Wednesday, August 11, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 11, 2021
Play

Block parties tonight as part of an initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction this fall; New York is about to get its first woman governor.

2021Talks - August 11, 2021
Play

Block parties tonight as part of an initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction this fall; New York is about to get its first woman governor.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MN Clean-Energy Jobs Rebound from COVID Punch

Play

Wednesday, August 11, 2021   

MINNEAPOLIS - The COVID-19 pandemic ended job gains in plenty of industries, including clean energy. But a new report says the setback for Minnesota's green jobs sector wasn't long lasting.

An annual summary, released today by the national nonprofit E-2, shows that overall, the state lost more than 6,000 clean-energy jobs last year, but saw a 10% gain in the second half of 2020.

Amelia Cerling Hennes, director of communications for the group Clean Energy Economy Minnesota, said the rebound was welcome news - and not surprising.

"This surge back in jobs that we saw in the second half of last year kind of shows us what we've always known," she said, "that the clean-energy industry is strong, and it's a vital part of Minnesota's economy."

Energy-efficiency jobs, which involve helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint, saw notable losses. The report said that subsector, which accounts for most of Minnesota's clean-energy jobs, is taking longer to recover. But other areas, such as advanced transportation, are seeing fast growth, with the push for more zero-emission vehicles. The E-2 report relies on federal Energy Department data.

Joe Stofega, of Minneapolis-based Nokomis Energy, said they paused hiring in the initial stages of the pandemic, but that the pace for development has picked up. He added that in light of this week's U.N. climate-change report, they could get more calls from companies wanting to do their part.

"When we work with a business," he said, "there certainly, increasingly, have become more sustainability drivers that have gotten the attention of business leaders to evaluate."

Wane Worlobah, a newly hired employee at Tru-North Solar, said he explored doing electrical work while making a career transition during the crisis. That led him to solar installation, which he likes because of the mission tied to it.

"I'm able to advance my focus on electrical work," he said, "and I'm able to do that meaningful work."

Industry groups have said they'd like to see certain policy changes, such as higher building performance standards, in hopes of prompting more companies to take on these projects that would help to reduce emissions.

Disclosure: Clean Energy Economy Minnesota & Clean Grid Alliance Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources recently estimated a majority of the state's waterways are "impaired" in terms of water quality. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Bill Could Help with SD Water Quality

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Anyone hoping for a range of new infrastructure projects across America saw a major development this week, with the U.S. Senate …

Environment

Conservation Group Employees Form Union

TUCSON, Ariz. - When most people think of a labor union, images of factory workers, carpenters or pipefitters come to mind. But what about workers on …

Environment

Solution to Wildlife Collisions Needed on OR Highway

VALE, Ore. - Eastern Oregonians are calling for a solution to wildlife collisions along a stretch of highway through the Malheur River Canyon…

Kentuckians have less than a week to purchase health insurance during the ACA's COVID-related special enrollment window. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

ACA Open Enrollment Deadline is Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Kentuckians have until Sunday to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. The Biden administration …

Social Issues

IL Groups: Key to Redistricting is Keeping Communities Together

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Illinois, good-government groups are …

Voting districts, which are being redrawn this year using the 2020 census results, must have nearly equal populations and cannot be discriminatory based on race. (Christian Hinkle/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Rally for Bipartisan, Transparent Redistricting Process

INDIANAPOLIS - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Indiana, good-government groups are urging …

Social Issues

AFT President to Attend Scranton 'Back to School for All' Events

SCRANTON, Pa. - Community block parties in Scranton this evening are getting some national attention. American Federation of Teachers President …

Environment

Fence Mapping Project Helps Wildlife Move Across West

MISSOULA, Mont. - Wildlife is being fenced in across the West, and researchers are now mapping these lines to understand how they affect animals…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021