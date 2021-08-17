Report: Tyson Foods' Control Over Poultry Industry Hurts Workers, Farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Tyson Foods is one of the largest poultry producers in the country, and a new report showed the Arkansas-based company's industry dominance has had some crushing effects on its contract farmers and plant workers.



The Union of Concerned Scientists' report detailed how Tyson, the third-largest employer in Arkansas, has a monopoly-like control over poultry processing.



Ricardo Salvador, director of the food and environment program for the Union of Concerned Scientists, said Tyson's political power and its high market concentration have put many of its plant workers physically at risk due to high labor demands, especially during COVID-19.



"If we did not have the workers that perform the brutal, menial labor of agriculture, the entire system would collapse," Salvador asserted. "And they deserve to have the same wages, the same benefits, the same livelihood and workplace protections that the rest of us assume are our rights."



Poultry plant workers are exposed to many physical health threats on the job, including musculoskeletal disorders, dangerous chemicals, traumatic injuries from operating machinery, and more.



The pandemic exacerbated many of these health risks. According to the report, industry lobbyists for Tyson and others pressed to have then-President Donald Trump sign the executive order early on in the pandemic, which declared the plants essential to reopen.



Magaly Licolli, executive director of the worker-based nonprofit group Venceremos said the pandemic displayed the power that Tyson has over the state and how it hurts workers, many of whom are predominantly people of color.



"Many immigrants living in Arkansas that worked in this industry, many of them cannot work anywhere else, so it creates this cycle of poverty," Licolli contended. "They're seen as disposable, so eventually they will need to find resources to survive."



Salvador argued one solution would be to strengthen antitrust laws to better evaluate the country's agriculture supply chain. Licolli noted Venceremos is working on a petition they plan to deliver to Tyson leadership in the coming weeks, calling for increased wages.



DENVER - Nearly 40% of Black and Latino adults in Colorado and across the U.S. have been targeted by scammers, according to new AARP research.



One in five people targeted lost money, and nearly 60% ended up being repeat victims.



While exposure to scams among Black and Latinos was on par with other racial groups, 2020 saw the highest ever year-over-year rise in fraud reports.



Shani Hosten, vice president for African American/Black audience strategy with AARP, said during the pandemic, people were isolated, and spent more time than ever online.



"So we have seen," said Hosten, "particularly in the Black community and the Latino community, work from home scams, fake job postings, COVID-19 stimulus check scams, and also online romance and dating scams."



Latino adults are most frequently targeted by scammers posing as utility company officials, and scams targeting grandparents. Black adults were mostly targeted in government imposter scams, where a caller claims to be a government official asking to confirm personal or bank account information.



AARP offers a toll-free help line at 877-908-3360, and you can sign up for the latest scam alerts reported in your ZIP code at 'AARP.org/FraudWatchNetwork.'



Hosten said there are steps people can take to protect themselves. Enter your phone number in the National Do Not Call Registry at 'donotcall.gov,' don't enter free prize contests that ask for personal information, and don't answer the phone if you don't know who the caller is.



"Change your passwords, making sure they are unique for certain accounts, and really decreasing your risk for fraud losses online," said Hosten. "And then the other thing that we can do is making sure that you're avoiding giving personal information out over the phone."



Being able to spot a scam can not only help people avoid losing money, Hosten said it can also avoid the emotional toll of a scam. She said it's also important for people to talk with friends and family about the specific scams they encounter, and how to avoid them.







