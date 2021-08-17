Experts: KY Budget Surplus Should Be Invested in Communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Experts say the state should use a portion of its almost $2 billion rainy-day fund surplus to invest in resources that will help Kentucky families and strengthen economic recovery.
Thanks to federal relief from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, the state deposited more than $1 billion into its rainy-day fund this year.
Jason Bailey, founder and executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, noted despite the surplus, state lawmakers recently passed an austere budget, which freezes base funding for public schools, and have greenlighted nineteen rounds of budget cuts since the Great Recession.
"I think there's a concern that too much of it will end up just being locked away in the rainy-day fund and not used to reinvest in all of these needs, or that we may look at tax cuts again, as were passed in the last legislative session," Bailey outlined. "That would be a very poor use of these monies; these are dollars that our budget has long needed."
The state continues to see a surge in revenue. State General Fund receipts for July totaled more than $981 million, up 8.4% from the same month a year ago, according to the Office of the State Budget Director. Sales and business taxes primarily drove the increase.
Bailey explained while it is important to have emergency savings, padding the rainy-day fund at the expense of the broader economy could have consequences down the road.
He added not all states are seeing budget surpluses.
"Some states were hit much harder by the COVID recession, particularly tourism states like Florida or Nevada, and those states are not seeing surpluses, so it really varies," Bailey explained. "Now, most states do put their money into the rainy-day fund when they have a surplus."
He pointed out the spending of funds from the American Rescue Plan throughout this year makes it likely the state will see another large jump in revenue next summer.
RICHMOND, Va. -- With the House now set to debate President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, part of his Build Back Better plan to help working families, a new poll shows Virginians overwhelmingly support paying for the plan by making sure wealthy Americans and corporations pay their fair share in taxes.
By more than two to one, Virginia voters back the $3.5 trillion proposal and more than two-thirds support funding the plan by raising taxes on large companies and Americans making more than $400,000 a year.
Ashley Kenneth, president of the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, one of three groups that released the poll, said almost 60% of Virginians want the corporate tax rate increased to 28%. The change is one of the key parts of the plan, which would expand the Child Tax Credit and offer free community college tuition.
"We are calling on Sens. Warner and Kaine and the rest of our congressional delegation to deliver what all our families deserve and what this poll shows that people in Virginia want: An equitable recovery and tax justice to fund our future and the investments that would help build an economy that works for all of us," Kenneth stated.
Some Congressional opponents are against raising corporate and individual tax rates to pay for what they see as an unaffordable spending plan. They also think the proposal should not focus so heavily on expanding the use of green energy.
More than 35 Virginia organizations, including congregations, unions and environmental groups,
released a letter with the poll results to the Commonwealth's congressional delegation.
Karen Downing, member of the Eastern Shore Chapter of Virginia Organizing, which signed the letter, pointed out Biden's new plan would help rebuild families, who struggled during the pandemic while some wealthy families grew richer.
"During the pandemic, the wealthiest 1% got $4 trillion richer," Downing observed. "We are calling on Senator Mark Warner to make sure the millionaires and the big corporations pay their fair share of the tax."
The letter noted in 2020, 55 of the nation's biggest corporations, including FedEx and Nike, made more than $40 billion in profits, but paid nothing in federal income taxes.
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Anyone hoping for a range of new infrastructure projects across America saw a major development this week, with the U.S. Senate signing off on a bipartisan plan
. In South Dakota, clean-water advocates hope it leads to work that will protect a key resource.
The $1 trillion plan is getting attention for funding road and bridge improvements, but there's also $55 billion set aside for water and wastewater infrastructure.
Activist Sarah Peterson, a grassroots organizer who's been fighting mining permits in the Black Hills, said industrial activity has her concerned about water quality in much of the state.
"Our water is precious," she said, "and pipelines are not the solution."
She pointed to fracking in the broader Dakota region as another impact on water quality. A U-S News and World Report study
ranks South Dakota 32nd in the nation for drinking-water quality. The White House has said
that, for now, it appears the state will get investments in areas such as high-speed internet and electric-vehicle charging stations. The House must approve the plan before it goes to President Joe Biden.
It's unclear yet how much funding South Dakota would see for water-related infrastructure projects. In a largely rural state, Peterson said, these issues can fall under the radar without as much coverage as the water-quality scandal in Flint, Michigan, several years ago.
"Not as many people are being affected and it doesn't hit the news," she said, "but we have sewer problems, we have water problems."
The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates
that South Dakota has $730 million in drinking-water infrastructure needs, and $166 million in wastewater needs. Peterson and other clean-water advocates have said investing in upgrades is a good approach, but also needs to be more enforcement and monitoring of pollution.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas marijuana activists are pushing to get a recreational-cannabis amendment on the 2022 ballot.
Arkansas True Grass started petitioning in May 2020 and has gathered an estimated 10,000 signatures so far.
The amendment would legalize the sale and possession of any part of a cultivated cannabis plant to people 21 and older. They would be able to buy up to four ounces of smokeable or vaporized marijuana per day. There also would be no cap on the number of recreational dispensaries, which has been an issue in Arkansas, since medical dispensaries are limited to 40.
Briana Boling, spokesperson for Arkansas True Grass, said she thinks a recreational-marijuana program would be a major boost for state funds.
"The taxes for it would all go to the General Fund besides the cost of implementing the amendment, and the General Assembly would decide where that can be spent," Boling explained. "So that would be good for the state. Also, allowing more people to be in the industry would be better for the economy."
True Grass needs 89,151 signatures by July 2022 in order for the amendment to make it onto the ballot. Boling added True Grass will have a booth at the Arkansas State Fair in October, where they hope to connect with many state residents.
Additionally, under the amendment, anyone who is incarcerated for a marijuana-related offense would be released from prison and have their record expunged. According to a report from the American Civil Liberties Union, Black people in the state were almost two-and-a-half times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people, based on 2018 data.
Melissa Fults, board member and treasurer of Arkansas NORML, said she thinks that racial disparity is one of the main reasons why recreational cannabis should be legal.
"If we have it straight-across-the-board legal, if you're 21, and you're in possession of four ounces or less of marijuana, they can't harass you, they can't destroy your life," Fults asserted. "The social injustices for a person of color, as opposed to me, a white woman, are unbelievable."
Arkansans voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2016 through a ballot initiative with a 53% vote. There are currently an estimated 70,000 medical marijuana patients in the state.