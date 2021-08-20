Two Panels to Produce Maps for Utah Redistricting Process

SALT LAKE CITY -- Now that the Census figures are out, the once-a-decade redistricting process begins in earnest in Utah.



It will be different this time, with a Utah legislative committee and the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission each drawing a set of maps defining political districts across the state.



Census data show Utah's 18% population gain made it the fastest-growing state in the last decade, and its population makeup shifted moderately toward Blacks, Latinos and other ethnic groups.



Gordon Haight, executive director of the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, said his panel is designed to give the public a voice in the process.



"The Commission has taken the responsibility of making sure that these are the people's maps," Haight stated. "Our biggest activity is going out and talking to the public. We've been meeting with mayors, we've been meeting with the public, we've been going to the farmers' market, every kind of activity we can in order to get public input."



The commission was created in 2018 by ballot proposition to replace the Legislature's role in the process. However, members of the Legislature used a clause in the state Constitution to replace the results with a compromise to allow both groups to draw maps, and to give the Legislature the final say.



Republicans hold a 15-to-5 majority on the legislative committee, while members of the independent panel were chosen by a bipartisan group of state leaders. Haight said while his panel will retain experts to draw their final maps, they'll post software online so citizens or groups can draw and submit their own suggestion for districts.



"We have a mapping tool that allows people to go online and actually draw maps for the entire state," Haight explained. "Sometimes it can be a little intimidating, so we also have a software program that just allows you to draw your communities."



The Legislative Redistricting Committee plans hearings across the state starting in September to take public comments. Haight added the independent commission has also scheduled public meetings to take comments over the next four weeks.



"We believe that we'll have our first set of maps done by the end of next week, so we can start taking them around to our public hearings, starting on [September] the 3rd," Haight outlined.



The redistricting process, which normally takes several months, was compressed down to a few weeks due to COVID pandemic delays. The maps must be completed by December to be used in the 2022 midterm elections.



References: Census data Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel 08/16/2021

Utah Independent Redistricting Commission 2021

Prop. 4 (2018) Ballotpedia 11/06/2018

Committee meetings Utah State Legislature 2021



get more stories like this via email



JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A new report finds Missouri lags behind many other states in voting access.



The Campaign Legal Center graded states on whether they have 10 key voting practices, from no-excuse absentee voting to online tracking of mail-in ballots and ballot drop boxes. Missouri received a score of four out of 10.



Denise Lieberman, director of the nonpartisan Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, said Missouri has some of the more restrictive photo ID requirements to vote, does not have any early voting and requires one of six excuses for people to vote by mail.



She added there are strict guidelines for which polling place a person can use, even if there are multiple locations in a single voting jurisdiction.



"You can't go to the polling place that's close to your job, or close to your kids' school," said Lieberman. "Not in Missouri. In more than a dozen other states, you absolutely can. More than 30 states have early voting, or even something as simple as no-excuse absentee voting. "



While legislators didn't pass any voting bills during the 2021 session, the House Elections Committee is expected to call an interim committee to tackle voter ID and vote-by-mail laws.



Lieberman said the clock is ticking for Congress to pass federal legislation to increase access to the ballot. She said it would override many of the efforts to restrict the vote that have come in response to 2020's high voter participation rate.



"Other legislation introduced in Missouri in 2021 would have made it easier to purge voters from the rolls," said Lieberman. "And that's just the wrong direction. And that's precisely why we need this federal legislation. The For the People Act would create a uniform guaranteed level of access."



Along with the more than a dozen voting bills introduced in Missouri this year, across the country state legislatures have pushed more than 400 bills to restrict people's right to vote. Lieberman says many of them disproportionately impact voters of color, young voters, seniors, voters with disabilities and low-wage workers.



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.







References: MOVPC MISSOURI VOTING RIGHTS LEGISLATIVE TRACKER Missouri Voter Protection Coalition 2021



get more stories like this via email

