Wednesday, August 11, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 11, 2021
Play

Block parties tonight as part of an initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction this fall; New York is about to get its first woman governor.

2021Talks - August 11, 2021
Play

Block parties tonight as part of an initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction this fall; New York is about to get its first woman governor.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Solution to Wildlife Collisions Needed on OR Highway

Play

Wednesday, August 11, 2021   

VALE, Ore. - Eastern Oregonians are calling for a solution to wildlife collisions along a stretch of highway through the Malheur River Canyon, and the Burns Paiute Tribe is leading the effort.

Vehicle crashes with mule deer on a windy part of U.S. Highway 20 are estimated to cost more than $1 million a year. Harney County Commissioner Kristen Shelman described the section of road.

"It's a very dangerous situation," she said. "There's many tight corners and they come out of nowhere. You really have no time or warning to see the deer and to try to stop."

The Burns Paiute Tribe collared and collected data on mule deer between 2010 and 2013, and has identified the biggest problem spots. Mule deer populations have declined as much as 40% in the Malheur Canyon area in recent years.

Burns Paiute Tribal Council Chair Jody Richards said it's important for people to make it safely through this stretch of highway. She also noted that mule deer are important to the tribe, and not only for the meat they provide.

"The hide - we still make moccasins," she said. "People still tan the hides. They still make gloves. They use the antlers for digging. There's all different kinds of things we use that whole animal for, so it's very important to the tribe and the people here."

Shelman pointed to the benefits of wildlife crossings installed on another highway in central Oregon, which reduced collisions there by 86%.

"One of the solutions that is being discussed is something similar to what (U.S.) Highway 97 has undergone," she said, "with trying to put in some access points for the deer to go under the road."

Funding is the biggest barrier. Shelman said they hope to find money from different sources. One could be the Federal Transportation Bill, which Congress is working to reauthorize. It will likely including dedicated funding for wildlife crossings, for the first time.

---

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


get more stories like this via email
The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources recently estimated a majority of the state's waterways are "impaired" in terms of water quality. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Bill Could Help with SD Water Quality

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Anyone hoping for a range of new infrastructure projects across America saw a major development this week, with the U.S. Senate …

Environment

Conservation Group Employees Form Union

TUCSON, Ariz. - When most people think of a labor union, images of factory workers, carpenters or pipefitters come to mind. But what about workers on …

Health and Wellness

ACA Open Enrollment Deadline is Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Kentuckians have until Sunday to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. The Biden administration …

In 2018, 82% of races for Illinois legislative seats were either uncontested or had challengers whose campaigns were not competitive. (pabrady63/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IL Groups: Key to Redistricting is Keeping Communities Together

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Illinois, good-government groups are …

Social Issues

Groups Rally for Bipartisan, Transparent Redistricting Process

INDIANAPOLIS - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Indiana, good-government groups are urging …

Scranton, in Lackawanna County, is home to more than 10,000 public-school students. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

AFT President to Attend Scranton 'Back to School for All' Events

SCRANTON, Pa. - Community block parties in Scranton this evening are getting some national attention. American Federation of Teachers President …

Environment

MN Clean-Energy Jobs Rebound from COVID Punch

MINNEAPOLIS - The COVID-19 pandemic ended job gains in plenty of industries, including clean energy. But a new report says the setback for …

Social Issues

NH Groups: Family Caregivers Could Benefit from Credit for Caring Act

CONCORD, N.H. - More than 48 million people nationwide become unpaid caregivers for an adult family member or friend each year, and new survey data …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021