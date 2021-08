Variant Spread Renews Focus on Nursing-Home Vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. -- In Wisconsin and around the U.S., there are growing calls for a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for nursing-home staffs, and a nonprofit said many facilities are failing to meet an industry goal.



AARP said its latest tracking data showed only 18% of Wisconsin nursing homes have met the industry target of 75% of workers vaccinated.



Collectively, only 60% of long-term care facility workers in America have received their COVID shots.



Helen Marks Dicks, state issues advocacy director for AARP Wisconsin, said given the spike in patient deaths last winter, now's not the time to see vaccinations languish as variants spread.



"If you're walking into a nursing home unvaccinated, you're putting a lot of people at risk that have health challenges to begin with," Dicks asserted.



AARP is gathering federal data as part of its COVID-19 nursing home dashboards, which are summarized in four-week periods.



Dicks noted there was a major push for nursing-home vaccinations earlier this year, but things stalled over the summer. She pointed to industry fears of worsening staffing shortages as one factor. Generally, personal freedoms and questions about health effects are often cited by those who have not yet been vaccinated.



Dicks argued it is important for nursing homes to issue the mandates because there are roadblocks in trying to get policymakers to establish a requirement for the broader public.



"The rates are increasing slightly, and Wisconsin is doing better than average for both the number of nursing-home residents and nursing-home staff that are vaccinated," Dicks acknowledged. "But it's still not at the levels that [we] would like to see."



Groups such as the American Medical Association have called for vaccination mandates for health-care employees, including long-term care workers.



Coinciding with the renewed calls is an increase in COVID case activity at nursing homes. Recent dashboards show a nationwide increase of 50% among residents.



HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With a few weeks until school starts, the state Departments of Health and Education have announced new initiatives to keep K-12 schools and universities open amid the COVID-19 Delta variant.



Alison Beam, acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, signed an executive order Monday directing vaccine providers in the state to coordinate vaccination clinics at schools and universities when requested by administrators.



The state has also introduced a free, voluntary COVID-19 testing program available to K-12 schools weekly. Beam said public health investments will help keep COVID out of classrooms.



"It's clear that everyone wants to keep kids in the classroom and keep extracurricular activities going," Beam observed. "That's why we are encouraging all K-12 schools to take advantage of this unique opportunity to bring COVID-19 testing into schools at no expense to the school."



Biotechnology company Ginkgo will operate the pooled testing program, which will combine nasal swab samples from a classroom and run them as a single test to quickly determine any COVID-19 cases.



Providers will be expected to coordinate vaccination clinics for the employees, volunteers, students and student families that are part of the school community.



Noe Ortega, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education, said the new programs will be key to making sure in-person learning can continue.



"Initiatives such as the ones we are here to announce today are vital to our success," Ortega stated. "I encourage all our schools to coordinate COVID-19 vaccination clinics for their communities as soon as possible. And I encourage all K-12 schools to participate in testing programs as well."



A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation said parents were twice as likely to get their kids vaccinated if schools provided them with information and research that helped them decide.



U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also joined the announcement virtually, and said Pennsylvania is leading by example for other states to ensure a safe and healthy school year.



