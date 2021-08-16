As Redistricting Begins, New WA Law Ends 'Prison Gerrymandering'

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The recent release of detailed Census data means states can begin drawing up new voting maps. In Washington state, a new law will change the way prison populations are counted.
The measure relocates people who are incarcerated away from the places where they're imprisoned back to their home addresses.
Wanda Bertram, communication strategist with the Prison Policy Initiative, said it's inappropriate to count incarcerated people as residents of their prison cells.
"For one thing because they don't consider themselves to be members of the community almost all the time," said Bertram. "And most people in prison within a few years are actually going to leave the district, either to be transferred to a different prison or to go back to their own hometowns. "
The Washington state measure ending what some call "prison gerrymandering" passed in 2019.
Bertram noted that the law applies only when the state is drawing state district lines, not to local governments such as cities and school boards when they're drawing lines.
The end of prison gerrymandering will affect a number of communities, such as Monroe which is about 30 miles outside of Seattle and home to the Monroe Correctional Complex. Bertram said the prison population there is about 12% of the overall population.
In Connell, a town in the southeast part of the state near Kennewick, the share is even greater at about 44% of the population. But Bertram said counting these folks as part of these communities distorts the map.
"At the level of society overall," said Bertram, "we don't want this transference of political power away from the communities most impacted by mass incarceration and towards the communities where prisons happen to be located."
She said prison gerrymandering shows one way mass incarceration has impacts beyond the people in prison.
Bertram noted that some neighborhoods - especially those home to people of color - are policed at higher rates, and when people who are incarcerated are not counted as part of those communities, it dilutes their political power.
"It actually holds back reform," said Bertram. "It eats away at the momentum for criminal justice reform. So this has real impacts on the law, has impacts on how resources are allocated, and I think that states and counties really can't fix this soon enough."
Washington is among 11 states that have ended prison gerrymandering.
LOS ANGELES - New census data shows California is the second most diverse state in the nation, behind Hawaii - and that has big implications for new legislative districts that will be drawn up over the next few months.
The California Citizens Redistricting Commission took over the map-making duties from the Legislature after the 2010 census - so this is their second go around.
Kathay Feng, director of redistricting and representation at Common Cause, said the goal is to create fair political district maps that allow voters to choose their politicians and not the other way around.
"The lines are no longer tied to where the incumbents live or a partisan basis," said Feng. "They're tied to where those populations are growing. And so we may see significant shifts in the way the lines are, purely based on those demographic changes."
In the past, lawmakers tended to draw districts that protected incumbents and diluted the voting power of communities of color by packing them into one district or spreading them out into multiple districts.
Now nonprofits such as All On The Line are prepping community groups to speak out - with a program called Redistricting U - that holds its next online class tomorrow night.
The Citizen's Redistricting Commission already has started taking public testimony and has many hearings coming up. The schedule is online at Wedrawthelinesca.org.
Feng encouraged everyday citizens to get involved in the process.
"You do not need to be an expert at redistricting," said Feng. "If you can say, 'Here's where we're at, here are the issues that we care about,' that is what the commission needs to hear."
The census data showed that no one ethnic group forms a majority in the state.
The Latino population in California has gone up by more than 11% since 2010. The state is now roughly 41% white, 39% Latino, 15% Asian and less than 6% Black.
INDIANAPOLIS - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Indiana, good-government groups are urging transparency as state lawmakers draw new voting-district maps for the next decade of elections.
Some states are moving toward independent commissions to draw their voting-district maps, but in Indiana, it's the Legislature.
Katie Blair, director of advocacy and public policy for the ACLU of Indiana, said she hopes they take "communities of interest" into account. She said it's important that people with common values - related to race or ethnicity, a school district, park or community center - can come together to make their views known.
"We want to have multiple opportunities for people from the public - citizens - to come in, and to express what they want to see in their maps and what they have concerns with," she said. "We want these maps to be drawn fair, and to keep communities of interest together."
A series of public hearings on redistricting kicked off in Lafayette last week, but attendees voiced some concern about whether lawmakers actually will incorporate the input into the maps.
A coalition of good-government groups is to hold a rally at the Statehouse today, to ask that the process be bipartisan and transparent, and allow adequate time for the public to weigh in.
When redistricting is done properly, Blair said, new district lines should reflect population changes and racial diversity - but too often, people in power use redistricting as a political tool to manipulate election outcomes, or what's known as gerrymandering. She added that, historically, racial gerrymandering has been a major issue.
"It is used to further marginalize communities of color, by 'packing' communities of color into too small of districts," she said, "or by 'cracking' communities of color and spreading them out over many districts, diluting their voting power."
A recent report from the group "Women 4 Change" found an "extreme Republican bias" in Indiana's maps compared with other states. In 2012, Republican candidates got slightly more than 54% of the statewide congressional vote, but they won seven of the state's nine congressional seats. Results of elections since then have been similar.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Illinois, good-government groups are urging that state lawmakers engage more with the community as they draw new voting-district maps for the next decade of elections.
Common Cause Illinois executive director Jay Young said it's important to keep people with common values - related to race or ethnicity, a school zone, park or community center - in the same district, so they can make their views known to their legislators.
"You want to make sure," he said, "that somebody is going to Springfield, somebody is going into City Council, to the county board, what have you, that is really thinking about the needs of not just you, but your entire community."
Young said it's also important for communities to have voting power to replace officials who aren't responsive to their needs.
Illinois has one of the earliest deadlines for submitting state legislative maps, and this year the Legislature chose to use data from the 2010 census, along with updates from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey. Young said congressional maps and many local maps are yet to be drawn.
Young added that even the state legislative maps are subject to change. Lawsuits are pending about whether using American Community Survey data instead of the full census results is acceptable. He also urged folks to get involved at the county, municipal or school-board level.
"You can't just stay focused on state-level government," he said. "Your local redistricting process is also really important, if you have an opportunity to participate in that."
In 2020, 62 out of 138 state legislative elections were uncontested. Advocates for redistricting reform have said that's partly because of gerrymandering, when lawmakers use redistricting as a political tool to manipulate election outcomes in their favor.