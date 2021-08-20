Friday, August 20, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 20, 2021
Play

Starting the school year off right has probably never been more important as Texas kids return to class, and GOP Rep. Mo Brooks takes heat in defense of citizen anger, following a bomb threat in D.C.

2021Talks - August 19, 2021
Play

The U.S. embassy no longer guarantees safe passage to the Kabul airport; COVID booster shots can begin Sept. 20; a pharmacist is charged with selling blank vaccination cards; and the EPA bans a widely used pesticide.

2021Talks - August 20, 2021
Play

A suspect who claimed to have a bomb is arrested at the Capitol; American weapons are now in the hands of the Taliban; and U.S. Department of Education will forgive student loans for borrowers with permanent disabilities.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
Group Applauds SNAP Benefit Increase, Says Barriers Still Exist

Play

Friday, August 20, 2021   

BOSTON -- Groups working to end hunger in Massachusetts say the upcoming increase to SNAP benefits, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is an important step, but more could be done to boost access for those who need it.

SNAP enrollment went up more than 20% during the pandemic, but more than 600,000 people in Massachusetts are eligible and still not enrolled, according to a new report from Project Bread.

Erin McAleer, president and CEO of the group, said there is an awareness gap. Some people do not know about SNAP at all, and others are misinformed.

"SNAP is supposed to expand during economic downturns," McAleer explained. "So, if you need this program, you get it, and you're not taking it away from anybody else. And the reality is, a lot of people in low-wage jobs just aren't making enough to get by and to afford food, and they also are eligible."

The Biden administration last week announced new rules for SNAP, raising the average pre-pandemic benefit by 25%. McAleer argued the move is long overdue, but noted there is still a stigma.

Some respondents to Project Bread's survey said they worry about being judged, or they assume applying for benefits would affect their immigration status, which is not true.

McAleer pointed out the increase will mean roughly $36 more per month for Massachusetts SNAP recipients. She added other federal nutrition programs are available as well, such as WIC, the nutrition program for women, infants and children.

"We know that a lot of people, their SNAP benefits run out halfway through the month," McAleer observed. "And this, we hope, will allow them to meet their nutritional needs for all of the month, and to be able to purchase healthier food."

People facing food insecurity can call the Food Source Hotline at 1-800-645-8333 for information on resources. Project Bread has also launched a campaign to guarantee free breakfast and lunch for all students. If passed, Massachusetts would be the third state to do so, after California and Maine.


