Friday, August 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 13, 2021
Play

The Senate-approved infrastructure bill has $15 billion for the electric vehicle industry, and President Biden sends 3,000 troops to evacuate U.S. embassy staff from Kabul amid rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan.

2021Talks - August 13, 2021
Play

New race and ethnic data from the Census Bureau could prove critical for redistricting, President Joe Biden calls for lowering prescription drug costs, and a new report grades states on their voting practices.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
Play

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Utah Officials Urged to Approve K-12 Mask Mandates

Play

Friday, August 13, 2021   

SALT LAKE CITY -- As the Delta variant drives a growing number COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Utah, particularly among young adults and children, officials are being asked to reinstate a mask requirement for all K-12 schools.

After flattening out over the past eight months, state health officials say the Utah daily new-case average is almost 1,000, and most new infections are among the unvaccinated.

Moe Hickey, executive director of Utah Voices for Children, said with no vaccine available for kids under age 12, returning to school without a mask will leave them vulnerable.

"We should be adjusting as new data becomes available," Hickey urged. "And when the 'endgame' bill was passed, our caseloads were heading in the right direction, our hospitalization was heading in the right direction and the vaccine had become available. The new data is our caseloads have gone higher, our hospitalizations are going higher."

Utah legislators passed the so-called "Endgame" bill in March, which took the authority away from school districts to put mask requirements in place. Only County Councils in Utah can vote, based on a local health department request, to require masks in local schools.

Currently, 53% of all Utah residents are fully vaccinated, but Hickey pointed out the number takes a steep drop among younger people.

"[In] terms of vaccination rates for our K-12 population, we're in the 20 [percent] range," Hickey noted. "And that's not going to provide the safety that we need at the moment, until we get those numbers higher and a vaccine becomes available for 12 and under."

Hickey emphasized Voices for Utah Children's mask request is not political, but is based on the latest guidelines from Utah pediatricians, and a set of interim guidelines published by the American Academy of Pediatrics in July.

"We've learned a lot, and what we're learning is that masks definitely had a positive effect on the transmission rates," Hickey asserted. "We're following data and science."

He added to reinstate the mask requirement for all K-12 schools, the Utah Legislature would have to call for a Special Session, and none is planned at the State Capitol.


get more stories like this via email
Nearly 20% of undocumented workers in the U.S. have jobs in retail businesses considered essential, including grocery stores and food service. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Immigration-Reform Vigil at Sen. Hickenlooper's Office

DENVER -- Faith organizations joined a prayer vigil led by a coalition of immigrants' rights supporters on Thursday, outside the office of Sen…

Social Issues

New Child Well-Being Data Can Help OH Allocate ARP Funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Prior to the pandemic, Ohio counties saw fewer kids in poverty and other strides in improving child well-being, but the public-…

Environment

NY Clean-Energy Industry Buoyed by Infrastructure Act Passage

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The Senate-approved Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has $15 billion allocated for the electric vehicle industry, and is …

The Reconnecting Communities Initiative would work to eliminate certain highways that dissect neighborhoods in cities including Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven and Waterbury. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Infrastructure Bill Shortchanges CT Climate-Justice Program

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut is expected to see $500 billion in federal funds to modernize roads, bridges, transit, broadband and more, as part of …

Social Issues

Poll: Majority of Virginians Back Taxing Wealthy to Pay for Biden Relief Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the House now set to debate President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, part of his Build Back Better plan to help working …

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced vaccines or weekly testing of school employees will now be mandatory. (Office of the Governor)

Social Issues

California Mandates Vaccines or Weekly Testing for Teachers, Staff

OAKLAND, Calif. -- California has become the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom made the …

Health and Wellness

Disabled Community Urges Congress to Boost Home-Care Infrastructure

DENVER -- As infrastructure legislation makes its way through Congress, advocates for people with disabilities are urging lawmakers to boost …

Health and Wellness

NC Faith Groups Say Opioid Settlement Money Should Go Toward Community Resources

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Faith leaders and support groups across the state are calling on lawmakers to commit to spending the approximately $750 million …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021