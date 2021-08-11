Solution to Wildlife Collisions Needed on OR Highway

VALE, Ore. - Eastern Oregonians are calling for a solution to wildlife collisions along a stretch of highway through the Malheur River Canyon, and the Burns Paiute Tribe is leading the effort.



Vehicle crashes with mule deer on a windy part of U.S. Highway 20 are estimated to cost more than $1 million a year. Harney County Commissioner Kristen Shelman described the section of road.



"It's a very dangerous situation," she said. "There's many tight corners and they come out of nowhere. You really have no time or warning to see the deer and to try to stop."



The Burns Paiute Tribe collared and collected data on mule deer between 2010 and 2013, and has identified the biggest problem spots. Mule deer populations have declined as much as 40% in the Malheur Canyon area in recent years.



Burns Paiute Tribal Council Chair Jody Richards said it's important for people to make it safely through this stretch of highway. She also noted that mule deer are important to the tribe, and not only for the meat they provide.



"The hide - we still make moccasins," she said. "People still tan the hides. They still make gloves. They use the antlers for digging. There's all different kinds of things we use that whole animal for, so it's very important to the tribe and the people here."



Shelman pointed to the benefits of wildlife crossings installed on another highway in central Oregon, which reduced collisions there by 86%.



"One of the solutions that is being discussed is something similar to what (U.S.) Highway 97 has undergone," she said, "with trying to put in some access points for the deer to go under the road."



Funding is the biggest barrier. Shelman said they hope to find money from different sources. One could be the Federal Transportation Bill, which Congress is working to reauthorize. It will likely including dedicated funding for wildlife crossings, for the first time.



---



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



References: Highway 20 collision costs and mule-deer reduction Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership 2021

Highway 97 collision reduction Bend Bulletin 1/31/2020



get more stories like this via email



MISSOULA, Mont. - Wildlife is being fenced in across the West, and researchers are now mapping these lines to understand how they affect animals.



In some rural areas, fences outnumber roads, but they're much harder to pinpoint and map. Simon Buzzard, wildlife project coordinator in Missoula for the National Wildlife Federation, is leading an effort to find fences, and overlay that information with movement data for pronghorns in southwest Montana. He said the project is prioritizing fences that can directly hamper the species' migration patterns, and can find trouble spots.



"Where we see a stark line - where, all of the sudden, all the animals move in a 90-degree angle - and we see there's a fence there, we go out on the ground and take stock of what type of fence it is," he said. "Is the landowner interested in discussing opportunities for modification? Is it on public land?"



He said identifying fences on the landscape that can be more wildlife-friendly is important, not only for pronghorn, but other species - elk, mule deer, moose, as well as ground-nesting birds, such as sage grouse.



Fences can be hard barriers for pronghorn to cross, since they're not good jumpers and have to crawl underneath. Buzzard said even for species adept at jumping, juveniles can struggle and get caught in the barbed wire. But he noted that a bigger problem is the indirect effect the barriers present.



"As more fences get erected on the landscape, say with subdivision or with roads - as we build roads, we generally build fences - it's possible for that increase in fence density to reduce the amount of available habitat," he said.



Buzzard said the effects of roads on wildlife are clear, as are solutions - such as crossings to maintain migration routes. But fence ecology is a burgeoning field.



"On a landscape level, we haven't really looked at fences well enough yet," he said. "We don't have a lot of data on the cumulative impacts that fences have, when we know that they're impacting wildlife movement for different species. And so this is just the beginning, I'd say, of this process in the West."



He added that the project has partnerships at the state level in Montana, with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, nonprofits and the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program, which works with private landowners.







Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Fencing for Wildlife National Wildlife Federation 2021

Mapping Invisible Barriers: A Frontier in Conservation National Wildlife Federation 1/28/2021



get more stories like this via email

