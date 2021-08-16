New Map Highlights Impact of Slaughter Facilities on Waterways

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Within the next several weeks, experts are expecting a massive die-off of winter-run Chinook salmon as they spawn below the Shasta Dam because the water is too warm for the eggs and baby fish, called "fry," to survive.



Conservation groups have charged that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the California State Water Resources Control Board allowed for the release of too much water to agricultural districts in the Central Valley earlier this year, which caused the reservoir to warm up.



Rachel Zwillinger, water policy advisor for the nonprofit Defenders of Wildlife, said more than 80% of the winter-run Chinook salmon could perish.



"It is a big step closer to extinction for a species that already is widely acknowledged to be one of the most endangered species in the U.S.," she said.



Farm interests have said they need the water to keep farm production on track. However, the water and the fish it supports also are very important culturally to the local Winnemum Wintu tribe. And experts fear the warmer flows could trigger large algal blooms on the Sacramento Delta, which makes the water unsafe for people and pets, and threatens the outdoor economy.



Zwillinger said she wants the state to review outdated water-management rules - and to reject some of the priorities set during the Trump administration.



"By failing to take a strong stand and update these water-quality protections," she said, "we're letting things that Californians care about slip away from us."



The current water-quality protections date back to 1995 and are supposed to be reviewed every three years. The California Water Resources Control Board has not yet completed the update process it began in 2008.



Disclosure: Defenders of Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.



ELKIN, N.C. -- Surry and Wilkes County residents will have cleaner water with less pollution and less sediment, thanks to a recently completed stream restoration project led by Resource Institute.



Hurricanes Michael and Florence in 2018 exacerbated the region's erosion and sediment problems.



Richard Everhart, consultant at the Resource Institute, said high sediment levels previously forced the city of Elkin to shut off water intakes to its reservoir during significant storm events.



"And again, with any kind of heavy rain event, it's obvious that the watershed's not in that great of shape," Everhart observed. "A lot of sediment, water that should be running clear, runs red, so there were a lot of different issues."



The project stabilized 3,500 feet of stream, and reduced sediment load in the Creek. Engineers restored Big Elkin Creek's natural pattern of pools, riffles and runs, and protected stream banks with structures made of rock and wood.



Everhart pointed out trees will be planted to help protect the banks and create wildlife habitat, and added the project will boost flood resiliency and enhance opportunities for outdoor recreation.



"Landowners, groups, local government, they all need to reach out and understand there are opportunities out there to address these kinds of problems, even sometimes when they're as large as this one and look as daunting as this one," Everhart explained. "The resources are there, and the work can be done."



Jake Byers, senior water resources engineer for Ecosystem Planning and Restoration, said stream restoration costs can be significant, but the long-term benefits pay for themselves.



"The landowners themselves are continuing to lose land from bank erosion," Byers noted. "Land that they're still paying taxes on that doesn't necessarily exist because it's been washed down the stream."



In addition to the Resource Institute, the project was completed by the City of Elkin, Surry County, Watershed NOW, and North State Environmental.



Disclosure: Resource Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species and Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

