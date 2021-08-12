Thursday, August 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 12, 2021
Play

California is now the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19, and advocates urge infrastructure attention to people with disabilities.

2021Talks - August 12, 2021
Play

Dominion's defamation suits can proceed, July's inflation rate equals June's, the Senate approves a budget resolution, and states continue to grapple with the spread of the Delta variant.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
Play

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Advocates Want More Doctors to be Trained in Medical Aid in Dying

Play

Thursday, August 12, 2021   

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Patients with six months or less to live often have trouble finding a physician willing to prescribe the medication to end their misery, so advocates are working to train more doctors in medical aid in dying.

Very few medical schools or residency programs teach this option for end-of-life care.

Dr. Ryan Spielvogel, a family medicine physician in Sacramento, is working to create a training series that can be used nationwide.

"It is incumbent upon faculty and program directors to start offering this training, so that ultimately the patients have somewhere to go," Spielvogel asserted. "Because currently, they don't."

Under current California law, terminally ill patients with less than six months to live need the sign-off from two doctors and must wait 15 days for the medical aid-in-dying prescription. Patients also must be 18 or older, be of sound mind and be able to take the medication on their own.

Opponents of medical aid-in-dying often cite religious or moral objections.

Dr. Chandana Banerjee, assistant clinical professor of hospice and palliative medicine and director of graduate medical education at the City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, said society needs to understand medical aid in dying reduces unnecessary suffering.

"You cannot really let personal biases get in the way of a medical practice which provides patients with the utmost autonomy of how they choose to end their life," Banerjee contended.

A recent study in the Journal of Palliative Medicine surveyed doctors who are completing residency programs in internal medicine and found 81% are interested in learning about medical aid in dying and 34% are somewhat or very likely to serve as consultant or primary physician for aid in dying in the future.

Disclosure: Compassion and Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The Senate just passed President Joe Biden's infrastructure package to rebuild roads and bridges, a major part of his Build Back Better plan, which Virginians overwhelming support, according to a new poll. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Poll: Majority of Virginians Back Taxing Wealthy to Pay for Biden Relief Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the House now set to debate President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, part of his Build Back Better plan to help working …

Social Issues

California Mandates Vaccines or Weekly Testing for Teachers, Staff

OAKLAND, Calif. -- California has become the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom made the …

Health and Wellness

Disabled Community Urges Congress to Boost Home-Care Infrastructure

DENVER -- As infrastructure legislation makes its way through Congress, advocates for people with disabilities are urging lawmakers to boost …

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NC Faith Groups Say Opioid Settlement Money Should Go Toward Community Resources

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Faith leaders and support groups across the state are calling on lawmakers to commit to spending the approximately $750 million …

Social Issues

School Posts on Facebook Could Threaten Student Privacy

By Joshua Rosenberg for The Conversation.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for Tennessee News Service. Like many of us, schools in the United …

Researchers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls study nuclear energy. (Sam Beebe/Flickr)

Environment

Critics Decry $12 Billion for Nuclear in Infrastructure Bill

BOISE, Idaho -- The U.S. Senate has passed a massive infrastructure bill, and buried within the package is $12 billion for the nuclear industry…

Environment

Missouri Lags Behind Other States in Broadband Access, Adoption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lags behind many other states in broadband access and adoption, which can limit people's ability to participate in the …

Social Issues

Texas Order Restricting Migrant Travel Returns to Court

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso will be the site of a court hearing tomorrow over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order barring transportation of migrants…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021