California Mandates Vaccines or Weekly Testing for Teachers, Staff

OAKLAND, Calif. -- California has become the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19.
get more stories like this via email
Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement Wednesday at a school in Oakland. The order from the California Department of Public Health gives schools until Oct. 15 to comply. The state already has mandated that everyone wear masks indoors as students return to class.
Dr. Kyla Johnson Trammell, superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District, welcomed the change.
"We prioritized both physical safety and the socioemotional safety of our community," Johnson Trammell explained. "And we felt that this was an important step in that direction, in tandem with the other measures that we are taking."
The new mandate comes in contrast to decisions made by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who opposed vaccine mandates, arguing they violate personal freedom. This week, he went further, threatening to stop paying salaries of educators who require students to wear masks.
Keith Brown, Oakland Education Association president, noted schools have spent hundreds of millions of dollars upgrading air filtration systems, adding ventilation, stocking up on personal protective equipment and implementing safety protocols.
"Now we have a very important layer of protection for our students in place," Brown stated. "I encourage all who can to get vaccinated."
Newsom emphasized the new rule is meant to stem the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, and ensure California will not have to return to distance learning.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is launching an online job-training program focused on helping residents looking for a new career get the expertise they need.
get more stories like this via email
SkillUp PA opens to all residents Saturday and will provide teaching on career fields such as accounting, finance, human resources, information technology and more. The initiative comes as federal unemployment benefits are expected to end Sep. 4.
Sheila Ireland, deputy secretary for workforce development at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, said the courses are critical for Pennsylvanians to be competitive in the current employment market.
"If you look at the world of work and the way the labor market has changed specifically because of the pandemic, there's a real need for digital skills no matter what job you have," Ireland observed. "You no longer can be a cashier or parking attendant, and not have some digital literacy."
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate as of June was 6.9%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the month prior. The national rate was 5.9%.
SkillUp PA, which will be run through the state-managed employment website PA CareerLink, will offer help with searching for jobs and resume assistance.
Lancaster County has offered an online job-training platform since 2011 and expanded with the SkillUp program in 2017. Over the last decade, more than 12,000 people enrolled in training.
Valerie Hatfield, strategic innovation officer for the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, said she is excited to see the state grow SkillUp, especially since it is a free resource.
"We're very conscious of how much education costs these days, so we're really encouraging people to get the education that's needed for the job they want," Hatfield explained. "But the fact that this platform is free to everybody really takes away that financial barrier for people."
People without access to the internet or a computer can visit a PA CareerLink office. Today, PA Career Link is offering job fairs, open houses, and employer talks, at offices across the state.
SCRANTON, Pa. - Community block parties in Scranton this evening are getting some national attention.
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten will attend the events as part of a nationwide "Back to School for All" initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction thishttps://www.sft1147.org/ fall. Each Scranton event features book giveaways, free food and drink, and arts and crafts. Hometown Health Care of NEPA will also administer the Pfizer COVID vaccine to residents age 12 and up.
Scranton Federation of Teachers President Rosemary Boland said making sure everyone is vaccinated is crucial to ensuring a safe, uninterrupted school year.
"I think we have to build trust so that everyone trusts the fact that our children will be safe in school," she said, "but those children, especially those 12 years of age or older, we're hopeful that the families trust the science enough to get their children vaccinated."
Neither Scranton nor Gov. Tom Wolf's administration currently are enforcing vaccine or mask mandates in schools. Boland's union has recommended both, for eligible students and teachers.
Tonight's events are part of a nationwide tour for the "Back to School for All" initiative. The AFT initiative is meant to help ensure kids are ready to return to classrooms after 18 months of uncertainty in the pandemic. Supported in part through the American Rescue Plan, the initiative has included door-to-door canvassing, vaccine clinics, town halls, book fairs and more.
With the Delta COVID variant infecting more children, Boland said she hopes parents send their kids to school with a mask, to keep everyone safe.
"We are confident that the parents will see the value in the children wearing masks," she said. "We're hopeful that that message is resonated throughout this nation, and that parents take advantage of something as simple as a mask to protect their young children."
Weingarten has said she supports working with school districts to create COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers. Nearly 64% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With less than a month until a Pennsylvania public school funding lawsuit is set to begin, a Commonwealth Court judge recently ruled some evidence pertaining to racial disparities in the state education system will be allowed.
Attorneys representing school districts, parents and education organizations argued the way schools are funded in Pennsylvania violates its own constitution, which requires the Commonwealth to ensure there is a "thorough and efficient" system of education for all students.
Claudia De Palma, staff attorney at the Public Interest Law Center, which is representing plaintiffs in the case, along with the Education Law Center, said the evidence is important because it shows student outcome disparities between lower-income and higher-income districts.
"I think that looking at subgroups in the Commonwealth, including subgroups of students of color, and looking at the really significant achievement gaps that the funding disparities have caused is a very important indicator of how the system is falling," De Palma asserted.
Black and Latino students in Pennsylvania predominantly live in the most underfunded districts, according to research submitted for the trial.
The lawsuit is calling for the court to order the governor and state Legislature to create a system where every student can receive a quality education, regardless of whether they live in a community that can raise education funds with local taxes.
Statewide Coalition PA Schools Work released data fact sheets in June, which help put the district-by-district disparities in perspective. For example, Philadelphia currently spends more than $15,000 per student, whereas neighboring Lower Merion, a higher-wealth district, spends more than $25,000 per student.
Pennsylvania has set a goal of 90% for its four-year graduation rate.
Sharon Ward, senior policy advisor at the Education Law Center, said to meet that target, the state must address funding inequities.
"We have a goal, we have an expectation for students, and the missing element is ensuring that all students have the resources to be able to accomplish those goals," Ward contended. "And that is what the adequacy gap is; it's an estimation of what will it take to ensure that students across the state are going to be able to meet those goals."
The school funding lawsuit is expected to start Sep. 9 and will last six to 10 weeks.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Education Law Center contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Disabilities, Education, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.