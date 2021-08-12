Thursday, August 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 12, 2021
Play

California is now the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19, and advocates urge infrastructure attention to people with disabilities.

2021Talks - August 12, 2021
Play

Dominion's defamation suits can proceed, July's inflation rate equals June's, the Senate approves a budget resolution, and states continue to grapple with the spread of the Delta variant.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
Play

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

California Mandates Vaccines or Weekly Testing for Teachers, Staff

Play

Thursday, August 12, 2021   

OAKLAND, Calif. -- California has become the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement Wednesday at a school in Oakland. The order from the California Department of Public Health gives schools until Oct. 15 to comply. The state already has mandated that everyone wear masks indoors as students return to class.

Dr. Kyla Johnson Trammell, superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District, welcomed the change.

"We prioritized both physical safety and the socioemotional safety of our community," Johnson Trammell explained. "And we felt that this was an important step in that direction, in tandem with the other measures that we are taking."

The new mandate comes in contrast to decisions made by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who opposed vaccine mandates, arguing they violate personal freedom. This week, he went further, threatening to stop paying salaries of educators who require students to wear masks.

Keith Brown, Oakland Education Association president, noted schools have spent hundreds of millions of dollars upgrading air filtration systems, adding ventilation, stocking up on personal protective equipment and implementing safety protocols.

"Now we have a very important layer of protection for our students in place," Brown stated. "I encourage all who can to get vaccinated."

Newsom emphasized the new rule is meant to stem the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, and ensure California will not have to return to distance learning.


get more stories like this via email
The Senate just passed President Joe Biden's infrastructure package to rebuild roads and bridges, a major part of his Build Back Better plan, which Virginians overwhelming support, according to a new poll. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Poll: Majority of Virginians Back Taxing Wealthy to Pay for Biden Relief Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the House now set to debate President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, part of his Build Back Better plan to help working …

Health and Wellness

GoFundMe, Federal Aid Offered to School Officials in Masking Disputes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- As the DeSantis administration continues its attempt to block school districts from imposing public-health protections on …

Health and Wellness

Advocates Want More Doctors to be Trained in Medical Aid in Dying

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Patients with six months or less to live often have trouble finding a physician willing to prescribe the medication to end …

Turnover for direct-care professional positions, many of which pay minimum wage with no benefits, has been as high as 60%. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Disabled Community Urges Congress to Boost Home-Care Infrastructure

DENVER -- As infrastructure legislation makes its way through Congress, advocates for people with disabilities are urging lawmakers to boost …

Health and Wellness

NC Faith Groups Say Opioid Settlement Money Should Go Toward Community Resources

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Faith leaders and support groups across the state are calling on lawmakers to commit to spending the approximately $750 million …

Students' identities can be easily obtained online from school postings on Facebook. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

School Posts on Facebook Could Threaten Student Privacy

By Joshua Rosenberg for The Conversation.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for Tennessee News Service. Like many of us, schools in the United …

Environment

Critics Decry $12 Billion for Nuclear in Infrastructure Bill

BOISE, Idaho -- The U.S. Senate has passed a massive infrastructure bill, and buried within the package is $12 billion for the nuclear industry…

Environment

Missouri Lags Behind Other States in Broadband Access, Adoption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lags behind many other states in broadband access and adoption, which can limit people's ability to participate in the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021