PNS Daily Newscast - August 17, 2021
Physical and mental health at forefront as kids head back to in-person learning; and Florida authorities focus on a troubled former phosphate plant amid tropical weather threats.

2021Talks - August 17, 2021
President Biden stands behind U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; Texas Supreme Court upholds a state mask ban; Democrats continue to make voting rights a priority; and SNAP benefits to rise more than 25% in October.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Variant Spread Renews Focus on Nursing-Home Vaccinations

Tuesday, August 17, 2021   

MADISON, Wis. -- In Wisconsin and around the U.S., there are growing calls for a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for nursing-home staffs, and a nonprofit said many facilities are failing to meet an industry goal.

AARP said its latest tracking data showed only 18% of Wisconsin nursing homes have met the industry target of 75% of workers vaccinated.

Collectively, only 60% of long-term care facility workers in America have received their COVID shots.

Helen Marks Dicks, state issues advocacy director for AARP Wisconsin, said given the spike in patient deaths last winter, now's not the time to see vaccinations languish as variants spread.

"If you're walking into a nursing home unvaccinated, you're putting a lot of people at risk that have health challenges to begin with," Dicks asserted.

AARP is gathering federal data as part of its COVID-19 nursing home dashboards, which are summarized in four-week periods.

Dicks noted there was a major push for nursing-home vaccinations earlier this year, but things stalled over the summer. She pointed to industry fears of worsening staffing shortages as one factor. Generally, personal freedoms and questions about health effects are often cited by those who have not yet been vaccinated.

Dicks argued it is important for nursing homes to issue the mandates because there are roadblocks in trying to get policymakers to establish a requirement for the broader public.

"The rates are increasing slightly, and Wisconsin is doing better than average for both the number of nursing-home residents and nursing-home staff that are vaccinated," Dicks acknowledged. "But it's still not at the levels that [we] would like to see."

Groups such as the American Medical Association have called for vaccination mandates for health-care employees, including long-term care workers.

Coinciding with the renewed calls is an increase in COVID case activity at nursing homes. Recent dashboards show a nationwide increase of 50% among residents.

Disclosure: AARP Wisconsin contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


