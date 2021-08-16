Report Reveals Scammer Tactics Targeting Black, Latino Adults

DENVER - Nearly 40% of Black and Latino adults in Colorado and across the U.S. have been targeted by scammers, according to new AARP research.



One in five people targeted lost money, and nearly 60% ended up being repeat victims.



While exposure to scams among Black and Latinos was on par with other racial groups, 2020 saw the highest ever year-over-year rise in fraud reports.



Shani Hosten, vice president for African American/Black audience strategy with AARP, said during the pandemic, people were isolated, and spent more time than ever online.



"So we have seen," said Hosten, "particularly in the Black community and the Latino community, work from home scams, fake job postings, COVID-19 stimulus check scams, and also online romance and dating scams."



Latino adults are most frequently targeted by scammers posing as utility company officials, and scams targeting grandparents. Black adults were mostly targeted in government imposter scams, where a caller claims to be a government official asking to confirm personal or bank account information.



AARP offers a toll-free help line at 877-908-3360, and you can sign up for the latest scam alerts reported in your ZIP code at 'AARP.org/FraudWatchNetwork.'



Hosten said there are steps people can take to protect themselves. Enter your phone number in the National Do Not Call Registry at 'donotcall.gov,' don't enter free prize contests that ask for personal information, and don't answer the phone if you don't know who the caller is.



"Change your passwords, making sure they are unique for certain accounts, and really decreasing your risk for fraud losses online," said Hosten. "And then the other thing that we can do is making sure that you're avoiding giving personal information out over the phone."



Being able to spot a scam can not only help people avoid losing money, Hosten said it can also avoid the emotional toll of a scam. She said it's also important for people to talk with friends and family about the specific scams they encounter, and how to avoid them.







NEW YORK -- Over 10,000 New York and New Jersey front-line airport workers will get health insurance as part of new contract negotiations that come at a time when more people are flying.



The Healthy Terminals Act provides zero-premium cost health coverage to contract workers at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty international airports.



According to Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, it's the first state-level legislation of its kind in the country.



Rob Hill, union vice president and airports division director for New York and New Jersey, said it is a victory that they are finally being recognized as essential workers, but it comes at a price.



"And unfortunately, we lost some of our members due to the pandemic and the virus," Hill recounted. "To get the public to see that, and the airlines and state, that these workers have to have health care."



COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of color, in part because many are front-line workers. Hill sees the addition of health insurance as a racial-justice matter, and since contract airport workers are predominantly people of color, he thinks similar measures should be in place at other U.S. airports.



Especially with new variants of COVID-19 spreading, Hill asserted workers having healthcare benefits is in the public interest.



"That concern is also why this is an issue not just for the workers, but for the traveling public," Hill explained. "To know that the airport workers they're coming in contact with have the ability to go to the doctor, and take care of themselves and have sick days, etc."



The contract includes quarterly reviews to ensure compliance with health and safety guidance, along with policies requiring personal protective equipment, social distancing and other precautions. Also included are new policies to protect workers from discrimination for natural hair or hairstyles tied to racial, ethnic or cultural identities.



