Report: Tyson Foods' Control Over Poultry Industry Hurts Workers, Farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Tyson Foods is one of the largest poultry producers in the country, and a new report showed the Arkansas-based company's industry dominance has had some crushing effects on its contract farmers and plant workers.
The Union of Concerned Scientists' report detailed how Tyson, the third-largest employer in Arkansas, has a monopoly-like control over poultry processing.
Ricardo Salvador, director of the food and environment program for the Union of Concerned Scientists, said Tyson's political power and its high market concentration have put many of its plant workers physically at risk due to high labor demands, especially during COVID-19.
"If we did not have the workers that perform the brutal, menial labor of agriculture, the entire system would collapse," Salvador asserted. "And they deserve to have the same wages, the same benefits, the same livelihood and workplace protections that the rest of us assume are our rights."
Poultry plant workers are exposed to many physical health threats on the job, including musculoskeletal disorders, dangerous chemicals, traumatic injuries from operating machinery, and more.
The pandemic exacerbated many of these health risks. According to the report, industry lobbyists for Tyson and others pressed to have then-President Donald Trump sign the executive order early on in the pandemic, which declared the plants essential to reopen.
Magaly Licolli, executive director of the worker-based nonprofit group Venceremos said the pandemic displayed the power that Tyson has over the state and how it hurts workers, many of whom are predominantly people of color.
"Many immigrants living in Arkansas that worked in this industry, many of them cannot work anywhere else, so it creates this cycle of poverty," Licolli contended. "They're seen as disposable, so eventually they will need to find resources to survive."
Salvador argued one solution would be to strengthen antitrust laws to better evaluate the country's agriculture supply chain. Licolli noted Venceremos is working on a petition they plan to deliver to Tyson leadership in the coming weeks, calling for increased wages.
DENVER - Nearly 40% of Black and Latino adults in Colorado and across the U.S. have been targeted by scammers, according to new AARP research.
One in five people targeted lost money, and nearly 60% ended up being repeat victims.
While exposure to scams among Black and Latinos was on par with other racial groups, 2020 saw the highest ever year-over-year rise in fraud reports.
Shani Hosten, vice president for African American/Black audience strategy with AARP, said during the pandemic, people were isolated, and spent more time than ever online.
"So we have seen," said Hosten, "particularly in the Black community and the Latino community, work from home scams, fake job postings, COVID-19 stimulus check scams, and also online romance and dating scams."
Latino adults are most frequently targeted by scammers posing as utility company officials, and scams targeting grandparents. Black adults were mostly targeted in government imposter scams, where a caller claims to be a government official asking to confirm personal or bank account information.
AARP offers a toll-free help line at 877-908-3360, and you can sign up for the latest scam alerts reported in your ZIP code at 'AARP.org/FraudWatchNetwork.'
Hosten said there are steps people can take to protect themselves. Enter your phone number in the National Do Not Call Registry at 'donotcall.gov,' don't enter free prize contests that ask for personal information, and don't answer the phone if you don't know who the caller is.
"Change your passwords, making sure they are unique for certain accounts, and really decreasing your risk for fraud losses online," said Hosten. "And then the other thing that we can do is making sure that you're avoiding giving personal information out over the phone."
Being able to spot a scam can not only help people avoid losing money, Hosten said it can also avoid the emotional toll of a scam. She said it's also important for people to talk with friends and family about the specific scams they encounter, and how to avoid them.
DENVER -- Today marks the day Black women in the U.S. will finally earn as much as a white, non-Hispanic man was paid in 2020.
Ashley Panelli, associate state director of 9to5 Colorado, said gender and racial wage gaps deny women the money needed to own their own homes, help their kids get through college, and become financially stable.
She pointed to census data, which showed some women of color earn less than half their male counterparts' pay.
"When you have people making 50, 60, 70 cents on the dollar to their male counterparts, that added up over somebody's lifetime to hundreds of thousands, sometimes close to a million dollars, in lost wages," Panelli outlined.
Colorado's Equal Pay For Equal Work Act, which went into effect this year, aims to address the wage gap by requiring companies to include a salary range in any job posting.
Critics say the measure amounts to politicians micromanaging business, and warn companies could move to states with fewer regulations.
The Wall Street Journal recently reported some national companies have excluded job applicants from Colorado.
Panelli argued the report underscores the need for a national response to ensure wage transparency. Until then, she asserted it is important to put a spotlight on any bad corporate actors.
"Why is it that you are fearful to comply with this law? Because if you're implementing fair and just workplace policies, companies shouldn't have anything to hide," Panelli contended.
Panelli herself discovered during a candid conversation at a previous job a worker she supervised was making $15,000 more. She pointed out for too long, talking about how much money you earn has been a taboo subject, and she encouraged people to talk to coworkers and family members about salaries and the going rate for the kind of work they're doing.
"And bring that to their supervisors, bring that to their companies and really start this conversation," Panelli urged. "Because as long as there's a culture of silence around this, the gender wage gap will never change."
NEW YORK -- Over 10,000 New York and New Jersey front-line airport workers will get health insurance as part of new contract negotiations that come at a time when more people are flying.
The Healthy Terminals Act provides zero-premium cost health coverage to contract workers at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty international airports.
According to Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, it's the first state-level legislation of its kind in the country.
Rob Hill, union vice president and airports division director for New York and New Jersey, said it is a victory that they are finally being recognized as essential workers, but it comes at a price.
"And unfortunately, we lost some of our members due to the pandemic and the virus," Hill recounted. "To get the public to see that, and the airlines and state, that these workers have to have health care."
COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of color, in part because many are front-line workers. Hill sees the addition of health insurance as a racial-justice matter, and since contract airport workers are predominantly people of color, he thinks similar measures should be in place at other U.S. airports.
Especially with new variants of COVID-19 spreading, Hill asserted workers having healthcare benefits is in the public interest.
"That concern is also why this is an issue not just for the workers, but for the traveling public," Hill explained. "To know that the airport workers they're coming in contact with have the ability to go to the doctor, and take care of themselves and have sick days, etc."
The contract includes quarterly reviews to ensure compliance with health and safety guidance, along with policies requiring personal protective equipment, social distancing and other precautions. Also included are new policies to protect workers from discrimination for natural hair or hairstyles tied to racial, ethnic or cultural identities.
