With Line 3 Nearing Finish Line, Tribal Opponents Continue Speaking Out

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- The Line 3 oil pipeline for northern Minnesota could begin operating by as early next month.
The latest update comes as opponents, including tribal organizers, carry out efforts to halt the work, while calling attention to action by law enforcement.
According to Bloomberg, recently filed shipping notices have indicated that Line 3, which Enbridge Energy is building to replace an aging line, could be up and running by Sep. 15.
Tara Houska, tribal attorney and founder of the Giniw Collective, has been among those fighting the project. She said the Biden administration needs to stay true to its word on aggressive environmental policy and intervene.
"The reality is this is one of the largest tar-sands infrastructure projects in North America," Houska explained. "And it's going through the headwaters of the Mississippi River to the shore of Lake Superior. There's been 28 spills already into the river as they know, and they haven't intervened."
She is referring to 28 drilling fluid spills reported by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as construction ramped up.
In one of the latest efforts to stop Line 3, the White Earth Band of Ojibwe sued the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in tribal court, saying pumping of water during construction violates treaty rights because of the impact on wild rice.
Enbridge and project supporters say the environmental risk has held up to scrutiny during the permitting process.
Meanwhile, Houska and other self-described "water protectors" pointed out nearly 700 people have been arrested while carrying out their resistance. She added she was struck by rubber bullets and Mace at point-blank range when demonstrating at a construction site two weeks ago.
"The response by law enforcement was extreme and brutal," Houska asserted. "It was one instance of many that we've experienced as land defenders."
Houska noted law enforcement is incentivized to go after protesters because of a special fund Enbridge pays into to cover security costs along the construction route. Some local police agencies have criticized that characterization, saying people have the right to protest, and law enforcement has to do its job when calls come in for trespassing or damage to property.
ALBANY, N.Y. -- The Senate-approved Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has $15 billion allocated for the electric vehicle industry, and is expected to add momentum to New York's growing commitment to renewables.
The New York Climate Act outlines that the state must reach 100% zero-emission energy by 2040.
Anne Reynolds, executive director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York (ACE NY), said with ambitious climate goals, the state is also seeing healthy momentum in the solar-energy movement.
"And we hope that it continues, because we still have a long way to go," Reynolds asserted. "We still get the majority of our energy from fossil fuels, and if we want that to be more and more renewable, we have to get things built."
Reynolds noted more than 1,000 wind turbines have been installed across New York, and the state has signed more than 90 contracts with wind and solar companies. She hopes the Infrastructure Act funds will be used to prioritize transit that helps to reduce airborne emissions, such as electric vehicles and high-speed rail.
ACE NY is a 100-member organization that includes wind- and solar-power groups, electric vehicle-charging companies and others. Looking to the future, Reynolds hopes some equipment and supply chain for clean-energy vehicles can be based in-state to boost the local economy.
"My dream would be that ACE starts to get members that manufacture wind turbines or solar panels, or electric buses in New York State," Reynolds outlined. "And we can help create not just the construction jobs that we're creating right now, on the ground, but also some manufacturing jobs."
She added ACE NY expects to have about 20 clean-energy projects under construction around the state this year.
At the same time, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report published this week warned once again greenhouse gases are responsible for global warming, and suggested lowering carbon emissions to limit the worst impacts.
MINNEAPOLIS - The COVID-19 pandemic ended job gains in plenty of industries, including clean energy. But a new report says the setback for Minnesota's green jobs sector wasn't long lasting.
An annual summary, released today by the national nonprofit E-2, shows that overall, the state lost more than 6,000 clean-energy jobs last year, but saw a 10% gain in the second half of 2020.
Amelia Cerling Hennes, director of communications for the group Clean Energy Economy Minnesota, said the rebound was welcome news - and not surprising.
"This surge back in jobs that we saw in the second half of last year kind of shows us what we've always known," she said, "that the clean-energy industry is strong, and it's a vital part of Minnesota's economy."
Energy-efficiency jobs, which involve helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint, saw notable losses. The report said that subsector, which accounts for most of Minnesota's clean-energy jobs, is taking longer to recover. But other areas, such as advanced transportation, are seeing fast growth, with the push for more zero-emission vehicles. The E-2 report relies on federal Energy Department data.
Joe Stofega, of Minneapolis-based Nokomis Energy, said they paused hiring in the initial stages of the pandemic, but that the pace for development has picked up. He added that in light of this week's U.N. climate-change report, they could get more calls from companies wanting to do their part.
"When we work with a business," he said, "there certainly, increasingly, have become more sustainability drivers that have gotten the attention of business leaders to evaluate."
Wane Worlobah, a newly hired employee at Tru-North Solar, said he explored doing electrical work while making a career transition during the crisis. That led him to solar installation, which he likes because of the mission tied to it.
"I'm able to advance my focus on electrical work," he said, "and I'm able to do that meaningful work."
Industry groups have said they'd like to see certain policy changes, such as higher building performance standards, in hopes of prompting more companies to take on these projects that would help to reduce emissions.
IXONIA, Wis. -- The public comment period has ended, but opponents of proposed natural gas storage facilities in southeastern Wisconsin still hope to convince state regulators to thwart the project, arguing residents all over the state could end up paying the price.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) has been gathering feedback as it decides whether to grant WEC Energy Group a permit to build the facilities. The sites would hold liquefied natural gas in large tanks.
The company insists the extra supplies would be beneficial during peak demand in the colder months.
Cassie Steiner-Bouxa, senior campaign coordinator for the Sierra Club of Wisconsin, countered adding fossil-fuel infrastructure for only a handful of days each year is not a good idea.
"WEC customers will be on the hook to pay for this," Steiner-Bouxa asserted. "Anyone in Wisconsin who's concerned about climate impacts will be concerned about this."
Groups such as the Sierra Club contended costs would reach upwards of $460 million and would be passed on to customers. However, utility officials reported the project would save customers $200 million over 30 years.
Even though the PSC is no longer accepting comments, opponents urged residents to appeal to the commission as well as WEC Energy while deliberations continue.
One facility would be built north of the Illinois border in Bluff Creek, with the other planned for Ixonia, just west of Milwaukee.
Mary Rupnow, an activist who has led community-level opposition efforts there, worried about safety for nearby residents.
"There's asphyxiation vapors that could get released from the facility," Rupnow alleged. "There's jetting and flashing releases that could result in fires."
Environmental advocates also noted the proposed site is near a wetland, and pointed out the project runs counter to carbon emission reduction goals laid out by Gov. Tony Evers and President Joe Biden.
The company said their approach is not as expensive as connecting with interstate pipelines, but Steiner-Bouxa emphasized to meet customer demand year-round, Wisconsin should keep pursuing a robust network of renewable energy and stronger weatherization programs.
"When we have this distributed electric system of clean energy, we're seeing a lot more resiliency from the system, from the grid," Steiner-Bouxa remarked.
As for heating purposes, she added investing in demand-management programs for large-scale customers could help ease the burden when it comes to supplies in the winter.
