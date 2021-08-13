Friday, August 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 13, 2021
The Senate-approved infrastructure bill has $15 billion for the electric vehicle industry, and President Biden sends 3,000 troops to evacuate U.S. embassy staff from Kabul amid rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan.

2021Talks - August 13, 2021
New race and ethnic data from the Census Bureau could prove critical for redistricting, President Joe Biden calls for lowering prescription drug costs, and a new report grades states on their voting practices.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
NY Clean-Energy Industry Buoyed by Infrastructure Act Passage

Friday, August 13, 2021   

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The Senate-approved Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has $15 billion allocated for the electric vehicle industry, and is expected to add momentum to New York's growing commitment to renewables.

The New York Climate Act outlines that the state must reach 100% zero-emission energy by 2040.

Anne Reynolds, executive director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York (ACE NY), said with ambitious climate goals, the state is also seeing healthy momentum in the solar-energy movement.

"And we hope that it continues, because we still have a long way to go," Reynolds asserted. "We still get the majority of our energy from fossil fuels, and if we want that to be more and more renewable, we have to get things built."

Reynolds noted more than 1,000 wind turbines have been installed across New York, and the state has signed more than 90 contracts with wind and solar companies. She hopes the Infrastructure Act funds will be used to prioritize transit that helps to reduce airborne emissions, such as electric vehicles and high-speed rail.

ACE NY is a 100-member organization that includes wind- and solar-power groups, electric vehicle-charging companies and others. Looking to the future, Reynolds hopes some equipment and supply chain for clean-energy vehicles can be based in-state to boost the local economy.

"My dream would be that ACE starts to get members that manufacture wind turbines or solar panels, or electric buses in New York State," Reynolds outlined. "And we can help create not just the construction jobs that we're creating right now, on the ground, but also some manufacturing jobs."

She added ACE NY expects to have about 20 clean-energy projects under construction around the state this year.

At the same time, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report published this week warned once again greenhouse gases are responsible for global warming, and suggested lowering carbon emissions to limit the worst impacts.

