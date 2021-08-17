Tuesday, August 17, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 17, 2021
Physical and mental health at forefront as kids head back to in-person learning; and Florida authorities focus on a troubled former phosphate plant amid tropical weather threats.

2021Talks - August 17, 2021
President Biden stands behind U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; Texas Supreme Court upholds a state mask ban; Democrats continue to make voting rights a priority; and SNAP benefits to rise more than 25% in October.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Report: Tyson Foods' Control Over Poultry Industry Hurts Workers, Farmers

Tuesday, August 17, 2021   

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Tyson Foods is one of the largest poultry producers in the country, and a new report showed the Arkansas-based company's industry dominance has had some crushing effects on its contract farmers and plant workers.

The Union of Concerned Scientists' report detailed how Tyson, the third-largest employer in Arkansas, has a monopoly-like control over poultry processing.

Ricardo Salvador, director of the food and environment program for the Union of Concerned Scientists, said Tyson's political power and its high market concentration have put many of its plant workers physically at risk due to high labor demands, especially during COVID-19.

"If we did not have the workers that perform the brutal, menial labor of agriculture, the entire system would collapse," Salvador asserted. "And they deserve to have the same wages, the same benefits, the same livelihood and workplace protections that the rest of us assume are our rights."

Poultry plant workers are exposed to many physical health threats on the job, including musculoskeletal disorders, dangerous chemicals, traumatic injuries from operating machinery, and more.

The pandemic exacerbated many of these health risks. According to the report, industry lobbyists for Tyson and others pressed to have then-President Donald Trump sign the executive order early on in the pandemic, which declared the plants essential to reopen.

Magaly Licolli, executive director of the worker-based nonprofit group Venceremos said the pandemic displayed the power that Tyson has over the state and how it hurts workers, many of whom are predominantly people of color.

"Many immigrants living in Arkansas that worked in this industry, many of them cannot work anywhere else, so it creates this cycle of poverty," Licolli contended. "They're seen as disposable, so eventually they will need to find resources to survive."

Salvador argued one solution would be to strengthen antitrust laws to better evaluate the country's agriculture supply chain. Licolli noted Venceremos is working on a petition they plan to deliver to Tyson leadership in the coming weeks, calling for increased wages.


