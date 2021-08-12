Poll: Majority of Virginians Back Taxing Wealthy to Pay for Biden Relief Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the House now set to debate President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, part of his Build Back Better plan to help working families, a new poll shows Virginians overwhelmingly support paying for the plan by making sure wealthy Americans and corporations pay their fair share in taxes.
get more stories like this via email
By more than two to one, Virginia voters back the $3.5 billion proposal and more than two-thirds support funding the plan by raising taxes on large companies and Americans making more than $400,000 a year.
Ashley Kenneth, president of the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, one of three groups that released the poll, said almost 60% of Virginians want the corporate tax rate increased to 28%. The change is one of the key parts of the plan, which would expand the Child Tax Credit and offer free community college tuition.
"We are calling on Sens. Warner and Kaine and the rest of our congressional delegation to deliver what all our families deserve and what this poll shows that people in Virginia want: An equitable recovery and tax justice to fund our future and the investments that would help build an economy that works for all of us," Kenneth stated.
Some Congressional opponents are against raising corporate and individual tax rates to pay for what they see as an unaffordable spending plan. They also think the proposal should not focus so heavily on expanding the use of green energy.
More than 35 Virginia organizations, including congregations, unions and environmental groups,
released a letter with the poll results to the Commonwealth's congressional delegation.
Karen Downing, member of the Eastern Shore Chapter of Virginia Organizing, which signed the letter, pointed out Biden's new plan would help rebuild families, who struggled during the pandemic while some wealthy families grew richer.
"During the pandemic, the wealthiest 1% got $4 trillion richer," Downing observed. "We are calling on Senator Mark Warner to make sure the millionaires and the big corporations pay their fair share of the tax."
The letter noted in 2020, 55 of the nation's biggest corporations, including FedEx and Nike, made more than $40 billion in profits, but paid nothing in federal income taxes.
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Anyone hoping for a range of new infrastructure projects across America saw a major development this week, with the U.S. Senate signing off on a bipartisan plan. In South Dakota, clean-water advocates hope it leads to work that will protect a key resource.
get more stories like this via email
The $1 trillion plan is getting attention for funding road and bridge improvements, but there's also $55 billion set aside for water and wastewater infrastructure.
Activist Sarah Peterson, who's been fighting mining permits with the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance, said industrial activity has her concerned about water quality in much of the state.
"Our water is precious," she said, "and pipelines are not the solution."
She pointed to fracking in the broader Dakota region as another impact on water quality. A U-S News and World Report studyranks South Dakota 32nd in the nation for drinking-water quality. The White House has said that, for now, it appears the state will get investments in areas such as high-speed internet and electric-vehicle charging stations. The House must approve the plan before it goes to President Joe Biden.
It's unclear yet how much funding South Dakota would see for water-related infrastructure projects. In a largely rural state, Peterson said, these issues can fall under the radar without as much coverage as the water-quality scandal in Flint, Michigan, several years ago.
"Not as many people are being affected and it doesn't hit the news," she said, "but we have sewer problems, we have water problems."
The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that South Dakota has $730 million in drinking-water infrastructure needs, and $166 million in wastewater needs. Peterson and other clean-water advocates have said investing in upgrades is a good approach, but also needs to be more enforcement and monitoring of pollution.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas marijuana activists are pushing to get a recreational-cannabis amendment on the 2022 ballot.
get more stories like this via email
Arkansas True Grass started petitioning in May 2020 and has gathered an estimated 10,000 signatures so far.
The amendment would legalize the sale and possession of any part of a cultivated cannabis plant to people 21 and older. They would be able to buy up to four ounces of smokeable or vaporized marijuana per day. There also would be no cap on the number of recreational dispensaries, which has been an issue in Arkansas, since medical dispensaries are limited to 40.
Briana Boling, spokesperson for Arkansas True Grass, said she thinks a recreational-marijuana program would be a major boost for state funds.
"The taxes for it would all go to the General Fund besides the cost of implementing the amendment, and the General Assembly would decide where that can be spent," Boling explained. "So that would be good for the state. Also, allowing more people to be in the industry would be better for the economy."
True Grass needs 89,151 signatures by July 2022 in order for the amendment to make it onto the ballot. Boling added True Grass will have a booth at the Arkansas State Fair in October, where they hope to connect with many state residents.
Additionally, under the amendment, anyone who is incarcerated for a marijuana-related offense would be released from prison and have their record expunged. According to a report from the American Civil Liberties Union, Black people in the state were almost two-and-a-half times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people, based on 2018 data.
Melissa Fults, board member and treasurer of Arkansas NORML, said she thinks that racial disparity is one of the main reasons why recreational cannabis should be legal.
"If we have it straight-across-the-board legal, if you're 21, and you're in possession of four ounces or less of marijuana, they can't harass you, they can't destroy your life," Fults asserted. "The social injustices for a person of color, as opposed to me, a white woman, are unbelievable."
Arkansans voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2016 through a ballot initiative with a 53% vote. There are currently an estimated 70,000 medical marijuana patients in the state.
RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's General Assembly Special Session begins today to budget more than $4 billion in federal COVID relief funds, and advocates for low-income families are urging the money be targeted for those hit hardest by the pandemic.
get more stories like this via email
Kim Bobo, executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, said she thinks it's fine that lawmakers have promised more than $350 million to support businesses and long-term infrastructure projects, like sewer systems.
But she also said she sees a need for equitable investment for working-class families, which so far is missing from the budget proposal. Bobo said it's especially important to help with evictions, since many landlords are refusing to take rental-assistance dollars.
"We need budget language that would require landlords to take the rental assistance before trying to evict tenants for nonpayment of rent," said Bobo. "Because we are very worried that there's going to be a huge number of evictions."
Officials from Gov. Ralph Northam's administration formed the budget bill with only Democratic lawmakers, causing an outcry from House Republicans, who say the budget process should be more transparent when deciding how to spend such a large amount of money.
Bobo said she agrees, noting there also have been no community hearings for public input - which could have helped allot more money for priorities like restocking food banks.
She said legislators have been told they can't make any budget amendments, and the governor didn't release the full budget until this past Friday.
"The result right now is that a year ago, there was a huge amount of talk about justice and equity," said Bobo. "And now, we have an opportunity to focus our dollars on low-income people - on people of color, on folks who've been marginalized - and the budget does not do that."
She added the American Rescue Plan budget calls for spending on a range of initiatives, from increasing broadband access to paying for air-quality improvements in public schools.
But she said she thinks those dollars might be better spent helping families pay for their own broadband access or computer equipment. And the money for schools requires one-to-one matching, which is more difficult for low-income communities.