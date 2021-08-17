Tuesday, August 17, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 17, 2021
Physical and mental health at forefront as kids head back to in-person learning; and Florida authorities focus on a troubled former phosphate plant amid tropical weather threats.

2021Talks - August 17, 2021
President Biden stands behind U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; Texas Supreme Court upholds a state mask ban; Democrats continue to make voting rights a priority; and SNAP benefits to rise more than 25% in October.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
Conservation Groups Press Congress to Restore Migratory Bird Protections

Tuesday, August 17, 2021   

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Conservation groups are pushing for passage of a bill in Congress that would revive migratory bird protections dropped during the Trump administration.

Last year, Trump's Fish and Wildlife Service lifted a rule, which said companies that kill birds in the course of business, called an incidental take, would have to change their practices and/or pay for habitat restoration somewhere else.

Jason Rylander, senior endangered species counsel for Defenders of Wildlife, said the Migratory Bird Protection Act of 2021 would reinstate those requirements, and not a moment too soon.

"In North America since 1970, we've lost more than three billion birds," Rylander explained. "And so every legal protection that we have to help protect migratory bird populations is essential. "

The biggest incidental bird kill in recent years happened after the Deepwater Horizon disaster, when BP was forced to pay $100 million for killing more than a million birds.

Examples of other operations that can kill birds include windmills, solar farms, oil-covered pit lakes and water contaminated by tailings from mining sites.

Rylander would like the Biden administration to create a new permit system to protect birds and give companies regulatory certainty.

"And then the Fish and Wildlife Service would have the opportunity to use its expertise to ensure that project, if it moves forward, does so in the most environmentally sensitive manner," Rylander contended.

The Biden administration has started the process of lifting the rule administratively, but the bill, House Resolution 4833, would make it harder for any future administration to give business a free pass to kill birds.

Disclosure: Defenders of Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, and Public Lands/Wilderness Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


The Piney Point property has received 22 inches of rain since the start of June, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protections' motion to request to transfer control of the troubled former phosphate plant from its owners, HRK Holdings. (Pixabay)

Pennsylvania does not currently mandate students or teachers to wear face coverings and has left it up to school districts to decide. (Adobe Stock)

Tyson Foods brings in more than $42 billion in annual revenue. (Adobe Stock)

