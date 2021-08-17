As Fires Rage Outside, Indoor Air Risks Could Also Be Lurking

SEATTLE -- Wildfire smoke is a hazard to many Washingtonians right now, but health experts say some might not get the relief they need inside their homes.



Dr. Mark Vossler, president of Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, said gas stoves can also present hazards to our health.



"We think that we can escape bad outdoor air quality by going indoors, but of course if we're burning fossil fuels in the home, we're also creating bad indoor air quality," Vossler contended.



The potential combination of bad air quality indoors and outdoors comes as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.



A recently released study found last year's wildfires caused more cases and deaths from the virus. Tiny particles, such as harmful heavy metals in the smoke, make people more susceptible to respiratory disease.



Vossler pointed out you can also find harmful particulate matter that lodges itself deep in the lungs after cooking a meal on a gas stove. He noted indoor air from these gases would be deemed unhealthy if measured outside.



"But we're not measuring indoor air quality," Vossler observed. "You're not getting reports on your weather reports like you do when there's smoky skies, but it is dangerous."



Vossler added there is an established link between the concentration of particulates in the air and mortality. Research shows children who live in a home with a gas stove have a 40% increased risk of asthma symptoms.



Vossler stressed he is encouraged by the Evergreen State's goals for reducing carbon emissions and moving toward renewables, including local efforts in the state to reduce the use of natural gas in buildings, but he believes it's a different story at the federal level.



"Washington, the state, is moving in the right direction," Vossler asserted. "Where we're failing dramatically is Washington, D.C., where the federal government hasn't done anything significant at all to mitigate climate change."



Vossler suggested Congress could take a step in the right direction by passing the infrastructure and budget bills, which contain climate action measures.



References: Recommendations Wash. State Dept. of Health 07/16/2021

Gas cooking study Utrecht Univ. 08/20/2013

Particulate matter study Environmental Systems Research Institute/Harvard Univ. 08/13/2021



get more stories like this via email



HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With a few weeks until school starts, the state Departments of Health and Education have announced new initiatives to keep K-12 schools and universities open amid the COVID-19 Delta variant.



Alison Beam, acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, signed an executive order Monday directing vaccine providers in the state to coordinate vaccination clinics at schools and universities when requested by administrators.



The state has also introduced a free, voluntary COVID-19 testing program available to K-12 schools weekly. Beam said public health investments will help keep COVID out of classrooms.



"It's clear that everyone wants to keep kids in the classroom and keep extracurricular activities going," Beam observed. "That's why we are encouraging all K-12 schools to take advantage of this unique opportunity to bring COVID-19 testing into schools at no expense to the school."



Biotechnology company Ginkgo will operate the pooled testing program, which will combine nasal swab samples from a classroom and run them as a single test to quickly determine any COVID-19 cases.



Providers will be expected to coordinate vaccination clinics for the employees, volunteers, students and student families that are part of the school community.



Noe Ortega, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education, said the new programs will be key to making sure in-person learning can continue.



"Initiatives such as the ones we are here to announce today are vital to our success," Ortega stated. "I encourage all our schools to coordinate COVID-19 vaccination clinics for their communities as soon as possible. And I encourage all K-12 schools to participate in testing programs as well."



A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation said parents were twice as likely to get their kids vaccinated if schools provided them with information and research that helped them decide.



U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also joined the announcement virtually, and said Pennsylvania is leading by example for other states to ensure a safe and healthy school year.



References: COVID-19 initiatives Office of the Governor 08/16/2021

School policy poll Kaiser Family Foundation 08/11/2021



get more stories like this via email

