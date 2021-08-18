Union Asks CT McDonald's to Honor Worker-Recall Law

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 18, 2021
A Connecticut labor union plans to ask a McDonald's franchise to reinstate some workers who lost jobs during the COVID shutdown; Chicago and New Mexico add mask mandates.

NATO puts blame on Afghan leadership; poll shows 69% of Americans support mask requirements; Biden to announce third booster shot; and pandemic unemployment aid ends after Labor Day.

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

DARIEN, Conn. - A Connecticut labor union today is to deliver a letter to the owner of a McDonald's franchise, asking that workers be reinstated who lost their jobs during the shutdown.

Some were not asked to come back to the restaurant at Darien's I-95 Service Plaza. The union, 32-BJ SEIU Connecticut, believes the four longtime workers weren't asked to return to work because they had taken part in union organizing efforts for better wages and working conditions.

Alberto Bernardez, the union district leader, said part of a July 13 Connecticut law requires employers to recall certain laid-off workers in order of seniority - but he alleges that new employees have been hired since.

"So, they are in violation of the new law," he said. "They have to recall those workers, and we're going to continue this fight until they do so."

In June 2020, 32-B-J brought charges against Michell Enterprises before the National Labor Relations Board. The board determined the case had merit and brought Michell to trial. The case was argued in January, and is under review.

Pilar Mestanza, among the workers who tried to unionize, said she hasn't been asked to come back to McDonald's. She said she's gotten by on small, temporary jobs and financial help from her son since the layoff. She said she hopes Connecticut's new recall law will allow her to get her job back.

"I'm filled with a lot of hope that this will help me return to work," she said, "because my son has got his fiance, he's got a life that he's dedicated his money to - he shouldn't be stepping in to help me."

Seven workers in total are hoping to get their jobs back at the chain, but only four went to trial. Union members are delivering the letter today to Michell Enterprises' headquarters in Windsor Locks.

Disclosure: 32BJ SEIU contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Immigrant Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


