NM Advances Sexual-Orientation and Gender-Identity Data Collection

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Bridging gaps in services for LGBTQ New Mexicans is the goal of an executive order signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Monday.



The order directs departments at the state level to begin collecting data about sexual orientation and gender identity on forms and applications when other demographic data is collected.



The group Equality New Mexico championed the executive order after the state Legislature failed to act on similar legislation.



Marshall Martinez, executive director of the group, said the Governor's order is the first step toward creating a long-overdue database.



"What LGBTQ New Mexicans are experiencing when it comes to barriers, inequities or gaps in services around health care, education or economic stability," Martinez outlined.



Martinez pointed out the move will make New Mexico a national leader in addressing some of the life-or-death issues faced by gay and trans Americans.



Martinez noted the New Mexico Department of Health has been asking questions about sexual orientation and gender identity for decades, in the context of sexually transmitted disease or AIDS prevention and treatment.



He emphasized, like other information provided to the state, LGBTQ self-identification information will be voluntary.



"Just as some people choose not to identify their race, or their age or their annual income, they also don't have to identify their sexual orientation or gender identity," Martinez explained.



Martinez hopes successful use of the demographic-analysis tool in New Mexico will encourage other states to follow suit and create better policies for all LGBTQ Americans.



Disclosure: Equality New Mexico contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, LGBTQIA Issues, and Social Justice.

HELENA, Mont. -- The transgender community faced an unprecedented number of attacks from the Montana Legislature this session, advocates said.



The most notable was a bill to ban trans girls from high school sports, which supporters contended will protect girls' sports. Opponents argued trans girls out-competing other girls is a non-existent issue in Montana.



Another measure requires people to submit a court order and show proof of surgery in order to change the gender marker on their birth certificates.



Shawn Reagor, director of equality and economic justice for the Montana Human Rights Network, said surgery isn't required to update other documents, including passports and driver's licenses.



"And that's for a number of reasons," Reagor explained. "First of all, a lot of trans folks end up not getting surgery. It's a very personal thing and, in addition to that, it can be difficult to access for a number of folks."



Supporters of the bill claimed the administration under former Gov. Steve Bullock illegitimately changed the administrative rules in 2017, rather than going through the Legislature. Anti-trans legislation has been introduced and passed in states across the country.



Another measure was designed to increase legal protections for Montanans' religious freedoms. But LGBTQ groups worried it gives cover for discrimination, such as firing someone for their gender identity or sexual orientation.



Reagor called the bills a coordinated attack on LGBTQ people that had little support from the public.



"We saw thousands of comments on most of the bills in opposition to them," Reagor reported. "And we had businesses, physicians, athletes, coaches, parents and LGBTQ community members testifying against these bills."



Reagor noted there was success blocking some bills, including measures that would have prevented trans youth from accessing health care such as puberty blockers and surgery.



He emphasized the session had a high emotional toll. His group has seen an increase in school bullying, anxiety, depression, and calls to suicide crisis centers.



Because June is LGBTQ Pride Month, Reagor added it is important to let trans, non-binary and two spirit Montanans know they belong here, and also improve understanding for people outside the communities.



"So when we think about Pride, there will be a big emphasis on reaching out to individuals," Reagor remarked. "To being able to celebrate as a community, to celebrate our resilience, to celebrate all of the work that we did and the wins that we had."



