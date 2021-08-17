Tuesday, August 17, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 17, 2021
Play

Physical and mental health at forefront as kids head back to in-person learning; and Florida authorities focus on a troubled former phosphate plant amid tropical weather threats.

2021Talks - August 17, 2021
Play

President Biden stands behind U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; Texas Supreme Court upholds a state mask ban; Democrats continue to make voting rights a priority; and SNAP benefits to rise more than 25% in October.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
Play

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Social Issues  |  Census    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

2020 Census Data Puts Spotlight on Texas' Growing Suburbs

Play

Tuesday, August 17, 2021   

AUSTIN, Texas -- Many states have implemented independent commissions to oversee redistricting based on the 2020 Census count, but Texas is not one of them, and some fear Hispanic and Black residents will suffer from it, despite their increased populations.

Census data shows Texans of color accounted for 95% of the state's population growth over the past decade, but Texas lawmakers have a history of partisan favoritism or gerrymandering, including multiple court challenges.

Rosalind Gold, chief public policy officer for the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, noted Latinos drove the country's demographic growth.

"For our nation to thrive, for our nation's well-being, for our nation to have prosperity, we have to address the issues that affect Latinos throughout the country," Gold contended.

Nationally, the Latino population has grown 19% since 2010, by nearly 10 million people.

Neighboring states such as New Mexico and Colorado have enacted safeguards to prevent partisan favoritism, which tends to happen when incumbent politicians hold the authority to redraw district maps. That would include Texas, where Republicans have controlled a majority in both chambers of the State Legislature for nearly two decades.

During redistricting this year, Gold argued, lawmakers must acknowledge Latinos account for about half of the U.S. population and their issues need attention.

"So that the maps that are drawn provide Latinos with a fair opportunity to choose elected officials who are responsive and accountable to them," Gold urged.

Census data showed Texas is one of the top five fastest-growing states, with much of the population growth in urban and suburban areas. Both Harris and Tarrant counties gained at least 300,000 people in the past decade.

Disclosure: Fair Representation in Redistricting contributes to our fund for reporting. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A Trump-era rule, still in effect, absolves companies of liability if their activities (such as oil drilling) harm or kill migratory birds. (Remi Jouan)

Environment

Conservation Groups Press Congress to Restore Migratory Bird Protections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Conservation groups are pushing for passage of a bill in Congress that would revive migratory bird protections dropped during …

Environment

Piney Point Pollution Could Overflow with Storms, Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Due to the recent tropical weather systems threatening the region, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is …

Environment

With Line 3 Nearing Finish Line, Tribal Opponents Continue Speaking Out

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- The Line 3 oil pipeline for northern Minnesota could begin operating by as early next month. The latest update comes as …

While 19.9% of litter on land comes from unsecured items in the back of trucks or trash receptacles, the vast majority originates intentionally. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

“Trees4Trash Challenge” Urges Residents to Pick Up Litter

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina Wildlife Federation wants residents to pick up trash in their neighborhood, and swap out the litter for trees…

Health and Wellness

PA Offers New Testing Programs, More Vaccine Clinics to Keep Schools Open

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With a few weeks until school starts, the state Departments of Health and Education have announced new initiatives to keep K-12 …

Gas stoves increase the risk of respiratory disease for children, research shows. (dglimages/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

As Fires Rage Outside, Indoor Air Risks Could Also Be Lurking

SEATTLE -- Wildfire smoke is a hazard to many Washingtonians right now, but health experts say some might not get the relief they need inside their …

Social Issues

Report: Tyson Foods' Control Over Poultry Industry Hurts Workers, Farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Tyson Foods is one of the largest poultry producers in the country, and a new report showed the Arkansas-based company's …

Social Issues

Experts: KY Budget Surplus Should Be Invested in Communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Experts say the state should use a portion of its almost $2 billion rainy-day fund surplus to invest in resources that will help …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021