MI Groups Urge Bold Action to Tackle Climate Change

LANSING, Mich. - As Congress works on an infrastructure package, advocates for climate action say bold steps to curb greenhouse-gas emissions and transition to a clean-energy economy are necessary and urgent.
The Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure deal last week - for broadband access, roads, bridges and Amtrak - but Democrats in the House of Representatives say it needs to go hand in hand with a $3.5 trillion bill focused on poverty, health care and climate change.
Angella Durkin - chief operating officer of the nonprofit Next Energy in Detroit - said Michiganders are feeling the impacts of the warming climate, pointing to storms throughout the state last week that flooded many homes.
"Those once-in-100-year storms that are now happening, like, a couple times in a summer," said Durkin, "it's the reason why we need to get moving on climate change."
Durkin added that the U.S. and Michigan in particular have the opportunity to be leaders in clean technology, from clean transportation to energy-efficient homes and buildings.
Tina Catron is a Michigan climate organizer for the Environmental Defense Action Fund. She emphasized that these investments are particularly critical for communities living near highways, refineries or power plants - which she added Michigan has many of.
She pointed to last week's UN report that outlines what we know about the harm climate change is causing the environment and communities.
"We all saw the IPCC report, making it clear that we have no time left," said Catron. "And so many folks are starting to recognize this. There's power in numbers."
According to the UN report, the Earth is likely to warm 1.5 degrees Celsius in the 2030s - the limit beyond which scientists say we won't be able to reverse the impacts of climate change.
It notes there still are paths to keep the global temperature below the limit, but they would require rapidly cutting emissions to net zero now.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Advocates contended a new United Nations report Climate change report United Nations 08/09/2021 waving red flags on climate change is particularly critical for California, where megafires and persistent drought already are becoming the norm.
The report also predicts up to a foot of sea-level rise by mid-century.
Mary Creasman, CEO of the California League of Conservation Voters, said the way forward is to wean our transportation and buildings off of oil and gas, and stop using single use-plastics, made from petroleum.
"We need a government that is going to mandate and regulate corporate polluters, fossil-fuel industries, carbon emissions, to get to the change we need by 2030. That's the solution," Creasman asserted.
Nonetheless, this year California lawmakers have stalled or killed bills to require new buildings be all-electric, hold corporate polluters accountable and ban new fracking permits.
Advocates are gathering signatures for a ballot initiative to limit single-use plastics. Opponents argued the measures would burden an economy already hard-hit by COVID.
Creasman urged lawmakers to take action on a national scale from the Biden administration and Congress, which will depend on the results of the 2022 midterm election.
"The problem is that we don't have the political will and the political power to do it at the rate and scale that science tells us we have to," Creasman lamented.
California has been a leader on other fronts in the battle against climate change. The state will require that by 2035, all personal cars sold will be zero-emission vehicles, with clean trucks mandated by 2045.
The state has set a goal to preserve 30% of lands and water by 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2045.
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Massive wildfires in the Western U.S. and Canada have triggered poor air quality in North Carolina over the past few weeks, and health experts say it is important for residents to know traveling smoke can cause more than hazy skies.
Dr. Stephanie Johannes, pediatrician and health programs manager for CleanAIRE NC, said research shows tiny particles can penetrate the lungs and cause a range of health problems.
"We know that when that air from the West Coast shows up here in North Carolina, it's affecting our air quality here," Johannes explained. "And it's really putting people - everybody - at risk for health problems, but especially those people that already have some heart or lung condition, especially people with asthma."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said wildfire smoke can make people prone to lung infections, including the coronavirus. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a warmer and drier climate is expected to lead to more frequent and intense fires and smoke plumes, which in turn are expected to affect more people.
Johannes pointed to research published earlier this year by scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, which found the fine particles in wildfire smoke can cause more harm to human lungs than particulate matter from other sources such as car exhaust.
"There's a lot of data that shows that this particular kind of pollution contributes to symptoms like eye and respiratory-tract infections," Johannes noted. "But also to really severe things, worsening heart and lung conditions that people have and even causing premature death."
She encouraged families with young children, the elderly and those with a chronic disease to regularly check their local air-quality index at airnow.gov. Air-quality indexes use ozone and particle pollution measurements from zero to 300.
"Anything over 100 is unhealthy for people in those sensitive groups," Johannes advised. "And anything over 150 is something that's risky, really, for everybody."
Johannes recommended planning outdoor activities or exercising on lower air-pollution days, and said it is important to talk to your doctor or child's pediatrician about air-quality concerns.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., wants to bring back the Civilian Conservation Corps, a public-works program from the 1930s that created 3 million jobs nationally, planting trees and creating trails and cabins in national parks.
The Revive the CCC Act, introduced last week by Casey, would focus on jobs to mitigate climate change and address racial justice. Unlike the original CCC, the proposal also would include farms as job host sites.
Hannah Smith-Brubaker, executive director of Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, said this on-site support could help farmers deal with flooding and erosion.
"Having help to install some of these conservation practices means a lot, because we know that the margin for farmers is really tight," she said, "and so it's sort of a win-win situation; we've got the help on the farms, but then also the ability to pass on this important information."
This isn't the first time a revival of the CCC has been suggested in Congress, and some budget pushback is expected. Under this bill, the jobs would pay at least $15 an hour and could create 57,000 jobs in Pennsylvania, according to a study by the University of Massachusetts-Amherst's Political Economy Research Institute.
A Civilian Conservation Corps also could be helpful in rebuilding an economy hit hard by the pandemic. Pennsylvania's labor market is short more than 400,000 jobs compared with February 2020 employment numbers.
Stephen Herzenberg, executive director of the Keystone Research Center, said he thinks a new CCC could be a national opportunity for life-sustaining and meaningful jobs.
"These are really important jobs; people would be on the front lines of climate response," he said. "If we get a CCC, I can guarantee you that you're going to have members of Congress from both parties that are going to be doing 'show-and-tells' in their districts where the good work of the CCC is going on again."
Casey's legislation also supports pathways to employment in climate, conservation and related trades for formerly incarcerated people. Similar legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
