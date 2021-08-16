Monday, August 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 16, 2021
New Census data impacts voting maps from Pennsylvania to Nevada and beyond; a hasty withdrawal from Afghan capital, Kabul.

2021Talks - August 16, 2021
Afghanistans president flees the country as Taliban advances; unvaccinated Covid patients threaten to overrun hospitals; Census shows US becoming more diverse; and RNC Chair blasts Biden administration at groups summer meeting.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

High Marks for MT Vote-By-Mail, Early Voting – Obstacles Remain

Play

Monday, August 16, 2021   

HELENA, Mont. - Montana earns points in a new report for providing access to early voting and vote-by-mail, but the achievements come with a major caveat.

The Campaign Legal Center scored the 39 states whose legislative sessions have ended on voting by mail and early-voting opportunities. It says the Treasure State checks off nine out of its ten criteria, making it one of the least restrictive systems in the country.

But Caleb Jackson, legal counsel for voting rights with the Campaign Legal Center, said the state shouldn't celebrate just yet.

"Montana is a state that allows everyone to vote by mail," said Jackson. "It's a state that has a permanent mail voting list, etc. But we know that in Montana voting by mail is not really a viable option for many Native American voters because of unreliable mail service on reservations."

Jackson said the barriers to voting for Native Americans are a big drawback for voting access in the state.

Some of the other criteria in the report include at least two weeks of early in-person voting and ballot drop boxes.

Jackson said there are ways for Montana to make voting more accessible for Native Americans, pointing to two states that have done just that.

"One of those things, for example," said Jackson, "in Washington is that they allow Native American voters to use non-traditional mailing addresses to vote."

He added that Colorado has added drop boxes on reservations.

The report notes that the For the People Act, which passed the U.S. House this year, would make sweeping changes to voting across the country.

Jackson said under the measure, Montana would have to accept ballots postmarked for the day of the election - even if they're received up to ten days later.

"This is something that's in the For the People Act," said Jackson. "And it's something that would make sure that, as long as a voter does their job and makes sure that their ballot is postmarked, they got it to the post office in time, that they're not penalized if there are any delays on the postal service's behalf."

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.




