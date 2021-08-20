Doctors: Mask Up in Schools, Get Vaccine to Protect Hoosier Kids

INDIANAPOLIS -- Hospitals in Indiana are seeing an increase in children being admitted with complications due to the coronavirus, which they say is a combination of the Delta variant and kids going back to school.



Doctors are voicing concerns some parents continue to oppose mask mandates at school board and school start meetings.



Dr. Emily Scott, president of the Indiana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, emphasized masks and COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective. She believes both are needed to protect Hoosier kids.



"Just like kids know that they have to put on a seatbelt to get in the car and drive safely, or they know they have to put on their helmet to ride their bike, kids are doing quite well with masking in schools," Scott observed. "And they are very safe for kids to wear, all day long, in school."



Scott added for kids under 12, who are not yet approved to receive the vaccine, masking, social distancing and testing are key. She added it is also important the adults in their lives are vaccinated if they are able to receive it. Gov. Eric Holcomb expressed his support for schools that choose to require masks.



Scott pointed to a study from Georgia that found schools with universal masking have seen 37% fewer positive COVID-19 cases.



"Some kids are requiring to be in the hospital," Scott stressed. "There's kids in the ICU with COVID. And so, we really want to take this seriously. Masking in schools is just a really simple and easy step that we can do that will be effective."



Dr. Samir Ginde, president of the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians, also urged people to be diligent about where they get their COVID information, and recommended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He noted a lot of misinformation has spread about the safety of masks as well as the vaccines.



"They're difficult to decipher, 'What's real? What's myth? What's fact?'" Ginde remarked. "And I would ask that everybody try to use legitimate websites to get the information."



JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- More than 200,000 Missouri kids are facing food insecurity, according to the Missouri Kids Count 2021 Data Book.



Today is the last day of a summer nutrition program in Cole and Osage counties, which has provided weekly meal ingredients, a gift certificate and even free books to hundreds of children in the area.



Elizabeth Anderson, Osage County engagement specialist in community economic development for University of Missouri Extension, said it was unique in that, in addition to providing the food itself, they had recipes for kids to try on their own.



"I tried to seek out recipes that they wouldn't need an adult to help them with," Anderson explained. "If they could really do it from start to finish all by themselves and share it with their siblings or their friends or their family members."



The Missouri No Kid Hungry program partnered with the University of Missouri Extension nutrition program staff and the Missouri River Regional Library. They also decided to use the library's bookmobile, a 40-foot-long bus with reading nooks inside so that kids who participate in the program can choose a book from the free book cart.



Claudia Cook, director of the Missouri River Regional Library, added it is a good skill to learn what it takes to meal plan, cook and even shop for food if kids want to use the gift certificate to supplement the ingredients included in the package. She added the library is particularly excited the program has also been able to support literacy.



"The kids are like, 'Yeah, let's go get that free book,' and running off towards the bookmobile to check out the free book cart," Cook observed. "That was just the big thing for me, is to see them as excited about that."



Food insecurity had been declining prior to the pandemic. In Cole County, it went from nearly 20% in 2015 to just about 12% in 2019, and from more than 16% down to about 12% in Osage County.



The partnership, also supported by the Missouri Family and Community Trust, is one of many efforts to keep that progress going.



