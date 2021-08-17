NM Advances Sexual-Orientation and Gender-Identity Data Collection

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Bridging gaps in services for LGBTQ New Mexicans is the goal of an executive order signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Monday.
The order directs departments at the state level to begin collecting data about sexual orientation and gender identity on forms and applications when other demographic data is collected.
The group Equality New Mexico championed the executive order after the state Legislature failed to act on similar legislation.
Marshall Martinez, executive director of the group, said the Governor's order is the first step toward creating a long-overdue database.
"What LGBTQ New Mexicans are experiencing when it comes to barriers, inequities or gaps in services around health care, education or economic stability," Martinez outlined.
Martinez pointed out the move will make New Mexico a national leader in addressing some of the life-or-death issues faced by gay and trans Americans.
Martinez noted the New Mexico Department of Health has been asking questions about sexual orientation and gender identity for decades, in the context of sexually transmitted disease or AIDS prevention and treatment.
He emphasized, like other information provided to the state, LGBTQ self-identification information will be voluntary.
"Just as some people choose not to identify their race, or their age or their annual income, they also don't have to identify their sexual orientation or gender identity," Martinez explained.
Martinez hopes successful use of the demographic-analysis tool in New Mexico will encourage other states to follow suit and create better policies for all LGBTQ Americans.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A ten-week education program that focuses on sexual orientation and gender identity aims to reduce health disparities among LGBTQ+ veterans.
Dr. Tiffany Lange, clinical psychologist at the Veterans Health Administration (VA), said many veterans are unsure about what services are available or are concerned they could face discrimination.
She explained perceived stigma can prevent people from revealing their sexuality and accessing medical treatment provided by the military.
"And so, we're sharing the relevant information about how to have a conversation with a medical provider, and empowering our veterans to get connected to the services most relevant to their overall healthcare, so that we can promote wellness and social connectedness," Lange explained.
Research suggests general mental health and wellness is poorer among LGBTQ+ individuals compared to other groups, and lesbian and bisexual female veterans are significantly more likely to report frequent mental distress, low satisfaction with life, and sleep problems than heterosexual veterans.
According to the VA, of the more than 222,000 Arkansas veterans, it's unclear how many identify as LGBTQ+.
Lange added every VA facility across the country has at least one LGBTQ+ veteran care coordinator available. Individuals just have to contact their local office.
"They can go to va.gov and locate their local LGBTQ+ veteran care coordinator, who is a point of contact, who can assist them in navigating the relevant services."
Lange acknowledged there is more work to be done to identify the services the LGBTQ+ population needs.
"And so, constantly striving to improve, identify what those needs are, and most importantly, send a message that VA is welcoming of all who have served."
Last week, in a speech commemorating Pride Month, President Joe Biden announced the Department of Health and Human Services would protect against discrimination in healthcare services.
Earlier this year, Biden rescinded a military ban on openly transgender service members.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - June is LGBTQ Pride Month, which often includes parades and other celebrations. But a South Dakota group says this year, it's asking supporters to show up for the community not only during joyful moments, but when there are challenges.
According to the ACLU, Pride Month festivities still are a vital way to express support, especially since COVID-19 blocked those plans last year. But this spring saw another range of proposals in the Legislature that advocates viewed as an attack on LGBTQ rights.
Janna Farley, communications director for ACLU of South Dakota, said they hope that's not lost on people during the celebrations.
"Just a few months ago, we were fighting, again, more discriminatory, anti-transgender bills," she said. "And you know what? You've just got to think there are probably going to be similar bills next year."
This spring saw a bill restricting transgender youths from participating in school sports. While it didn't become law, Gov. Kristi Noem signed executive orders with similar restrictions. A religious-freedom bill also passed that opponents say opens the door to discrimination. Lawmakers behind these bills insist they're not targeting any specific group, but promoting fairness.
According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills were proposed in state legislatures in the United States this year, with a record 17 of them becoming law. With national special-interest groups behind this wave, Farley said, it's important for local allies to reach out personally to elected officials from their area.
"If the representatives in your district aren't hearing from their constituents, they're just going to assume that nobody cares, that they can just make up their own mind," she said. "But it's just a reminder that contacting your representatives is like, 'Hey, we're watching and these are issues that I care about.'"
She said that holds true for just about any issue that comes before the Legislature. The ACLU also is asking residents to sign its Pride Pledge, which the group described as a commitment to stand for equality each day.
HELENA, Mont. -- The transgender community faced an unprecedented number of attacks from the Montana Legislature this session, advocates said.
The most notable was a bill to ban trans girls from high school sports, which supporters contended will protect girls' sports. Opponents argued trans girls out-competing other girls is a non-existent issue in Montana.
Another measure requires people to submit a court order and show proof of surgery in order to change the gender marker on their birth certificates.
Shawn Reagor, director of equality and economic justice for the Montana Human Rights Network, said surgery isn't required to update other documents, including passports and driver's licenses.
"And that's for a number of reasons," Reagor explained. "First of all, a lot of trans folks end up not getting surgery. It's a very personal thing and, in addition to that, it can be difficult to access for a number of folks."
Supporters of the bill claimed the administration under former Gov. Steve Bullock illegitimately changed the administrative rules in 2017, rather than going through the Legislature. Anti-trans legislation has been introduced and passed in states across the country.
Another measure was designed to increase legal protections for Montanans' religious freedoms. But LGBTQ groups worried it gives cover for discrimination, such as firing someone for their gender identity or sexual orientation.
Reagor called the bills a coordinated attack on LGBTQ people that had little support from the public.
"We saw thousands of comments on most of the bills in opposition to them," Reagor reported. "And we had businesses, physicians, athletes, coaches, parents and LGBTQ community members testifying against these bills."
Reagor noted there was success blocking some bills, including measures that would have prevented trans youth from accessing health care such as puberty blockers and surgery.
He emphasized the session had a high emotional toll. His group has seen an increase in school bullying, anxiety, depression, and calls to suicide crisis centers.
Because June is LGBTQ Pride Month, Reagor added it is important to let trans, non-binary and two spirit Montanans know they belong here, and also improve understanding for people outside the communities.
"So when we think about Pride, there will be a big emphasis on reaching out to individuals," Reagor remarked. "To being able to celebrate as a community, to celebrate our resilience, to celebrate all of the work that we did and the wins that we had."