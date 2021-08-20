Group Applauds SNAP Benefit Increase, Says Barriers Still Exist

BOSTON -- Groups working to end hunger in Massachusetts say the upcoming increase to SNAP benefits, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is an important step, but more could be done to boost access for those who need it.
SNAP enrollment went up more than 20% during the pandemic, but more than 600,000 people in Massachusetts are eligible and still not enrolled, according to a new report from Project Bread.
Erin McAleer, president and CEO of the group, said there is an awareness gap. Some people do not know about SNAP at all, and others are misinformed.
"SNAP is supposed to expand during economic downturns," McAleer explained. "So, if you need this program, you get it, and you're not taking it away from anybody else. And the reality is, a lot of people in low-wage jobs just aren't making enough to get by and to afford food, and they also are eligible."
The Biden administration last week announced new rules for SNAP, raising the average pre-pandemic benefit by 25%. McAleer argued the move is long overdue, but noted there is still a stigma.
Some respondents to Project Bread's survey said they worry about being judged, or they assume applying for benefits would affect their immigration status, which is not true.
McAleer pointed out the increase will mean roughly $36 more per month for Massachusetts SNAP recipients. She added other federal nutrition programs are available as well, such as WIC, the nutrition program for women, infants and children.
"We know that a lot of people, their SNAP benefits run out halfway through the month," McAleer observed. "And this, we hope, will allow them to meet their nutritional needs for all of the month, and to be able to purchase healthier food."
People facing food insecurity can call the Food Source Hotline at 1-800-645-8333 for information on resources. Project Bread has also launched a campaign to guarantee free breakfast and lunch for all students. If passed, Massachusetts would be the third state to do so, after California and Maine.
BOISE, Idaho -- The head of Hunger Free America is coming to Idaho this weekend as part of his tour across the country.
Joel Berg, CEO of the organization, is driving across the U.S. to mark his 20 years of service and see what hunger looks like from state to state. Speaking from the road, he said hunger is pervasive in every community and that it defies stereotypes, and added the pandemic was like ripping the bandage off a wound that already was there.
"In the pandemic, people who were already poor and already hungry became poorer and hungrier, and people at the edge of poverty and hunger were pushed into poverty and hunger, and we still haven't recovered from that," Berg asserted.
Berg will be in Idaho on Saturday to meet with anti-hunger advocates at the Boise Farmers Market. More than 200,000 Idahoans are food insecure, about one in nine, according to projections from Feeding America on how the pandemic has affected hunger levels in the state.
Berg pointed out federal boosts to the safety net have been crucial, noting the vital role for families of programs such as Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), which helped children receive meals while classrooms were closed.
"There's no question in the sites I've visited around the country, regardless of the people's ideology, regardless of their job title, there's basically universal agreement that the programs that were started in the pandemic to better feed people should be made permanent," Berg observed.
More than 120,000 Idaho children are eligible for P-EBT this summer, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, were also expanded during the pandemic.
Berg said stimulus checks have been important as well.
LOS ANGELES -- Hunger-fighting advocacy groups are speaking out in California, drawing attention to the continuing problem of food insecurity, and also to recent progress on that front.
This month and next, families on the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will get a fruit and vegetable benefit of $35, which more than three times what they normally receive. The increase was part of the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan.
Frank Tamborello, director of Hunger Action Los Angeles, noted Los Angeles County has recently stepped up to the plate in a big way.
"We had a victory with the County Board of Supervisors, who have agreed to provide $2 million to help support the Market Match program, and other programs like it, that provide bonus dollars to people using CalFresh food assistance," Tamborello explained.
A survey from the U.S. Census Bureau in late June and early July found 2.7 million Californians reported not having enough to eat. Market Match gives people who rely on CalFresh a dollar-for-dollar match, good at hundreds of farmers' markets and other farm-direct sites across the state.
A number of farmers' markets that were forced to shut down during the pandemic are now back in business.
Stacey Whitney, manager of the Altadena Farmer's market, which takes place in a newly reopened county park, applauded the added support.
"For our mental wellness and our physical wellness as it relates to fresh food, it's just great to see everyone back at the market," Whitney remarked.
Advocates urged Congress to make permanent the expanded federal Child Tax Credit, which gives parents between $250 and $300 per child each month. It is currently slated to expire in December.
DENVER-During the COVID health emergency, the federal government made school meals available for free to all students, regardless of their financial situation at home. Children's advocates now are urging Congress to make that change permanent in its recovery legislation.
Ashley Wheeland, director of public policy with Hunger Free Colorado, said the move would reduce child hunger and food insecurity, and could put an end to lunch-line shaming when families fall behind on bills and reduce the stigma that kids who qualify for free or reduced price meals experience.
"They are the students that need help, they are the 'poor kids,'" said Wheeland. "They take that with them in their stress every day. Actually, as children get older, we see less and less of them participating in this programming because of that shame and that stigma; they don't want to be 'that kid.'"
Some school cashiers have taken lunch trays away from children with so-called lunch debt, giving them cheaper replacements which have become known as a "stigma sandwich." Some schools stamp the student's hand with a message to parents: "I need lunch money."
Critics of continuing the free-meals-for-all program cite high costs, and others worry it could lead to dependency on government assistance.
Proponents point to research showing that investing in children pays off down the road, in better health outcomes and economic opportunity.
Wheeland said when kids have healthy food in their stomach, they're able to pay attention in class, which leads to greater academic achievement. She said those kids will be more likely to graduate and to land jobs that pay enough to not need public assistance.
"When children have healthy meals, they can thrive throughout their lives," said Wheeland. "And it's really important that we ensure that every kid has the food that they need to succeed, and in the end that will help all of us."
Wheeland said making free meals for students permanent also would cut administrative costs, including untold hours spent by principals and teachers not spent on education.
Schools would no longer have to field applications, determine eligibility, and meet federal requirements including reporting each meal served to the correct reimbursement category.
