the importance of a transparent process.



