Bill in Congress Could Reshape Native American Voting Access

HELENA Mont. - A measure introduced in Congress could lower barriers to voting for Native Americans across the country.
The Native American Voting Rights Act seeks to address some of the unique challenges they face. That includes polling places far from where they live or off-reservation and a lack of residential addresses on reservations that makes mail difficult to receive or send out.
Jacqueline De León, staff attorney with the Native American Rights Fund, said Native Americans deserve an opportunity to cast ballots with the same ease as everybody else.
"When you make it especially difficult or unreasonable to be able to vote, what you're communicating is that you don't care," said De León. "You're denying American citizens the chance to participate in democracy."
De León said the Native American Voting Rights Act would also address ballot collecting, which the Montana Legislature has moved to outlaw.
Under that practice, a person can collect and deliver sealed absentee ballots, which is important because of the distance some Native Americans live from polling places or mailboxes.
De León said Montana leaders have shown a hostility toward voting access for Native Americans. She pointed to a memo from earlier this year detailing the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights' concerns on this issue.
De León said the Native American Voting Rights Act would mean changes for Montana.
"What this act would do is mandate on-reservation polling access, registration access and ballot drop boxes," said De León. "And in that way would have a huge impact on Montana."
The measure, which has bipartisan backing, has received support from tribal and civil rights groups, including the National Congress of American Indians, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and National Disability Rights Network.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
MADISON, Wis. - Going into the current redistricting cycle, Wisconsin was viewed as a state where political tension would underscore new legislative and Congressional maps. A legal fight still is expected, but fair-map groups say the public should take advantage of a key opportunity.
Republicans who control the Legislature are leading efforts to produce new political maps likely to clash with the veto power of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said while there is concern the GOP will produce a partisan-driven effort, residents should provide their own input through a platform recently announced by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos - R-Rochester.
"Any time citizens of Wisconsin are given an opportunity to participate in the political process, that's a good thing," said Rothschild. "And I encourage citizens to take the speaker up on his invitation. "
This fall, citizens can submit ideas, including their own suggested boundaries, through the "Draw Your District Wisconsin" website.
Rothschild acknowledged that Vos and GOP leaders could ignore the input. But he said the website speaks to grassroots efforts in recent years calling for fair maps, with policy researchers finding that Wisconsin Republicans produced among the most gerrymandered lines after the 2010 census.
Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, said she's hopeful the portal is not just window dressing. She said it will give local residents the power to unify their voices by identifying communities of interest.
"To work with their neighbors, to work with their school districts, to work with their municipality to make sure that these are the lines that are being considered," said Cronmiller.
She also said anyone who submitted maps to the governor's non-binding People's Map Commission can resubmit it through this new portal.
GOP leaders were not expected to consider that panel's drafts. Speaker Vos has expressed confidence the maps from his party will be signed by the governor.
Aside from input, fair-map advocates are renewing their push for state lawmakers to hold hearings on the latest proposal to create an independent commission to oversee the process.
SALT LAKE CITY -- Now that the Census figures are out, the once-a-decade redistricting process begins in earnest in Utah.
It will be different this time, with a Utah legislative committee and the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission each drawing a set of maps defining political districts across the state.
Census data show Utah's 18% population gain made it the fastest-growing state in the last decade, and its population makeup shifted moderately toward Blacks, Latinos and other ethnic groups.
Gordon Haight, executive director of the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, said his panel is designed to give the public a voice in the process.
"The Commission has taken the responsibility of making sure that these are the people's maps," Haight stated. "Our biggest activity is going out and talking to the public. We've been meeting with mayors, we've been meeting with the public, we've been going to the farmers' market, every kind of activity we can in order to get public input."
The commission was created in 2018 by ballot proposition to replace the Legislature's role in the process. However, members of the Legislature used a clause in the state Constitution to replace the results with a compromise to allow both groups to draw maps, and to give the Legislature the final say.
Republicans hold a 15-to-5 majority on the legislative committee, while members of the independent panel were chosen by a bipartisan group of state leaders. Haight said while his panel will retain experts to draw their final maps, they'll post software online so citizens or groups can draw and submit their own suggestion for districts.
"We have a mapping tool that allows people to go online and actually draw maps for the entire state," Haight explained. "Sometimes it can be a little intimidating, so we also have a software program that just allows you to draw your communities."
The Legislative Redistricting Committee plans hearings across the state starting in September to take public comments. Haight added the independent commission has also scheduled public meetings to take comments over the next four weeks.
"We believe that we'll have our first set of maps done by the end of next week, so we can start taking them around to our public hearings, starting on [September] the 3rd," Haight outlined.
The redistricting process, which normally takes several months, was compressed down to a few weeks due to COVID pandemic delays. The maps must be completed by December to be used in the 2022 midterm elections.
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota lawmakers tasked with redrawing the state's legislative boundaries will soon meet following the release of census data used for the maps. A nonpartisan group says the current process allows for gerrymandering, and hopes to prompt a major change.
The South Dakota League of Women Voters is leading an effort through a coalition, called "Drawn Together SD." It's gathering petitions for a question on the 2022 ballot, asking for an independent commission to handle redistricting.
League president Amy Scott-Stoltz pointed out that there haven't been big changes in voter registration numbers, but Republicans have gained overwhelming majorities in the Legislature.
"And when we look at that, we look at the way the lines were drawn," she said, "and we can see that there are areas where gerrymandering has come into play."
Because of their majorities, Republicans hold most of the seats on redistricting committees. The chair of the Senate panel has said they're making the process fair as possible. Their next meeting is Aug. 30.
Redistricting happens every 10 years after the census. But if the petition makes it onto the ballot next year and is approved, an independent panel would redraw the maps in 2023.
Among other things, an independent commission would not allow either party to hold a majority. Scott-Stoltz said that's been a common issue in most states.
"We've seen it across the country, where no matter what party is in charge, gerrymandering does come into play," she said. "So, what we're doing is really giving the power back to the people, and saving our democracy."
Supporters of the current process say the map drawn after the 2010 census did not result in any lawsuits. But two decades ago, the Native American community successfully sued the state, saying those maps violated their voting rights.