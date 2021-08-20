Ag Dept. Wants Ohioans' Help Finding Spotted Lanternflies

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's Department of Agriculture wants help from nature enthusiasts or anyone else who can assist in eradicating an invasive insect that can do significant damage to plants and crops.



The spotted lanternfly, a plant-hopper native to Asia, was discovered in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014. In Ohio, it was first spotted in Jefferson County last fall.



The spotted lanternfly feeds on hops, grapes and fruit trees, as well as oak, pine, poplar and walnut trees.



David Adkins, agricultural inspection manager for the Plant Pest Control Section of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, asked people to report sightings of lanternflies, with a photo if possible and the exact location of the sighting.



"We are relying on the public to help us, quite a bit, on reporting," Adkins acknowledged. "Because we don't have a trap or any type of lure that really works in drawing the spotted lanternfly in so that we can take an inventory of the population."



Adkins noted the lanternfly was found near train tracks in Mingo Junction, possibly brought by a train hauling trash to a Jefferson County landfill from the New York metro area. Sightings can be reported to the state's Plant Pest Control Division at 614-728-6400.



The Agriculture Department is working with the state Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State University, the Ohio Grape Industries Committee and others to conduct ground and aerial searches, set traps and do educational outreach.



Adkins pointed out the main worry is how the spotted lanternfly will affect vineyards in the state.



"Our biggest concern right now is with the grape industry and the orchard industry," Adkins explained. "We know very well they definitely attack the grapes, have killed some orchards over in Pennsylvania. But they also made the crop unusable, because of the honeydew that they deposit on the fruit."



From late summer to November, lanternflies are easiest to spot because they're in their adult moth stage.



Adkins said the department is also conducting a series of treatments on lanternfly nymphs and adults. This winter, they'll be treating any egg masses they find with horticultural oil, which kills the bugs but doesn't harm wildlife.



References: Spotted lanternfly U.S. Dept. of Agriculture 2021

Lanternfly information Ohio Dept. of Agriculture 05/15/2018



get more stories like this via email



IOWAWATCH COLLABORATION



BLOOMFIELD, Iowa - America's rural population decline has been well-documented, with more people flocking to urban centers. But a report in Iowa says that isn't happening in all small towns.



Iowa Watch, a collaborative investigative news group, reviewed nearly 60 towns of 5,000 or fewer people. In a number of cases, communities have seen populations hold steady, according to recent census data. In southern Iowa, Bloomfield - with a population of nearly 2,700 - has seen a slight gain in residents over the past decade.



Mayor Dan Wiegand cited a commitment of locals to support each other.



"That probably is one of the things that kind of helped us during COVID, was staying open as more people, I think, shopped locally and did things locally," he said, "because, you know, there was more mandates at the bigger stores away from here, and people tried to do what they could local."



The research found other common traits of thriving small towns include the infrastructure for high-speed internet, health-care availability and unique attractions. But economic researchers have cautioned that there's no exact blueprint for towns to follow, since each has its own dynamics.



As for attractions that are hard to find elsewhere, the report pointed to monuments or places that have a story to tell, such as the "Field of Dreams" site in Dyersville. And in the community of Kalona, Krista Hershberger, assistant director of the Chamber of Commerce, said religious customs of the local Amish community draw some attention.



"It's just such a different way of doing life," she said, "and so, they're very interested to see how a whole community can live sort of disconnected from the modern world."



The report also cited the impact of the state's Rural Innovation Grants, which have totaled $300,000 each of the last two fiscal years. The money is split into grants that go to communities with populations of fewer than 10,000.



---



This story was produced with original reporting from Lyle Muller and Pat Kinney for Iowa Watch. Their report is online here.





get more stories like this via email



KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lags behind many other states in broadband access and adoption, which can limit people's ability to participate in the emerging digital economy, digital learning and even telemedicine.



The trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate this week, includes $65 billion to boost high-speed internet access, along with other funds for roads, bridges, airports and Amtrak.



Tim Arbeiter, director of broadband development for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said broadband was a critical issue prior to 2020, but the pandemic brought it to a head.



"When people can't get connected, it's because they don't have internet or their home, or there's not infrastructure nearby to be able to connect to their home," Arbeiter explained. "Or they can't afford it, and there's lack of devices."



In Kansas City, a quarter of residents don't have broadband at home, and 17% don't use the internet. Of those who don't get online at all, nearly 45% are older than 65, more than 45% are Black and nearly 65% have a high school education or less.



Arbeiter argued along with making sure residents can get connected to the internet, it's important to help build digital literacy skills as well.



"What are the various features that you can use technology for, to help you in your daily life, whether that be quality of life, whether that be job applications, whether that be helping your kids and your students through online learning or online homework," Arbeiter outlined.



The Senate infrastructure bill now goes to the House, where many progressive representatives say it's not enough. They say it must go hand in hand with a $3.5 trillion bill focused on poverty, health care and climate change.



References: House Resolution 3684 2021

Internet access data Digital Inclusion KC 2019



get more stories like this via email

