With Line 3 Nearing Finish Line, Tribal Opponents Continue Speaking Out

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The Senate-approved Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has $15 billion allocated for the electric vehicle industry, and is expected to add momentum to New York's growing commitment to renewables.



The New York Climate Act outlines that the state must reach 100% zero-emission energy by 2040.



Anne Reynolds, executive director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York (ACE NY), said with ambitious climate goals, the state is also seeing healthy momentum in the solar-energy movement.



"And we hope that it continues, because we still have a long way to go," Reynolds asserted. "We still get the majority of our energy from fossil fuels, and if we want that to be more and more renewable, we have to get things built."



Reynolds noted more than 1,000 wind turbines have been installed across New York, and the state has signed more than 90 contracts with wind and solar companies. She hopes the Infrastructure Act funds will be used to prioritize transit that helps to reduce airborne emissions, such as electric vehicles and high-speed rail.



ACE NY is a 100-member organization that includes wind- and solar-power groups, electric vehicle-charging companies and others. Looking to the future, Reynolds hopes some equipment and supply chain for clean-energy vehicles can be based in-state to boost the local economy.



"My dream would be that ACE starts to get members that manufacture wind turbines or solar panels, or electric buses in New York State," Reynolds outlined. "And we can help create not just the construction jobs that we're creating right now, on the ground, but also some manufacturing jobs."



She added ACE NY expects to have about 20 clean-energy projects under construction around the state this year.



At the same time, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report published this week warned once again greenhouse gases are responsible for global warming, and suggested lowering carbon emissions to limit the worst impacts.



MINNEAPOLIS - The COVID-19 pandemic ended job gains in plenty of industries, including clean energy. But a new report says the setback for Minnesota's green jobs sector wasn't long lasting.



An annual summary, released today by the national nonprofit E-2, shows that overall, the state lost more than 6,000 clean-energy jobs last year, but saw a 10% gain in the second half of 2020.



Amelia Cerling Hennes, director of communications for the group Clean Energy Economy Minnesota, said the rebound was welcome news - and not surprising.



"This surge back in jobs that we saw in the second half of last year kind of shows us what we've always known," she said, "that the clean-energy industry is strong, and it's a vital part of Minnesota's economy."



Energy-efficiency jobs, which involve helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint, saw notable losses. The report said that subsector, which accounts for most of Minnesota's clean-energy jobs, is taking longer to recover. But other areas, such as advanced transportation, are seeing fast growth, with the push for more zero-emission vehicles. The E-2 report relies on federal Energy Department data.



Joe Stofega, of Minneapolis-based Nokomis Energy, said they paused hiring in the initial stages of the pandemic, but that the pace for development has picked up. He added that in light of this week's U.N. climate-change report, they could get more calls from companies wanting to do their part.



"When we work with a business," he said, "there certainly, increasingly, have become more sustainability drivers that have gotten the attention of business leaders to evaluate."



Wane Worlobah, a newly hired employee at Tru-North Solar, said he explored doing electrical work while making a career transition during the crisis. That led him to solar installation, which he likes because of the mission tied to it.



"I'm able to advance my focus on electrical work," he said, "and I'm able to do that meaningful work."



Industry groups have said they'd like to see certain policy changes, such as higher building performance standards, in hopes of prompting more companies to take on these projects that would help to reduce emissions.



