PNS Daily Newscast - August 12, 2021
California is now the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19, and advocates urge infrastructure attention to people with disabilities.

2021Talks - August 12, 2021
Dominion's defamation suits can proceed, July's inflation rate equals June's, the Senate approves a budget resolution, and states continue to grapple with the spread of the Delta variant.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Poll: Majority of Virginians Back Taxing Wealthy to Pay for Biden Relief Plan

Thursday, August 12, 2021   

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the House now set to debate President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, part of his Build Back Better plan to help working families, a new poll shows Virginians overwhelmingly support paying for the plan by making sure wealthy Americans and corporations pay their fair share in taxes.

By more than two to one, Virginia voters back the $3.5 billion proposal and more than two-thirds support funding the plan by raising taxes on large companies and Americans making more than $400,000 a year.

Ashley Kenneth, president of the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, one of three groups that released the poll, said almost 60% of Virginians want the corporate tax rate increased to 28%. The change is one of the key parts of the plan, which would expand the Child Tax Credit and offer free community college tuition.

"We are calling on Sens. Warner and Kaine and the rest of our congressional delegation to deliver what all our families deserve and what this poll shows that people in Virginia want: An equitable recovery and tax justice to fund our future and the investments that would help build an economy that works for all of us," Kenneth stated.

Some Congressional opponents are against raising corporate and individual tax rates to pay for what they see as an unaffordable spending plan. They also think the proposal should not focus so heavily on expanding the use of green energy.

More than 35 Virginia organizations, including congregations, unions and environmental groups,
released a letter with the poll results to the Commonwealth's congressional delegation.

Karen Downing, member of the Eastern Shore Chapter of Virginia Organizing, which signed the letter, pointed out Biden's new plan would help rebuild families, who struggled during the pandemic while some wealthy families grew richer.

"During the pandemic, the wealthiest 1% got $4 trillion richer," Downing observed. "We are calling on Senator Mark Warner to make sure the millionaires and the big corporations pay their fair share of the tax."

The letter noted in 2020, 55 of the nation's biggest corporations, including FedEx and Nike, made more than $40 billion in profits, but paid nothing in federal income taxes.


