Friday, August 20, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 20, 2021
Play

Starting the school year off right has probably never been more important as Texas kids return to class, and GOP Rep. Mo Brooks takes heat in defense of citizen anger, following a bomb threat in D.C.

2021Talks - August 19, 2021
Play

The U.S. embassy no longer guarantees safe passage to the Kabul airport; COVID booster shots can begin Sept. 20; a pharmacist is charged with selling blank vaccination cards; and the EPA bans a widely used pesticide.

2021Talks - August 20, 2021
Play

A suspect who claimed to have a bomb is arrested at the Capitol; American weapons are now in the hands of the Taliban; and U.S. Department of Education will forgive student loans for borrowers with permanent disabilities.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Two Panels to Produce Maps for Utah Redistricting Process

Play

Friday, August 20, 2021   

SALT LAKE CITY -- Now that the Census figures are out, the once-a-decade redistricting process begins in earnest in Utah.

It will be different this time, with a Utah legislative committee and the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission each drawing a set of maps defining political districts across the state.

Census data show Utah's 18% population gain made it the fastest-growing state in the last decade, and its population makeup shifted moderately toward Blacks, Latinos and other ethnic groups.

Gordon Haight, executive director of the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, said his panel is designed to give the public a voice in the process.

"The Commission has taken the responsibility of making sure that these are the people's maps," Haight stated. "Our biggest activity is going out and talking to the public. We've been meeting with mayors, we've been meeting with the public, we've been going to the farmers' market, every kind of activity we can in order to get public input."

The commission was created in 2018 by ballot proposition to replace the Legislature's role in the process. However, members of the Legislature used a clause in the state Constitution to replace the results with a compromise to allow both groups to draw maps, and to give the Legislature the final say.

Republicans hold a 15-to-5 majority on the legislative committee, while members of the independent panel were chosen by a bipartisan group of state leaders. Haight said while his panel will retain experts to draw their final maps, they'll post software online so citizens or groups can draw and submit their own suggestion for districts.

"We have a mapping tool that allows people to go online and actually draw maps for the entire state," Haight explained. "Sometimes it can be a little intimidating, so we also have a software program that just allows you to draw your communities."

The Legislative Redistricting Committee plans hearings across the state starting in September to take public comments. Haight added the independent commission has also scheduled public meetings to take comments over the next four weeks.

"We believe that we'll have our first set of maps done by the end of next week, so we can start taking them around to our public hearings, starting on [September] the 3rd," Haight outlined.

The redistricting process, which normally takes several months, was compressed down to a few weeks due to COVID pandemic delays. The maps must be completed by December to be used in the 2022 midterm elections.


get more stories like this via email
The American Heart Association recommends schools avoid overly harsh discipline as kids and families readjust to the in-person school schedule during the pandemic. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Protecting Kids' Mental Health Top Priority as VA Schools Reopen

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -- With many Virginia schools starting up next week, experts say parents and teachers need to take extra steps to protect …

Social Issues

Graphic Novel Spotlights Black Wealth Before 1921 Tulsa Massacre

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A graphic novel illustrated by a University of Illinois professor aims to serve as a primer for young people to learn about the …

Social Issues

Report: ND Should Think of Child Care as Infrastructure

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- A new report showed affordable and accessible child care remains an issue for North Dakota families. It is prompting calls for …

According to a new national poll, 78% of families receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments immediately spent the funds to help with housing, utilities and food costs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Parents: Expanded Tax Credit Helps, Should Be Extended

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Today is payday for many Americans. Families trying to make ends meet are also now getting a bump each month from the expanded …

Environment

Ag Dept. Wants Ohioans' Help Finding Spotted Lanternflies

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's Department of Agriculture wants help from nature enthusiasts or anyone else who can assist in eradicating an invasive insect …

Nearly 80% of respondents to a Project Bread survey said they had experienced food insecurity, but just over 30% knew little or nothing about SNAP. (Tada Images/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Group Applauds SNAP Benefit Increase, Says Barriers Still Exist

BOSTON -- Groups working to end hunger in Massachusetts say the upcoming increase to SNAP benefits, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance …

Social Issues

Doctors: Mask Up in Schools, Get Vaccine to Protect Hoosier Kids

INDIANAPOLIS -- Hospitals in Indiana are seeing an increase in children being admitted with complications due to the coronavirus, which they say is a …

Environment

Electric Fencing Incentive Program Provides Bear-Prevention Tool

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Got a grizzly problem? A Defenders of Wildlife program is helping folks deter bears from their property, by reimbursing …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021