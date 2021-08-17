Piney Point Pollution Could Overflow with Storms, Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Due to the recent tropical weather systems threatening the region, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is seeking an emergency court hearing to transfer control of the troubled former phosphate processing plant at Piney Point from its owners to avoid another environmental disaster.



In court filings, lawyers for DEP said owner HRK Holdings "has demonstrated its inability to continue to maintain, repair or close the stack system."



Glenn Compton, director of the environmental group ManaSota-88, said the state's urgency is decades overdue, but he is glad to see something is being done to protect Tampa Bay.



"We're just one more storm away from another catastrophic event at Piney Point," Compton asserted. "And also we need to realize that we're not just talking about one holding pond that has leaked, but we have two other holding ponds that are at critical stage."



In April, the ongoing issues with the fertilizer processing plant garnered national attention when a leak in a holding pond, called a phosphogypsum stack, forced operators to release 215 million gallons of nutrient-loaded wastewater into the bay.



The DEP stated it remains committed to overseeing HRK's management of Piney Point and the eventual closure of the site, through the emergency hearing.



Compton added he hopes the state will do more to protect the environment beyond the issues at Piney Point.



"The state of Florida will hopefully realize there's a true cost to the environment and to the public health and the taxpayers when it comes to permitting phosphate mining and not linking the phosphogypsum waste disposal to the mining that's approved at the beginning of the process," Compton contended.



Many groups already have linked recent red-tide outbreaks in the region, which killed more than 1,700 tons of marine animals, to the Piney Point discharges. Groups have been able to pinpoint the trail of dead fish through the Florida Fish and Wildlife's red tide map.



If a judge agrees with the state and appoints a receiver, the Department of Environmental Protection said it will pay for costs with funds from the Legislature.



TUCSON, Ariz. - When most people think of a labor union, images of factory workers, carpenters or pipefitters come to mind. But what about workers on the front lines of the battle against climate change?



Employees of an Arizona-based advocacy group have formed Workers for Biological Diversity. The new union - made up of scientists, lawyers and organizers - was recognized by the Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit that advocates for threatened species and other conservation issues.



Center staff attorney and union representative Ross Middlemiss said employees believe a unified workforce can help drive the Center's mission.



"It really came out of a place of value in what we have at the Center and wanting to be a part of the continued improvement and evolution going forward," he said. "We wanted to make the Center a better place, and have a hand in that process."



Middlemiss said other major conservation groups have formed or are in the process of forming similar unions, including 350.org, Human Rights Watch, the Sunrise Movement and the Sierra Club.



The new union was formed under the auspices of the Communications Workers of America, making it part of a nationwide network of labor unions. Beth Allen, CWA communications director, said the union movement among workers at nonprofits is growing.



"When one group of workers in that sector organizes," she said, "the people hear about it and they think, 'Hey, that might be a good fit for our workplace, too.' And they start taking action to look into it, to see if it would be a good fit for them."



The Center for Biological Diversity is based in Tucson and has offices throughout the United States and in Mexico. Its programs include Endangered Species, Environmental Health, Oceans, Public Lands, Sustainability, Environmental Justice, and Climate Law.





