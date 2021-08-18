Public Redistricting Hearings "Inaccessible" for Working Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Redistricting Commission will host 10 public hearings next week to gather input on the state's mapmaking process after receiving the once-a-decade population data from the U.S. census.
The hearings are part of reform measures passed in 2015 and 2018 that require the seven-member commission to thoroughly engage Ohioans in the redistricting process. However, Katy Shanahan, Ohio state director for the advocacy group
All On The Line said the schedule will make the meetings difficult to attend for anyone who works nine to five.
"So, that's not incredibly accessible for folks who work during those hours, who are caretakers, families," she said. "There are also no options for virtual testimony - which is, of course, concerning given the resurgence of COVID, and our numbers in Ohio are really dire at the moment."
The commission also is working on plans to allow people to submit their own map ideas. In the meantime, there are two public hearings per day next week, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at locations throughout the state. The deadlines to adopt redistricting plans are in September.
The voter-approved changes also include requiring the mapmakers to protect communities above all else, rather than risk having them split or gerrymandered.
Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said the support the reform measures received is proof that Ohioans want a transparent redistricting process.
"Ohio voters are interested in fairness and care about our democracy," she said, "and they know we should do a better job keeping our communities together, making sure that the maps overall are fair and are generally proportional to the way that voters behave."
According to the census release, central Ohio was one of the fastest-growing sections of the state, with Delaware County's population up nearly 23% and Union County up 20%. However, as a state, the population growth was almost stagnant - meaning Ohio will lose one U.S. House seat.
AUSTIN, Texas -- Many states have implemented independent commissions to oversee redistricting based on the 2020 Census count, but Texas is not one of them, and some fear Hispanic and Black residents will suffer from it, despite their increased populations.
Census data shows Texans of color accounted for 95% of the state's population growth over the past decade, but Texas lawmakers have a history of partisan favoritism or gerrymandering, including multiple court challenges.
Rosalind Gold, chief public policy officer for the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, noted Latinos drove the country's demographic growth.
"For our nation to thrive, for our nation's well-being, for our nation to have prosperity, we have to address the issues that affect Latinos throughout the country," Gold contended.
Nationally, the Latino population has grown 19% since 2010, by nearly 10 million people.
Neighboring states such as New Mexico and Colorado have enacted safeguards to prevent partisan favoritism, which tends to happen when incumbent politicians hold the authority to redraw district maps. That would include Texas, where Republicans have controlled a majority in both chambers of the State Legislature for nearly two decades.
During redistricting this year, Gold argued, lawmakers must acknowledge Latinos account for about half of the U.S. population and their issues need attention.
"So that the maps that are drawn provide Latinos with a fair opportunity to choose elected officials who are responsive and accountable to them," Gold urged.
Census data showed Texas is one of the top five fastest-growing states, with much of the population growth in urban and suburban areas. Both Harris and Tarrant counties gained at least 300,000 people in the past decade.
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The recent release of detailed Census data means states can begin drawing up new voting maps. In Washington state, a new law will change the way prison populations are counted.
The measure relocates people who are incarcerated away from the places where they're imprisoned back to their home addresses.
Wanda Bertram, communication strategist with the Prison Policy Initiative, said it's inappropriate to count incarcerated people as residents of their prison cells.
"For one thing because they don't consider themselves to be members of the community almost all the time," said Bertram. "And most people in prison within a few years are actually going to leave the district, either to be transferred to a different prison or to go back to their own hometowns. "
The Washington state measure ending what some call "prison gerrymandering" passed in 2019.
Bertram noted that the law applies only when the state is drawing state district lines, not to local governments such as cities and school boards when they're drawing lines.
The end of prison gerrymandering will affect a number of communities, such as Monroe which is about 30 miles outside of Seattle and home to the Monroe Correctional Complex. Bertram said the prison population there is about 12% of the overall population.
In Connell, a town in the southeast part of the state near Kennewick, the share is even greater at about 44% of the population. But Bertram said counting these folks as part of these communities distorts the map.
"At the level of society overall," said Bertram, "we don't want this transference of political power away from the communities most impacted by mass incarceration and towards the communities where prisons happen to be located."
She said prison gerrymandering shows one way mass incarceration has impacts beyond the people in prison.
Bertram noted that some neighborhoods - especially those home to people of color - are policed at higher rates, and when people who are incarcerated are not counted as part of those communities, it dilutes their political power.
"It actually holds back reform," said Bertram. "It eats away at the momentum for criminal justice reform. So this has real impacts on the law, has impacts on how resources are allocated, and I think that states and counties really can't fix this soon enough."
Washington is among 11 states that have ended prison gerrymandering.
LOS ANGELES - New census data shows California is the second most diverse state in the nation, behind Hawaii - and that has big implications for new legislative districts that will be drawn up over the next few months.
The California Citizens Redistricting Commission took over the map-making duties from the Legislature after the 2010 census - so this is their second go around.
Kathay Feng, director of redistricting and representation at Common Cause, said the goal is to create fair political district maps that allow voters to choose their politicians and not the other way around.
"The lines are no longer tied to where the incumbents live or a partisan basis," said Feng. "They're tied to where those populations are growing. And so we may see significant shifts in the way the lines are, purely based on those demographic changes."
In the past, lawmakers tended to draw districts that protected incumbents and diluted the voting power of communities of color by packing them into one district or spreading them out into multiple districts.
Now nonprofits such as All On The Line are prepping community groups to speak out - with a program called Redistricting U - that holds its next online class tomorrow night.
The Citizen's Redistricting Commission already has started taking public testimony and has many hearings coming up. The schedule is online at Wedrawthelinesca.org.
Feng encouraged everyday citizens to get involved in the process.
"You do not need to be an expert at redistricting," said Feng. "If you can say, 'Here's where we're at, here are the issues that we care about,' that is what the commission needs to hear."
The census data showed that no one ethnic group forms a majority in the state.
The Latino population in California has gone up by more than 11% since 2010. The state is now roughly 41% white, 39% Latino, 15% Asian and less than 6% Black.