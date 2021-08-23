Monday, August 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 23, 2021
Play

Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities will ask MTA to stop the shared-ride model for its Access-A-Ride service; Biden pledges expanded safe access to airport in Kabul.

2021Talks - August 23, 2021
Play

Biden again defends the Afghanistan withdrawal; VP Harris looks for a foreign policy win in Southeast Asia; and calls to end the "dark dollars" driving political campaigns.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
Play

The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Bill in Congress Could Reshape Native American Voting Access

Play

Monday, August 23, 2021   

HELENA Mont. - A measure introduced in Congress could lower barriers to voting for Native Americans across the country.

The Native American Voting Rights Act seeks to address some of the unique challenges they face. That includes polling places far from where they live or off-reservation and a lack of residential addresses on reservations that makes mail difficult to receive or send out.

Jacqueline De León, staff attorney with the Native American Rights Fund, said Native Americans deserve an opportunity to cast ballots with the same ease as everybody else.

"When you make it especially difficult or unreasonable to be able to vote, what you're communicating is that you don't care," said De León. "You're denying American citizens the chance to participate in democracy."

De León said the Native American Voting Rights Act would also address ballot collecting, which the Montana Legislature has moved to outlaw.

Under that practice, a person can collect and deliver sealed absentee ballots, which is important because of the distance some Native Americans live from polling places or mailboxes.

De León said Montana leaders have shown a hostility toward voting access for Native Americans. She pointed to a memo from earlier this year detailing the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights' concerns on this issue.

De León said the Native American Voting Rights Act would mean changes for Montana.

"What this act would do is mandate on-reservation polling access, registration access and ballot drop boxes," said De León. "And in that way would have a huge impact on Montana."

The measure, which has bipartisan backing, has received support from tribal and civil rights groups, including the National Congress of American Indians, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and National Disability Rights Network.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.




get more stories like this via email
A lightning-fast internet connection is something thousands of Arizona households just don't have. This might change if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act gets through the U.S. House of Representatives. (xiaoliangge/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Plan Would Bring Broadband Access, Jobs to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz - Advocates of broadband internet are urging the U.S. House to pass the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the …

Social Issues

New Virginia Research Center to Connect Police, People of Color

PETERSBURG, Va. - As Virginia law enforcement agencies adjust to a number of new policing laws this year, a new state think tank represents the first …

Health and Wellness

As MD Opioid Deaths Explode in Pandemic, Town Halls Aim to Halt Crisis

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Stop Opioid Overdose Strategy, or Maryland S-O-S program, launches town hall meetings this week to address ways to combat …

The pandemic has added extra stressors for California's 9 million children and their parents. (Fizkes/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

CA Parent and Youth Helpline Flooded During Pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif - More than 10,000 people have called the California Parent and Youth Helpline during the pandemic so far - but the funding is set …

Environment

Wyoming Business Leaders Urge Feds to Take Action on Climate

LANDER, Wyo. - Less than a decade remains to avoid potentially catastrophic impacts of a warming planet, according to the latest scientific reports…

About 70 percent of people over the age of 65 will need long-term services in their lifetime. (zimmytws/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Advocates: Private Long-Term Insurance Costly Alternative to WA Cares Fund

SEATTLE - Washington state has established a long-term care fund for working people, but advocates of the program are concerned about predatory …

Environment

KY Groups Rally for Infrastructure, Climate, Jobs Investments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When U.S. House lawmakers return to Washington this week, they're expected to vote on advancing President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion …

Environment

Legislation Could Bring Funding to PA for Chesapeake Bay Cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is behind on its goal to reduce pollution into Chesapeake Bay, and clean-water proponents say legislation in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021