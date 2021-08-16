High Marks for MT Vote-By-Mail, Early Voting – Obstacles Remain

HELENA, Mont. - Montana earns points in a new report for providing access to early voting and vote-by-mail, but the achievements come with a major caveat.
The Campaign Legal Center scored the 39 states whose legislative sessions have ended on voting by mail and early-voting opportunities. It says the Treasure State checks off nine out of its ten criteria, making it one of the least restrictive systems in the country.
But Caleb Jackson, legal counsel for voting rights with the Campaign Legal Center, said the state shouldn't celebrate just yet.
"Montana is a state that allows everyone to vote by mail," said Jackson. "It's a state that has a permanent mail voting list, etc. But we know that in Montana voting by mail is not really a viable option for many Native American voters because of unreliable mail service on reservations."
Jackson said the barriers to voting for Native Americans are a big drawback for voting access in the state.
Some of the other criteria in the report include at least two weeks of early in-person voting and ballot drop boxes.
Jackson said there are ways for Montana to make voting more accessible for Native Americans, pointing to two states that have done just that.
"One of those things, for example," said Jackson, "in Washington is that they allow Native American voters to use non-traditional mailing addresses to vote."
He added that Colorado has added drop boxes on reservations.
The report notes that the For the People Act, which passed the U.S. House this year, would make sweeping changes to voting across the country.
Jackson said under the measure, Montana would have to accept ballots postmarked for the day of the election - even if they're received up to ten days later.
"This is something that's in the For the People Act," said Jackson. "And it's something that would make sure that, as long as a voter does their job and makes sure that their ballot is postmarked, they got it to the post office in time, that they're not penalized if there are any delays on the postal service's behalf."
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A new report finds Missouri lags behind many other states in voting access.
The Campaign Legal Center graded states on whether they have 10 key voting practices, from no-excuse absentee voting to online tracking of mail-in ballots and ballot drop boxes. Missouri received a score of four out of 10.
Denise Lieberman, director of the nonpartisan Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, said Missouri has some of the more restrictive photo ID requirements to vote, does not have any early voting and requires one of six excuses for people to vote by mail.
She added there are strict guidelines for which polling place a person can use, even if there are multiple locations in a single voting jurisdiction.
"You can't go to the polling place that's close to your job, or close to your kids' school," said Lieberman. "Not in Missouri. In more than a dozen other states, you absolutely can. More than 30 states have early voting, or even something as simple as no-excuse absentee voting. "
While legislators didn't pass any voting bills during the 2021 session, the House Elections Committee is expected to call an interim committee to tackle voter ID and vote-by-mail laws.
Lieberman said the clock is ticking for Congress to pass federal legislation to increase access to the ballot. She said it would override many of the efforts to restrict the vote that have come in response to 2020's high voter participation rate.
"Other legislation introduced in Missouri in 2021 would have made it easier to purge voters from the rolls," said Lieberman. "And that's just the wrong direction. And that's precisely why we need this federal legislation. The For the People Act would create a uniform guaranteed level of access."
Along with the more than a dozen voting bills introduced in Missouri this year, across the country state legislatures have pushed more than 400 bills to restrict people's right to vote. Lieberman says many of them disproportionately impact voters of color, young voters, seniors, voters with disabilities and low-wage workers.
MADISON, Wis. -- A pro-democracy group said the latest attempt to pick apart Wisconsin's vote totals from the 2020 presidential election doesn't hold any merit. It hopes a separate review, expected later this year, will end the "Big Lie" rhetoric once and for all.
A state Republican lawmaker raised eyebrows last week when she issued subpoenas demanding election materials from Milwaukee and Brown counties. It followed repeated calls from former President Donald Trump to question the legitimacy of Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin.
Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause in Wisconsin, said a partial recount already affirmed that Biden won the state.
"You can be sure that all of this stuff is campaign fodder not just for 2022, but for 2024 as well, by the far-right base," Heck asserted.
Those behind the move cited reasons such as the timing of when Milwaukee County officials posted their results. However, previous claims of fraud in Wisconsin and elsewhere have been widely discredited by election authorities and the courts.
It is unclear if GOP leaders will allow the subpoenas to be carried out.
Meanwhile, Heck pointed out a separate examination by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau is a legitimate review that will provide a definitive summary.
In the meantime, Heck argued giving the claims new life once again raises concerns about the threat to democracy, similar to what was debated in the weeks after the election.
"There's nothing inherently wrong about demanding a recount in a close election, provided it comes within the bounds of the law," Heck acknowledged. "The question is that if you don't like the outcome by charging falsely things like fraud, and if you can't provide proof of that, you are really doing a disservice to all of the other voters."
Heck added Wisconsin is on a dangerous path toward replicating the widely criticized audit of election totals in Arizona. Meanwhile, the state lawmaker behind the Wisconsin subpoenas said the current reviews are taking too long, and residents demand more transparency.
BISMARCK, N.D. - Efforts to enact voting restrictions continue, months after the 2020 presidential election. Voter ID requirements are being floated in some cases, prompting a nonpartisan group in North Dakota to issue a cautionary tale.
One of North Dakota's two U.S. Senators recently stated he wants to require states that would mandate proof of vaccination to also adopt voter ID laws. At the state level, Nebraska's Legislature is debating a plan that calls for ID requirements for casting a ballot.
Supporters say it's a way to prevent fraud. But Rick Gion, communications and policy director of North Dakota Voters First, said a heavy-handed approach ends up causing more problems - and points to the state's own statute.
"It's still fairly strict, but it's not as strict as it used to be," said Gion. "I mean, it was very targeted and blatant."
He referred there to the hardships the North Dakota law placed on Native Americans, resulting in court settlements. The state now has to pay more than $450,000 to cover legal costs incurred by tribal nations that sued.
Gion said policymakers should focus on more pressing issues tied to elections, such as eliminating gerrymandering in redistricting.
Gion said it's reasonable to have an identification policy for someone to take part in the democratic process. But he argued some states have gone too far.
"It's just the level of what that identification is," said Gion. "How it inconveniences people, how it makes it harder to vote."
More than 35 states have some form of voter ID law. Backers of the stricter policies say in addition to preventing fraud, they help restore confidence in the election system.
But opponents contend tighter restrictions are a solution in search of a problem, and that they create extra costs and burdens for election administrators.
