NMSU/UNM Classes Resume, COVID Protocols Announced

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Administrators at New Mexico State University know they're headed into a fall semester this week facing a spike in COVID-19 cases, but they still hope to make campus life as normal as possible.



NMSU Vice Chancellor and Chief COVID-19 Officer Ruth Johnston said they've tightened protocols, meaning students and system employees at all five campuses will need to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test on a weekly basis, beginning September 30.



"And the reason for that was not because we wanted to delay things or make our community less safe," said Johnston. "In fact, we wanted to give people the opportunity to be able to get the vaccine if they hadn't already."



The University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College have both issued similar policies, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Free vaccination clinics and testing sites are planned for the main and branch campuses.



Johnston said now that the Delta variant is spreading, both faculty and students must mask-up.



"We have to wear masks indoors, at all times, all of us, vaccinated or unvaccinated," said Johnston. "So we're making deliberate, intentional decisions for the greater good of the community to try to be as safe as we possibly can be."



The exception to masks indoors will be presentations from professors in an auditorium where they're able to be at least six feet from students.



Johnston says outdoor masking for large events is not currently required. She expects protocols to evolve over the course of the school year, but adds that precautions being taken align with the governor's larger directive for state employees.







References: Governor to implement vaccination policy for state government employees N.M. Governor Lujan Grisham 7/29/21

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Guidance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2021



get more stories like this via email



FRANKFORT, Ky. - A new study from the consulting firm McKinsey finds that American kids are returning to school on average 4 to 5 months behind in their education - and 5 to 7 months behind for children from low-income areas and communities of color.



As a result, many non-profits have stepped in to help, providing meals, school supplies, tutoring and after-school programs.



Shane Garver, associate vice president for Save the Children's rural education programs, said COVID-19 took away a sense of normalcy and advises parents to help kids with stuff they can control.



"Those healthy routines," said Garver. "Healthy sleep patterns at night. And keeping that positive attitude as they're walking out the door each day. Believing in their kids and helping, encouraging them that, you know, they have what it takes to get through that day and make the most of it. "



Parents can go to savethechildren.org to find more tips on helping their kids feel safe and secure, and stay engaged in learning. They can check with their school district to access tutoring and after-school and home-visiting programs.



Alissa Taylor, state director for Kentucky programs with Save the Children, said the group has helped 100,000 kids in rural parts of the Bluegrass State with food and supplies - because so many families struggle to meet basic needs, and that hurts school readiness.



"So if children are hungry, or they're not getting enough sleep, or they don't have a quiet space to learn," said Taylor, "it really impacts their ability to focus on their education. "



The McKinsey study also found that the disruption has exacerbated pre-existing disparities, especially for students without broadband access.



It also found that high schoolers in the pandemic era have become more likely to drop out and seniors from low-income families are less likely to go on to college.







Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: COVID-19 and education: The lingering effects of unfinished learning McKinsey & Company 7/27/21



get more stories like this via email



OAKLAND, Calif. -- California has become the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19.



Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement Wednesday at a school in Oakland. The order from the California Department of Public Health gives schools until Oct. 15 to comply. The state already has mandated that everyone wear masks indoors as students return to class.



Dr. Kyla Johnson Trammell, superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District, welcomed the change.



"We prioritized both physical safety and the socioemotional safety of our community," Johnson Trammell explained. "And we felt that this was an important step in that direction, in tandem with the other measures that we are taking."



The new mandate comes in contrast to decisions made by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who opposed vaccine mandates, arguing they violate personal freedom. This week, he went further, threatening to stop paying salaries of educators who require students to wear masks.



Keith Brown, Oakland Education Association president, noted schools have spent hundreds of millions of dollars upgrading air filtration systems, adding ventilation, stocking up on personal protective equipment and implementing safety protocols.



"Now we have a very important layer of protection for our students in place," Brown stated. "I encourage all who can to get vaccinated."



Newsom emphasized the new rule is meant to stem the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, and ensure California will not have to return to distance learning.



References: Vaccine and testing order Calif. Dept. of Public Health 08/11/2021



get more stories like this via email

